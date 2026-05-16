Indian Army chief Upendra Dwivedi warned Pakistan that they must decide whether they want to remain part of geography or history if they continue to harbor terrorists and operate against India.
Explorer
‘Choose To Be Part Of Geography Or History’: Army Chief’s Sharp Warning To Pakistan
General Dwivedi’s remarks came just over a week after India marked the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, the military operation launched after the terror attack in Pahalgam.
- Army chief warns Pakistan: choose geography or history.
- Remarks follow Operation Sindoor anniversary, military strikes.
- Pakistan welcomes Indian calls for resuming dialogue.
Before You Go
INFRA UPDATE: Gorakhpur International Cricket Stadium Laid, CM Yogi Attends Ceremony
Frequently Asked Questions
What warning did the Indian Army chief issue to Pakistan?
What prompted the Indian Army chief's recent remarks?
The remarks were made just over a week after India marked the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, a military operation launched after a terror attack in Pahalgam.
What was Operation Sindoor?
Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in retaliation for a terror attack in Pahalgam. It involved precision strikes by Indian forces on terror launchpads and infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
How long did the military confrontation after Operation Sindoor last?
The military confrontation lasted for nearly 88 hours before both sides reached a ceasefire understanding. This was after Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations requested a ceasefire.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
‘Choose To Be Part Of Geography Or History’: Army Chief’s Sharp Warning To Pakistan
India
‘Why Can’t PM Work From Home?’: Bhagwant Mann Targets Modi Over Fuel-Saving Appeal
India
NCB Busts Rs 182 Crore Captagon Racket: Why Is It Called ‘Jihadi Drug’?
India
IMD Plans New Heatwave Rules After Kerala Struggles With Extreme Heat
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Opinion