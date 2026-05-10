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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesInternet Slams Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Over Wife, Kids’ Absence At Oath Ceremony; Says He Invited Trisha Instead

Internet Slams Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Over Wife, Kids’ Absence At Oath Ceremony; Says He Invited Trisha Instead

Tamil superstar Vijay’s swearing-in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister sparks online debate after his wife and children miss the ceremony, while actor Trisha Krishnan’s presence draws social media reaction.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 10 May 2026 01:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vijay's oath ceremony for Chief Minister draws attention.
  • Wife and children's absence sparks online speculation.
  • Actor Trisha Krishnan's presence also becomes a talking point.
  • Social media reactions highlight divided opinions on Vijay's personal life.

Tamil superstar and newly appointed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony in Chennai on Sunday turned into a controversy. While the event marked a defining moment for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief, it was the absence of his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam and their children that quickly became the centre of intense online debate.

With actor Trisha Krishnan also present at the ceremony, social media was soon flooded with reactions, questions, and speculation.

ALSO READ: TVK Chief Vijay Takes Oath As Tamil Nadu CM: PM Modi, Kamal Haasan, And Other Celebs React

A Proud Moment Overshadowed By Online Debate

The swearing-in ceremony, held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, saw Vijay’s parents, Shoba Chandrasekhar and SA Chandrasekhar, seated in the front row, visibly emotional as their son took oath as Chief Minister.

However, attention soon shifted away from the historic occasion and towards who was missing from the gathering, as well as who was present.

Family Absence Sparks Social Media Buzz

Vijay’s wife Sangeetha Sornalingam and their children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha, did not attend the ceremony. Their absence quickly became a trending topic online, especially in light of reports earlier this year suggesting that Sangeetha had filed for divorce.

The couple, married since 27 August 1999, share two children. The lack of their presence at such a significant moment added fuel to ongoing speculation surrounding Vijay’s personal life.

Trisha Krishnan’s Presence Draws Attention

Actor Trisha Krishnan’s attendance at the ceremony also became a talking point on social media. As images from the event circulated, users began linking various personal narratives to the political milestone, intensifying online discussion around Vijay’s relationships.

While no official statements have been made regarding the speculation, social media discourse continued to escalate.

ALSO READ: Vijay Follows Centre's Guidelines At Oath Ceremony; Vande Mataram Sung Before National Anthem, State Song

Internet Reacts With Mixed Opinions

Social media platforms were quickly filled with emotional and critical reactions.

One user wrote, “No sign of Vijay's son or daughter... That tells a lot about the equation TVK Vijay shares with Sangeetha and the kids.”

Another commented, “What's this, dude.. I was trusting Vijay all this while. Where are the kids, bro? They shouldn't come with him?”

A more critical comment read, “This is a completely different matter altogether.. Here, daughters now feel pride rather than shame when entering into a relationship with the father of two children. The wife and kids are kept away from the swearing-in ceremony... but the mistress is there in full grandeur.”

Supporters of Sangeeta and the children also voiced their views, with one user saying, “wife & kids deserved the limelight...not #TrishaKrishnan. A man who has made his wife & kids go through pain..can never been a good governor.”

Another reaction stated, “Sangeetha n kids missed! It would hv been wholesome had the entire family was present! Vijay is so popular that his personal life do matter 4 public! An unwanted lady instead was present.”

Frustration was also visible in comments like, “The fact that vijay fans are normalising this horrible act. Support your idol but don't blindly worship him. Biggest day in his life and none of his son n daughter are present. Speaks volumes who cheated or not”

A strongly worded post added, “Vijay inviting his side chick to the biggest event, Trisha receiving birthday wishes from celebrities saying she got TN as a birthday gift & now the way Archana is hugging her show how cheap Vijay & his surroundings are”

Another user wrote, “Didn't invited his own wife and kids who was with him for more than 20 years But invited his side chick”

Another reaction read, “Imagine the pain and shame they are going through today abandoned by a man who left them for another woman, now parading his new life in front of the entire state. No child deserves to watch their father celebrate power with his side chick No wife deserves this public humiliation”

Before You Go

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Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Vijay's wife and children not attend his swearing-in ceremony?

Vijay's wife Sangeetha Sornalingam and their children, Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha, were absent from the ceremony. Their absence fueled online speculation, particularly in light of earlier reports of divorce proceedings.

Who was present at the swearing-in ceremony?

Vijay's parents, Shoba Chandrasekhar and SA Chandrasekhar, were present and visibly emotional. Actor Trisha Krishnan also attended, which became a point of discussion online.

What was the main controversy surrounding the swearing-in ceremony?

The primary controversy revolved around the absence of Vijay's wife and children, while actor Trisha Krishnan was present. This led to widespread online debate and speculation about Vijay's personal life.

What did social media users say about the family's absence?

Social media reactions were mixed, with many users expressing concern and disappointment over the family's absence. Some criticized Vijay's personal choices and questioned his relationships.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 May 2026 01:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vijay Trisha Krishnan Tamil NAdu Sangeetha Sornalingam Tamil Nadu CM Vijay
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