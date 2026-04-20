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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesShruti Haasan Calls Out Paps’ ‘Mamma’ Comment, Bold Reply Goes Viral | WATCH

Shruti Haasan Calls Out Paps’ ‘Mamma’ Comment, Bold Reply Goes Viral | WATCH

Shruti Haasan called out the paps after being called “mamma” outside a Mumbai restaurant. Her strong reaction has gone viral, with fans supporting her and calling out the paps' disrespectful behaviour.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • She is the daughter of Kamal Haasan and Sarika.

Actress Shruti Haasan, who has built a strong identity and recognition in both Bollywood and South cinema, is currently in the spotlight after a video of her reacting to the paparazzi went viral on social media.

Shruti Haasan Reacts Strongly To Paparazzi

The incident reportedly took place in Mumbai when the actress was spotted stepping out of a restaurant. While interacting with her, one of the paparazzi addressed her as “mamma”. The comment did not sit well with Shruti, who immediately lost her cool and called it out.

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In the viral clip, she can be heard saying, “Who is mamma? Is she your mother? What are you even saying?” The actress appeared visibly irritated and uncomfortable with the remark. The moment was captured on camera and quickly spread across social media platforms, sparking a debate about paparazzi behaviour and personal boundaries.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Fans Come Out In Support

Soon after the video surfaced online, fans rushed to support Shruti Haasan. Many social media users felt that her reaction was justified and called out the paparazzi for being disrespectful. One user commented, “I don’t understand why people think troubling women makes them look cool,” while another wrote, “That was a superb response.” Several others pointed out that such comments can often come across as provoking and unnecessary.

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Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Shruti Haasan was last seen in the film Coolie, which featured a star-studded cast including Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Sathyaraj, Rachita Ram, and Aamir Khan. She will next be seen in Call Me Bae Season 2. Apart from this, she also has Aakasamlo Oka Tara in her lineup, where she will share screen space with Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli.

Shruti’s Background And Popular Films

Shruti Haasan is the daughter of veteran actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika. She began her career as a child artist and later made her acting debut as a lead in the Bollywood film Luck. Over the years, she has built a strong presence across multiple industries with popular films like Gabbar Is Back alongside Akshay Kumar, Srimanthudu with Mahesh Babu, and Race Gurram starring Allu Arjun. Apart from acting, she is also known for her work as a singer and musician.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Shruti Haasan's background in the film industry?

Shruti Haasan is the daughter of veteran actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika. She started as a child artist and made her lead debut in Bollywood's 'Luck'.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 20 Apr 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
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Kamal Hasan Shruti Hasan Shruti Hasan Viral Video
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