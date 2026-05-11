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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesMarvel Star Benedict Cumberbatch's London Roadside Rage Exchange With Cyclist Goes Viral: WATCH

Marvel Star Benedict Cumberbatch's London Roadside Rage Exchange With Cyclist Goes Viral: WATCH

Benedict Cumberbatch was caught in a heated roadside argument with a cyclist in London. The exchange, captured on video, has sparked widespread attention online.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 11 May 2026 09:58 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Benedict Cumberbatch filmed in heated street argument with cyclist.
  • Cyclist accused actor of running lights and crossings.
  • Cumberbatch countered, claiming the cyclist verbally abused him.
  • The intense ten-minute dispute ended without further action.

A tense roadside exchange involving Hollywood star Benedict Cumberbatch has surfaced online, drawing attention after a video captured him in a heated argument with a cyclist on a London street. The clip, reportedly recent, shows the actor engaged in a sharp verbal back-and-forth over what appears to be a traffic-related dispute.

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A Heated Exchange Caught On Camera

The footage, published by The Sun, shows Cumberbatch standing beside a cyclist whose identity is concealed by a cap and face covering. The two are seen disputing events leading up to the confrontation.

At one point, the cyclist tells the actor, “You’re deluded, you’re lying. I was behind you the entire time.” Cumberbatch responds firmly, “Dude, you verbally abused me.”

The cyclist continues, alleging multiple traffic violations, stating, “You went through a zebra crossing, you went through three lights.” The exchange appears intense, with both sides unwilling to back down in the moment.

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Altercation Lasted Nearly 10 Minutes

According to the report, the argument continued for around ten minutes before both individuals eventually parted ways. No official complaint or legal action followed the incident.

An eyewitness described the scene as unusually dramatic, saying, “It was crazy. It was such a pompous road rage that it almost felt like it had been staged. Benedict still managed to charm everyone watching, even though he was having a meltdown. The masked guy was obviously some kind of vigilante – he was really taken aback when he saw it was Benedict Cumberbatch, but he doubled down on his rage.”

What’s Next For Cumberbatch?

Cumberbatch is lined up for several forthcoming films, including Wife and Dog, Blood on Snow, Rogue Male, Morning, and Last Flight. However, reports indicate he is unlikely to reprise his role as Doctor Strange in the upcoming MCU blockbuster Avengers: Doomsday.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the video showing involving Benedict Cumberbatch?

The video shows Benedict Cumberbatch in a heated argument with a cyclist on a London street over a traffic-related dispute.

What did the cyclist accuse Benedict Cumberbatch of?

The cyclist accused Cumberbatch of going through a zebra crossing and three red lights, and called him 'deluded' and a 'liar'.

What was Benedict Cumberbatch's response to the cyclist?

Cumberbatch firmly stated that the cyclist had verbally abused him.

How long did the altercation last?

The argument between Benedict Cumberbatch and the cyclist lasted for approximately ten minutes before they went their separate ways.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 May 2026 09:44 AM (IST)
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Viral Video Marvel Benedict Cumberbatch ENtertainment News London News
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