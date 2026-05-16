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HomeNewsWorldIsrael Says Hamas Military Chief Killed In Gaza Strike: Who Was Izz Al-Din Al-Haddad?

Israel Says Hamas Military Chief Killed In Gaza Strike: Who Was Izz Al-Din Al-Haddad?

Israel says Hamas military chief Izz al-Din al-Haddad, linked to the October 7 attack and hostage operations, was killed in a Gaza strike.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 16 May 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hamas commander involved in October 7 planning eliminated.
  • Haddad oversaw rebuilding Hamas's military capabilities.

Israel on Saturday claimed that Hamas military wing chief Izz al-Din al-Haddad and one of the last senior commanders involved in the planning of the October 7 massacre has been eliminated.

According to Israeli authorities, Haddad oversaw efforts to rebuild Hamas’ operational capabilities and was involved in planning multiple attacks targeting Israeli civilians and Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) personnel.

During the war, he was also allegedly connected to the detention of several Israeli hostages held by Hamas and is accused of managing parts of the group’s hostage system, reportedly surrounding himself with captives  effort to deter targeted strikes against him.

Who Was Haddad?

He was one of the members of the Hamas group who led plans of the infiltration of IDF outposts and communities during the October 7th massacre. He Assumed his role following the elimination of Mohammed Sinwar, and recently operated to rehabilitate Hamas' military wing capabilities. 

He was one of the most veteran Hamas commanders, joined Hamas during its early establishment and maintained close ties with Hamas leadership. He was heavily involved in Hamas' hostage captivity system in the Gaza Strip and surrounded himself with hostages, including the Nahal Oz female field observers, to avoid IDF strikes.

Haddad Surrounded Himself With Hostages

Two Hamas officials also confirmed to AFP that Izz al-Din al-Haddad was killed in an Israeli strike that targeted a residential apartment and a civilian vehicle in Gaza City on Friday.

“Haddad managed Hamas's hostage captivity system and surrounded himself with hostages in an attempt to prevent his elimination,” the Israeli Defense Forces added.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was Izz al-Din al-Haddad?

Haddad was a senior commander in Hamas's military wing, involved in planning the October 7th massacre and rebuilding the group's operational capabilities.

What was Haddad accused of regarding Israeli hostages?

He was allegedly connected to the detention of several Israeli hostages and managed parts of Hamas's hostage system, reportedly using captives to deter strikes.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 16 May 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hamas Israel Hamas War Izz Al-Din Al-Haddad Izz Al-Din Al-Haddad Killed
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