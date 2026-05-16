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HomeNewsIndiaAhead Of Falta Bypoll, Suvendu Targets ‘Nephew Babu’ Abhishek Banerjee Over Alleged Property List

Ahead Of Falta Bypoll, Suvendu Targets ‘Nephew Babu’ Abhishek Banerjee Over Alleged Property List

Suvendu Adhikari targeted Abhishek Banerjee ahead of the Falta bypoll, alleging property links, warning goons of action and promising jobs to BJP violence victims’ families.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 16 May 2026 07:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CM Adhikari claims possession of Kolkata property list.
  • Adhikari vows strict legal action against past atrocities.

Ahead of the upcoming bypoll in Falta on May 21, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday launched a sharp attack on Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee without naming him directly, claiming he had obtained details of the leader’s alleged properties in Kolkata.

Addressing a public rally in Falta, Suvendu said, “Respected nephew babu, yesterday I got the property list from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Lips and Bounds… 24 properties in Kolkata. A palace-like office in Amtala.”

Also Read: Suvendu Adhikari To Chair First Administrative Review Meeting In Diamond Harbour Ahead Of Falta Repoll

‘No Goon Will Be Spared’: CM 

The Chief Minister alleged that political violence during the previous regime had been carried out using police support and warned that those involved would face legal action.

“I have not forgotten how people attending my meeting in Hotuganj on December 3, 2023 were attacked. The world is round; no one remains in power forever,” he said.

Suvendu further stated that he had instructed the police to begin recording complaints related to alleged atrocities over the past five years and take strict action.

“I have told the police to sit with registers from tomorrow onwards. Any complaint regarding atrocities from the last five years or earlier must be accepted. FIRs must be filed, arrests must be made, and no goon will be spared,” he added.

He also warned action against those accused of crimes against women and children, while referring to slogans linked to neighbouring Bangladesh.

'BJP Workers Killed In Violence To Get Jobs'

The BJP leader claimed that family membbers of party workers allegedly killed in post-poll violence during the Trinamool regime, who were between 18 and 45 years old, would be provided government jobs by the state administration.

Responding to allegations by the Trinamool Congress regarding post-election violence and displacement of party workers after the May 4 election results, Suvendu asked for details of those allegedly forced to flee their homes.

Also Read: 'No Better Chief Minister Than Him': Mithun Chakraborty Praises Suvendu Adhikari

CAA, ‘Infiltrators’ And RG Kar Case 

Highlighting the work done by his government over the last eight days, the Chief Minister reiterated that refugees covered under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) would be allowed to stay, while “infiltrators” would be deported.

He also referred to the reopening of the RG Kar case and claimed that when call records and chats linked to former officials and others emerge during the investigation, the “misdeeds” of the previous government would be exposed.

Before You Go

INFRA UPDATE: Gorakhpur International Cricket Stadium Laid, CM Yogi Attends Ceremony

Frequently Asked Questions

What allegations did Suvendu Adhikari make against Abhishek Banerjee?

Suvendu Adhikari alleged that Abhishek Banerjee, referred to as 'Respected nephew babu', has acquired 24 properties in Kolkata and a palace-like office in Amtala.

What action is being taken regarding past political violence?

The police have been instructed to record complaints of atrocities from the last five years or earlier, file FIRs, and make arrests. No perpetrators will be spared.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 16 May 2026 07:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Banerjee West Bengal Assembly Election BJP Suvendu Adhikari .TMC Falta Bypolls
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