Marvel Star Benedict Cumberbatch's London Roadside Rage Exchange With Cyclist Goes Viral: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Benedict Cumberbatch filmed in heated street argument with cyclist.

Cyclist accused actor of running lights and crossings.

Cumberbatch countered, claiming the cyclist verbally abused him.

The intense ten-minute dispute ended without further action.

A tense roadside exchange involving Hollywood star Benedict Cumberbatch has surfaced online, drawing attention after a video captured him in a heated argument with a cyclist on a London street. The clip, reportedly recent, shows the actor engaged in a sharp verbal back-and-forth over what appears to be a traffic-related dispute.

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A Heated Exchange Caught On Camera

Benedict Cumberbatch erupts in blazing row with cyclist who slams him as 'deluded' pic.twitter.com/hHiu6ehyzc — The Sun (@TheSun) May 10, 2026

The footage, published by The Sun, shows Cumberbatch standing beside a cyclist whose identity is concealed by a cap and face covering. The two are seen disputing events leading up to the confrontation.

At one point, the cyclist tells the actor, “You’re deluded, you’re lying. I was behind you the entire time.” Cumberbatch responds firmly, “Dude, you verbally abused me.”

The cyclist continues, alleging multiple traffic violations, stating, “You went through a zebra crossing, you went through three lights.” The exchange appears intense, with both sides unwilling to back down in the moment.

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Altercation Lasted Nearly 10 Minutes

According to the report, the argument continued for around ten minutes before both individuals eventually parted ways. No official complaint or legal action followed the incident.

An eyewitness described the scene as unusually dramatic, saying, “It was crazy. It was such a pompous road rage that it almost felt like it had been staged. Benedict still managed to charm everyone watching, even though he was having a meltdown. The masked guy was obviously some kind of vigilante – he was really taken aback when he saw it was Benedict Cumberbatch, but he doubled down on his rage.”

What’s Next For Cumberbatch?

Cumberbatch is lined up for several forthcoming films, including Wife and Dog, Blood on Snow, Rogue Male, Morning, and Last Flight. However, reports indicate he is unlikely to reprise his role as Doctor Strange in the upcoming MCU blockbuster Avengers: Doomsday.