Vijay's wife Sangeetha Sornalingam and their children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha, were absent from the ceremony. Their absence fueled online speculation, particularly in light of earlier reports of divorce proceedings.
Internet Slams Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Over Wife, Kids’ Absence At Oath Ceremony; Says He Invited Trisha Instead
Tamil superstar Vijay’s swearing-in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister sparks online debate after his wife and children miss the ceremony, while actor Trisha Krishnan’s presence draws social media reaction.
- Vijay's oath ceremony for Chief Minister draws attention.
- Wife and children's absence sparks online speculation.
- Actor Trisha Krishnan's presence also becomes a talking point.
- Social media reactions highlight divided opinions on Vijay's personal life.
Tamil superstar and newly appointed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony in Chennai on Sunday turned into a controversy. While the event marked a defining moment for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief, it was the absence of his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam and their children that quickly became the centre of intense online debate.
With actor Trisha Krishnan also present at the ceremony, social media was soon flooded with reactions, questions, and speculation.
ALSO READ: TVK Chief Vijay Takes Oath As Tamil Nadu CM: PM Modi, Kamal Haasan, And Other Celebs React
A Proud Moment Overshadowed By Online Debate
The swearing-in ceremony, held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, saw Vijay’s parents, Shoba Chandrasekhar and SA Chandrasekhar, seated in the front row, visibly emotional as their son took oath as Chief Minister.
However, attention soon shifted away from the historic occasion and towards who was missing from the gathering, as well as who was present.
Family Absence Sparks Social Media Buzz
Vijay’s wife Sangeetha Sornalingam and their children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha, did not attend the ceremony. Their absence quickly became a trending topic online, especially in light of reports earlier this year suggesting that Sangeetha had filed for divorce.
The couple, married since 27 August 1999, share two children. The lack of their presence at such a significant moment added fuel to ongoing speculation surrounding Vijay’s personal life.
Trisha Krishnan’s Presence Draws Attention
Actor Trisha Krishnan’s attendance at the ceremony also became a talking point on social media. As images from the event circulated, users began linking various personal narratives to the political milestone, intensifying online discussion around Vijay’s relationships.
While no official statements have been made regarding the speculation, social media discourse continued to escalate.
ALSO READ: Vijay Follows Centre's Guidelines At Oath Ceremony; Vande Mataram Sung Before National Anthem, State Song
Internet Reacts With Mixed Opinions
Social media platforms were quickly filled with emotional and critical reactions.
No sign of Vijay's son or daughter... That tells a lot about the equation TVK Vijay shares with Sangeetha and the kids.— Saikiran Kannan | 赛基兰坎南 (@saikirankannan) May 10, 2026
One user wrote, “No sign of Vijay's son or daughter... That tells a lot about the equation TVK Vijay shares with Sangeetha and the kids.”
Enna sago.. innuma neenga Vijay ah nambittu irukeengha. Kids engha bro? Avanga kooda varakoodatha?— தகடூரான் (@Savareesan) May 10, 2026
Another commented, “What's this, dude.. I was trusting Vijay all this while. Where are the kids, bro? They shouldn't come with him?”
हे भलतंच वेगळं प्रकरण.. इथे 2 मुलांच्या बापासोबत नात्यात येताना आता मुलींना लाज नाही तर अभिमान वाटतोय. बायको, मुलं शपथविधीपासून लांब... प्रेयसी मात्र थाटात.. विजयचं कौतुक अभिनय, राजकारणात हिरो मात्र पर्सनल लाईफबद्दल म्हटलं तर जिरो #thalpativijay #vijayoath #trisha https://t.co/whRXOcvbCt— Pooja ujagare (@PoojaUjagare) May 10, 2026
A more critical comment read, “This is a completely different matter altogether.. Here, daughters now feel pride rather than shame when entering into a relationship with the father of two children. The wife and kids are kept away from the swearing-in ceremony... but the mistress is there in full grandeur.”
She wife & kids deserved the limelight...not #TrishaKrishnan. A man who has made his wife & kids go through pain..can never been a good governor. No respect for such men however successful they might get #Vijay #TVK— Suketa (@BeingSuketa) May 10, 2026
Supporters of Sangeeta and the children also voiced their views, with one user saying, “wife & kids deserved the limelight...not #TrishaKrishnan. A man who has made his wife & kids go through pain..can never been a good governor.”
Sangeetha n kids missed💔! It would hv been wholesome had the entire family was present! Vijay is so popular that his personal life do matter 4 public! An unwanted lady instead was present.— Ramanathan🇮🇳 (@pradeep_kl) May 10, 2026
He need 2 appoint n engage with able IAS officers 2 b successful n provide good governance
Another reaction stated, “Sangeetha n kids missed! It would hv been wholesome had the entire family was present! Vijay is so popular that his personal life do matter 4 public! An unwanted lady instead was present.”
The fact that vijay fans are normalising this horrible act. Support your idol but don't blindly worship him.— Ay (@yush_18) May 10, 2026
Biggest day in his life and none of his son n daughter are present. Speaks volumes who cheated or not https://t.co/XnL1iieYJt
Frustration was also visible in comments like, “The fact that vijay fans are normalising this horrible act. Support your idol but don't blindly worship him. Biggest day in his life and none of his son n daughter are present. Speaks volumes who cheated or not”
Vijay inviting his side chick to the biggest event, Trisha receiving birthday wishes from celebrities saying she got TN as a birthday gift & now the way Archana is hugging her show how cheap Vijay & his surroundings are 🤧— Prabhaッ🕊️ (@Prabha_Tweetz) May 10, 2026
Feeling bad for Sangeetha & kids https://t.co/oTwZaD2LHL
A strongly worded post added, “Vijay inviting his side chick to the biggest event, Trisha receiving birthday wishes from celebrities saying she got TN as a birthday gift & now the way Archana is hugging her show how cheap Vijay & his surroundings are”
Didn't invited his own wife and kids who was with him for more than 20 years— A Thu L (@TheeChooosenone) May 10, 2026
But invited his side chick
That's Joseph Vijay for you 🙌💯pic.twitter.com/R1MCAvG11t
Another user wrote, “Didn't invited his own wife and kids who was with him for more than 20 years But invited his side chick”
Imagine the pain and shame they are going through today abandoned by a man who left them for another woman, now parading his new life in front of the entire state.— 𝐑𝐈𝐘𝐀 🌻 (@Riyashaishere) May 10, 2026
No child deserves to watch their father celebrate power with his side chick No wife deserves this public humiliation pic.twitter.com/fcHj6Pnujs
Another reaction read, “Imagine the pain and shame they are going through today abandoned by a man who left them for another woman, now parading his new life in front of the entire state. No child deserves to watch their father celebrate power with his side chick No wife deserves this public humiliation”
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Vijay's wife and children not attend his swearing-in ceremony?
Who was present at the swearing-in ceremony?
Vijay's parents, Shoba Chandrasekhar and SA Chandrasekhar, were present and visibly emotional. Actor Trisha Krishnan also attended, which became a point of discussion online.
What was the main controversy surrounding the swearing-in ceremony?
The primary controversy revolved around the absence of Vijay's wife and children, while actor Trisha Krishnan was present. This led to widespread online debate and speculation about Vijay's personal life.
What did social media users say about the family's absence?
Social media reactions were mixed, with many users expressing concern and disappointment over the family's absence. Some criticized Vijay's personal choices and questioned his relationships.