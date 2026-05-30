UP Braces For Rain, Thunderstorms And Strong Winds; Temp Likely To Drop By Up To 10°C

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Western disturbance brings rain, thunderstorms, and strong winds.

Temperatures expected to drop by 6-10 degrees Celsius.

Wind speeds may reach 90 kilometers per hour.

Weather conditions to improve after May 31.

Uttar Pradesh is expected to witness continued relief from scorching temperatures as changing weather patterns driven by a western disturbance and cyclonic circulation remain active across the state.

According to the weather department, rainfall, thunderstorms, strong winds and lightning are likely to affect both eastern and western districts on Saturday. The system is expected to lower temperatures by 6 to 10 degrees Celsius compared to the intense heat experienced earlier this week.

Strong Winds Likely Across Several Districts

In Lucknow and adjoining districts, wind speeds are expected to range between 50 and 70 kilometres per hour.

The weather department has warned that gusts could intensify further in several districts, reaching speeds of 80 to 90 kilometres per hour during thunderstorm activity.

Earlier this week, temperatures in many parts of the state hovered between 42 and 45 degrees Celsius, while heatwave conditions significantly affected daily life. In districts such as Prayagraj, Banda, Hamirpur and Jhansi, temperatures had crossed the 46-degree mark.

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Temperatures Fall Across Major Cities

The recent weather activity has already led to a noticeable drop in temperatures across much of the state.

In Lucknow, the maximum temperature is expected to remain between 33 and 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to range between 25 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Moderate rainfall accompanied by strong winds has been forecast for several major cities, including Kanpur, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Agra and Bulandshahr.

The cooler conditions mark a sharp contrast to the previous week, when most regions experienced intense sunshine and severe heat.

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Alert For Thunderstorms And Lightning

The weather department had earlier issued warnings for thunderstorms and strong winds on May 29 and 30, with the effects expected to continue in some areas through May 31.

Alerts have been issued across all districts, while the Disaster Management Department has advised residents to remain indoors during periods of severe weather.

Authorities have also urged people to avoid open spaces during lightning activity and to follow weather advisories issued by local administrations.

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Weather Expected To Improve After May 31

Officials said May 30 remains a critical day from the perspective of rain and storm activity, particularly in western and central Uttar Pradesh, where warnings for rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning remain in effect.

Meteorologists expect weather conditions to gradually improve after May 31. Once the current system weakens, temperatures are likely to stabilise and normal weather conditions are expected to return across most parts of the state.