Kamal Haasan Meets Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, Submits 6 ‘Important’ Demands For Tamil Film Industry

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kamal Haasan met Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, offering congratulations.

Haasan praised Vijay's humility and vision for the state.

Six key demands were presented for film industry support.

Haasan also urged financial discipline in filmmaking practices.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has met newly sworn-in Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay in a significant post-political transition interaction, where he extended his greetings and placed six key demands aimed at strengthening support for the Tamil film industry.

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Kamal Haasan Meets CM Vijay In Chennai

Kollywood continues to witness a fascinating blend of cinema and politics, as leading figures engage with the state’s new leadership. Following Vijay’s swearing-in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday (May 10), Kamal Haasan shared images from his visit with the actor-turned-politician on X (formerly Twitter), offering a glimpse into their conversation.

Actor Praises Humility And Vision

Reflecting on the meeting, Kamal Haasan expressed admiration for Vijay’s approach and demeanour during their interaction.

In his post, he wrote in Tamil, “Today, I met in person with the Honorable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Brother Vijay @TVKVijayHQ, and conveyed my best wishes. He enthusiastically shared many dreams for the betterment of Tamil Nadu. The humility and affection he displayed during the meeting filled me with pride.”

The veteran actor noted that Vijay spoke passionately about his vision for the state, leaving a strong impression during their discussion.

Six Key Demands For Tamil Film Industry

During the meeting, Kamal Haasan also presented six important demands to the Tamil Nadu government, stressing the need for greater support, stability and encouragement for the Tamil film industry, which he said is currently facing several challenges.

He said, “I have made 6 important demands to the Tamil Nadu government, emphasising the need for support and warmth for the Tamil film industry, which is facing various obstacles. May the benefits flourish.”

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Kamal Haasan Calls For Financial Discipline

Tamil cinema superstar Kamal Haasan earlier issued a strong advisory to the Indian film industry, urging filmmakers to rein in excessive spending and adopt more sustainable production practices.

In an open letter shared on social media, the actor and Rajya Sabha MP linked rising ticket prices and production costs to global economic pressures, including instability in West Asia and surging fuel, energy, and logistics expenses in India. He appealed to producers, directors, actors, technicians, and OTT platforms to rethink current filmmaking models and prioritise financial discipline.