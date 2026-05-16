‘Choose To Be Part Of Geography Or History’: Army Chief’s Sharp Warning To Pakistan

Indian Army chief Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday issued a strong warning to Pakistan, saying Islamabad would have to decide whether it wanted to remain “part of geography or history”.

Speaking during an interactive session at the Manekshaw Centre, General Dwivedi was asked how the Indian Army would respond if circumstances similar to those that led to Operation Sindoor emerged again.

#WATCH | Delhi: On Operation Sindoor, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi says, "If you have heard me earlier, what I have said is that Pakistan, if it continues to harbour terrorists and operate against India, then they have to decide whether they want to be part of the… pic.twitter.com/QFJ9RnVjV4 — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2026

“If you have heard me earlier, what I have said... that Pakistan, if it continues to harbour terrorists and operate against India, then they have to decide whether they want to be part of geography or history or not,” the Chief of Army Staff said.

Remarks Come After Operation Sindoor Anniversary

General Dwivedi’s remarks came just over a week after India marked the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, the military operation launched after the terror attack in Pahalgam.

The comments were seen as a direct message to Pakistan at a time when Islamabad has recently expressed hope for resuming dialogue with India, which has remained suspended for more than a year.

Pakistan Welcomes Calls For Dialogue

Pakistan on Thursday welcomed remarks made by former Indian Army chief M. M. Naravane supporting a statement by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Dattatreya Hosabale that dialogue between India and Pakistan should always remain open.

During a press conference, Pakistan foreign office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi described the calls for dialogue from within India as a “positive development”.

Weekly Press Briefing by the Spokesperson @TahirAndrabi



On India related Queries. pic.twitter.com/o9VS8IVB7Q — Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Pakistan (@ForeignOfficePk) May 15, 2026

“The voices within India calling for dialogue are obviously a positive development. We hope that sanity will prevail in India.... We, of course, will see if there is an official reaction to those voices in India,” Andrabi said.

What Was Operation Sindoor?

Operation Sindoor was launched in the early hours of May 7 last year in retaliation for the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes targeting multiple terror launchpads and related infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan also launched offensives against India, triggering nearly four days of military confrontation. India’s counter-operations were also conducted under Operation Sindoor.

Ceasefire Reached After 88-Hour Conflict

The military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours lasted nearly 88 hours before both sides reached a ceasefire understanding on the evening of May 10.

According to the Indian Army, the understanding was reached after Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart requesting a ceasefire.