Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘Choose To Be Part Of Geography Or History’: Army Chief’s Sharp Warning To Pakistan

‘Choose To Be Part Of Geography Or History’: Army Chief’s Sharp Warning To Pakistan

General Dwivedi’s remarks came just over a week after India marked the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, the military operation launched after the terror attack in Pahalgam.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 16 May 2026 05:18 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Army chief warns Pakistan: choose geography or history.
  • Remarks follow Operation Sindoor anniversary, military strikes.
  • Pakistan welcomes Indian calls for resuming dialogue.

Indian Army chief Upendra Dwivedi on Saturday issued a strong warning to Pakistan, saying Islamabad would have to decide whether it wanted to remain “part of geography or history”.

Speaking during an interactive session at the Manekshaw Centre, General Dwivedi was asked how the Indian Army would respond if circumstances similar to those that led to Operation Sindoor emerged again.

“If you have heard me earlier, what I have said... that Pakistan, if it continues to harbour terrorists and operate against India, then they have to decide whether they want to be part of geography or history or not,” the Chief of Army Staff said.

Remarks Come After Operation Sindoor Anniversary

General Dwivedi’s remarks came just over a week after India marked the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, the military operation launched after the terror attack in Pahalgam.

The comments were seen as a direct message to Pakistan at a time when Islamabad has recently expressed hope for resuming dialogue with India, which has remained suspended for more than a year.

Pakistan Welcomes Calls For Dialogue

Pakistan on Thursday welcomed remarks made by former Indian Army chief M. M. Naravane supporting a statement by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader Dattatreya Hosabale that dialogue between India and Pakistan should always remain open.

During a press conference, Pakistan foreign office spokesperson Tahir Andrabi described the calls for dialogue from within India as a “positive development”.

“The voices within India calling for dialogue are obviously a positive development. We hope that sanity will prevail in India.... We, of course, will see if there is an official reaction to those voices in India,” Andrabi said.

What Was Operation Sindoor?

Operation Sindoor was launched in the early hours of May 7 last year in retaliation for the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes targeting multiple terror launchpads and related infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan also launched offensives against India, triggering nearly four days of military confrontation. India’s counter-operations were also conducted under Operation Sindoor.

Ceasefire Reached After 88-Hour Conflict

The military confrontation between the two nuclear-armed neighbours lasted nearly 88 hours before both sides reached a ceasefire understanding on the evening of May 10.

According to the Indian Army, the understanding was reached after Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations contacted his Indian counterpart requesting a ceasefire.

Before You Go

INFRA UPDATE: Gorakhpur International Cricket Stadium Laid, CM Yogi Attends Ceremony

Frequently Asked Questions

What warning did the Indian Army chief issue to Pakistan?

Indian Army chief Upendra Dwivedi warned Pakistan that they must decide whether they want to remain part of geography or history if they continue to harbor terrorists and operate against India.

What prompted the Indian Army chief's recent remarks?

The remarks were made just over a week after India marked the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, a military operation launched after a terror attack in Pahalgam.

What was Operation Sindoor?

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 in retaliation for a terror attack in Pahalgam. It involved precision strikes by Indian forces on terror launchpads and infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

How long did the military confrontation after Operation Sindoor last?

The military confrontation lasted for nearly 88 hours before both sides reached a ceasefire understanding. This was after Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations requested a ceasefire.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 16 May 2026 04:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live Operation Sindoor Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
‘Choose To Be Part Of Geography Or History’: Army Chief’s Sharp Warning To Pakistan
‘Choose To Be Part Of Geography Or History’: Army Chief’s Sharp Warning To Pakistan
India
‘Why Can’t PM Work From Home?’: Bhagwant Mann Targets Modi Over Fuel-Saving Appeal
‘Why Can’t PM Work From Home?’: Bhagwant Mann Targets Modi Over Fuel-Saving Appeal
India
NCB Busts Rs 182 Crore Captagon Racket: Why Is It Called ‘Jihadi Drug’?
NCB Busts Rs 182 Crore Captagon Racket: Why Is It Called ‘Jihadi Drug’?
India
IMD Plans New Heatwave Rules After Kerala Struggles With Extreme Heat
IMD Plans New Heatwave Rules After Kerala Struggles With Extreme Heat
Advertisement

Videos

INFRA UPDATE: Gorakhpur International Cricket Stadium Laid, CM Yogi Attends Ceremony
NEET PROBE EXPANDS: Rajasthan Bival Family Under Scanner, Children Go Underground
YOUTH PROTEST: NSUI & Youth Congress Rally Outside NTA, Demand Action Over NEET Leak
STUDENT PROTEST: NSUI Blocks NTA Office, Demands Ban Over NEET Paper Leak Allegations
NEET SCAM PROBE: CBI Questions Coaching Director in Mumbai Over Paper Leak Link
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | NTA’s “Zero Error” Promise Has Collapsed, And Students Are Paying the Price
Opinion
Embed widget