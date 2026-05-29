Shubman Gill Takes Gujarat Into IPL 2026 Finals! GT Beat RR By 7 Wickets

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shubman Gill's century led Gujarat Titans' chase comfortably.

Sai Sudharsan's rapid 58 set the early scoring pace.

A freak hit-wicket dismissed Sudharsan ending opening stand.

Gujarat Titans secured finale spot by chasing 215 runs.

GT vs RR Highlights: Gujarat Titans secured their highly coveted spot in Sunday’s grand finale against Royal Challengers Bengaluru after completing a remarkably comfortable knockout victory over Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 tonight. Led by a magnificent anchoring masterclass from skipper Shubman Gill, the former champions made absolute mockery of a massive 215-run target, cruising across the line under the Mullanpur lights with complete authority.

The Blazing Opening Counter Attack

The daunting second-innings run-chase began with immense technical authority as the premier opening pair dismantled Rajasthan’s new-ball attack during the fielding restrictions. Dynamic left-hander Sai Sudharsan compiled a fluent 58 runs off 32 deliveries, smashing 8 crisp boundaries and 1 six to set an incredibly rapid scoring tempo.

However, the dangerous opening stand was broken in bizarre fashion when Sudharsan accidentally dropped his bat directly onto the stumps while slicing a low full toss from Brijesh Sharma. The freak hit-wicket dismissal triggered immediate shock across the ground, marking the 2nd consecutive playoff fixture where the young opener departed in this identical, self-inflicted manner.

Gill Smashes An Unstoppable Ton

Unfazed by the freak breakthrough at the other end, skipper Shubman Gill took complete charge of the operational game plan by playing a genuinely flawless knock. The elegant right-hander brought up a sensational century off just 53 balls, punishing the opposition bowlers with 15 boundaries and 3 colossal sixes.

His technical stability ensured that the steep asking rate remained completely manageable through the middle overs, neutralizing the threat of Rajasthan's experienced spinners. Gill’s leadership under pressure proved to be the absolute defining factor behind his franchise's highly successful and clinical surge toward the championship showpiece.

Closing Out A Clinical Run Chase

Following the departure of the main top-order assets, the lower order collectively navigated the remaining small single-digit requirements with absolute ease. The 7-wicket victory was officially sealed with 9 deliveries left to spare in the 19th over, sending the home dugout into wild celebrations.

The spectacular result means Gujarat Titans successfully chased down the 214-run first-innings total posted by Rajasthan Royals, finishing comfortably on 215 for the loss of only 3 wickets. The dynamic side will now fly straight to the tournament finale with massive winning momentum at their back.