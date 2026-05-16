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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKamal Haasan Meets Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, Submits 6 ‘Important’ Demands For Tamil Film Industry

Kamal Haasan Meets Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, Submits 6 ‘Important’ Demands For Tamil Film Industry

Kamal Haasan meets Tamil Nadu CM Vijay after his swearing-in, praises his leadership and submits six demands for support to the Tamil film industry.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 16 May 2026 05:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kamal Haasan met Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, offering congratulations.
  • Haasan praised Vijay's humility and vision for the state.
  • Six key demands were presented for film industry support.
  • Haasan also urged financial discipline in filmmaking practices.

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has met newly sworn-in Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay in a significant post-political transition interaction, where he extended his greetings and placed six key demands aimed at strengthening support for the Tamil film industry.

ALSO READ: Kamal Haasan Warns Filmmakers Amid West Asia Crisis, Says 'Reduced Luxury And Tight Schedules Are The Need Of The Hour'

Kamal Haasan Meets CM Vijay In Chennai

Kollywood continues to witness a fascinating blend of cinema and politics, as leading figures engage with the state’s new leadership. Following Vijay’s swearing-in as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday (May 10), Kamal Haasan shared images from his visit with the actor-turned-politician on X (formerly Twitter), offering a glimpse into their conversation.

Actor Praises Humility And Vision

Reflecting on the meeting, Kamal Haasan expressed admiration for Vijay’s approach and demeanour during their interaction.

In his post, he wrote in Tamil, “Today, I met in person with the Honorable Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Brother Vijay @TVKVijayHQ, and conveyed my best wishes. He enthusiastically shared many dreams for the betterment of Tamil Nadu. The humility and affection he displayed during the meeting filled me with pride.”

The veteran actor noted that Vijay spoke passionately about his vision for the state, leaving a strong impression during their discussion.

Six Key Demands For Tamil Film Industry

During the meeting, Kamal Haasan also presented six important demands to the Tamil Nadu government, stressing the need for greater support, stability and encouragement for the Tamil film industry, which he said is currently facing several challenges.

He said, “I have made 6 important demands to the Tamil Nadu government, emphasising the need for support and warmth for the Tamil film industry, which is facing various obstacles. May the benefits flourish.”

ALSO READ: Pawan Kalyan Uses ‘Neighbour’s Wedding’ Analogy To Address Comparisons With Vijay

Kamal Haasan Calls For Financial Discipline

Tamil cinema superstar Kamal Haasan earlier issued a strong advisory to the Indian film industry, urging filmmakers to rein in excessive spending and adopt more sustainable production practices.

In an open letter shared on social media, the actor and Rajya Sabha MP linked rising ticket prices and production costs to global economic pressures, including instability in West Asia and surging fuel, energy, and logistics expenses in India. He appealed to producers, directors, actors, technicians, and OTT platforms to rethink current filmmaking models and prioritise financial discipline.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who did Kamal Haasan meet recently?

Kamal Haasan met with the newly sworn-in Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Vijay.

What did Kamal Haasan present to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister?

Kamal Haasan presented six key demands aimed at strengthening support for the Tamil film industry.

What was Kamal Haasan's impression of CM Vijay?

Kamal Haasan praised Vijay's humility, affection, and his enthusiastic vision for Tamil Nadu's betterment.

What general advice did Kamal Haasan give to the film industry?

Kamal Haasan advised filmmakers to control excessive spending and adopt sustainable production practices due to rising costs.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 May 2026 05:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kamal Haasan Vijay South Cinema ENtertainment News Tamil Nadu CM Vijay
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