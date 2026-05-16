Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shekhar Suman satirized Tamil Nadu politics and Vijay's influence.

He humorously suggested Vijay's stardom equals political victory.

Suman implied Vijay's rise eclipsed Chief Minister Stalin.

He concluded with broader commentary on left-right politics.

A sharp one-liner, a dash of satire, and a familiar face, that’s all it took for Shekhar Suman to grab attention once again. In the first episode of Shekhar Tonite, the veteran actor and host delivered a string of punchy remarks about Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, with a particular focus on actor-turned-political figure Vijay.

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A Satirical Swipe At Power Dynamics

During the show, Shekhar Suman didn’t hold back as he drew a dramatic comparison between stardom and political success.

Taling about Vijay’s influence, he said, “Udhar Tamil Nadu mein Vijay Thalapathy ne sabit kar diya ki jo jitna bada actor utni badi jeet”.

'Stalin Dekhte Rah Gaye…'

The commentary grew sharper as he turned to the state’s leadership, referencing M. K. Stalin in a tongue-in-cheek manner.

He said, “Stalin dekhte reh gaye aur Vijay slow motion mein vidhansabha ki seedhiyan chadh gaye. Tamil Nadu ke mukhyamantri MK Stalin khud chunav haar gaye. Matlab Vijay ne Stalin ko 'Unstolin' kar diya.”

The phrasing, packed with dramatic imagery and wordplay, drew attention for its theatrical delivery. While clearly satirical, it underscored the larger narrative Suman was building.

'Tamil Nadu Ko Vijay Prapt Hua Hai'

Continuing in the same vein, Suman leaned further into linguistic humour, cleverly twisting meanings.

Continuing further, he said, “Ab dekhiye na baaki states mein to parties ko Vijay prapt hui hai. Lekin Tamil Nadu ek aisa state hai jisko Vijay prapt hua hai.”

The pun on “Vijay”, both as a name and as a word meaning victory, became one of the most shared snippets from the episode.

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A Broader Political Punchline

He rounded off his segment with a sweeping observation on political equations.

“There is no left left in the power and seemingly there is no power left in the left, so nothing is going right in the left and right is getting everything right”.

The line, rhythmic and biting, added a wider context to his remarks, shifting from regional commentary to a broader political reflection.

Clips from Shekhar Tonite have since circulated widely, with viewers debating whether the remarks were pure satire or carried deeper implications.