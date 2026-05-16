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HomeNews‘If Situation Doesn’t Improve, Everything Could End’: PM Modi’s Warning On Fuel Crisis

‘If Situation Doesn’t Improve, Everything Could End’: PM Modi’s Warning On Fuel Crisis

“If this situation doesn't change soon, the achievements of past decades could be lost. A large portion of the world's population could once again fall into poverty,” he added.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 16 May 2026 05:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi warned global crises could reverse progress, cause poverty.
  • He highlighted India's rapid digital and technological infrastructure growth.
  • India's startup ecosystem saw massive expansion and innovation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday warned about the growing global energy crisis and said prolonged wars and instability could reverse decades of progress and push large sections of the global population back into poverty.

Addressing the Indian community in The Hague, Modi said the world was currently facing multiple crises simultaneously.

‘This Decade Is Becoming A Decade Of Disasters’

“Today, humanity faces many significant challenges. First came COVID-19, then wars began, and now there is an energy crisis. This decade is shaping up to be a decade of disasters for the world,” Modi said.

“If this situation doesn't change soon, the achievements of past decades could be lost. A large portion of the world's population could once again fall into poverty,” he added.

PM Modi Highlights India’s Technological Growth

Highlighting India’s achievements in recent years, Modi said the country had rapidly expanded its technological and digital infrastructure.

“In recent years, India has laid 11 times more optical fiber than the distance between the Earth and the Moon. A decade ago, we imported mobile phones; today, India is the second largest mobile phone manufacturer,” he said.

“Furthermore, today's India has another identity: today's India is an innovation powerhouse. Today, our digital public infrastructure is discussed worldwide. This is a huge testament to the innovation of Indians,” Modi added.

‘India Wants The Best And The Fastest’

The Prime Minister said India was currently witnessing a period of unprecedented transformation driven by the aspirations of its youth.

“Today our India is dreaming big. Today the country is saying - we don't just want transformation, we want the best, we want the fastest. Therefore, when aspirations are unlimited in India, efforts are also becoming limitless,” he said.

“Today's youth of India wants to touch the sky. Today's India is going through a period of unprecedented change,” Modi added.

He also referred to India hosting what he described as the world’s largest and most successful AI summit, as well as a successful G20 New Delhi Summit.

Startup Ecosystem Expanding Rapidly

Modi said startups had become central to India’s youth culture and entrepreneurial growth.

“Startups have become the ethos of India's youth. Twelve years ago, there were fewer than 500 startups in the country. Today, that number has grown to over 200,000,” he said.

“In the startup world, India had only four unicorns in 2014; today, there are nearly 125,000. In 2025 alone, nearly 44,000 more startups will be registered,” he added.

According to Modi, Indian startups are now making significant contributions in sectors such as artificial intelligence, defence and space technology.

Push In Semiconductor And Innovation Sectors

The Prime Minister also highlighted India’s progress in research, patents and semiconductor manufacturing.

“This culture of research and innovation is becoming even more widespread over time. Last year, more than a million patents were filed in India,” he said.

“India is also making major strides in chip-making in the semiconductor sector. Currently, 12 semiconductor plants are operating in India. Production has already begun in two of these plants,” Modi added.

“Now, chips will also be designed in India, made in India. Today, India is an innovation powerhouse. Our digital public infrastructure is discussed worldwide. This is a huge testament to the innovation of Indians,” he said.

Before You Go

INFRA UPDATE: Gorakhpur International Cricket Stadium Laid, CM Yogi Attends Ceremony

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the major global challenges highlighted by Prime Minister Modi?

Prime Minister Modi pointed to the COVID-19 pandemic, ongoing wars, and an energy crisis as significant global challenges. He warned that these could reverse progress and increase poverty.

How has India's technological infrastructure developed recently?

India has significantly expanded its digital infrastructure, laying much more optical fiber and becoming the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer. Its digital public infrastructure is now recognized globally.

What is the status of startups in India?

The number of startups in India has surged from under 500 to over 200,000. The country also has a growing number of unicorns and is seeing significant contributions from startups in various high-tech sectors.

What progress has India made in innovation and manufacturing?

India is becoming an innovation powerhouse with a rise in patent filings and strides in semiconductor manufacturing. Chips are now being designed and made in India.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 May 2026 05:50 PM (IST)
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Strait Of Hormuz PM Modi PM Modi's Warning On Fuel Crisis US-Iran War Fuel Crisis Hague
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