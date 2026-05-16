‘Operation Sledgehammer’ Emerges As Possible New US Iran War Plan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US officials prepare military plans amid Iran ceasefire concerns.

US considers renaming potential Iran offensive

US and Israel prepare for extensive renewed strikes on Iran.

US President Donald Trump concluded his visit to China on Friday after holding key meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, even as reports emerged that top US officials were preparing contingency plans for renewed military action against Iran if the current ceasefire collapses.

The developments come amid continuing tensions in West Asia and concerns over the future of the fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran.

New Name For Possible Iran Offensive

According to a report by NBC News citing two American officials, the US military is considering renaming any renewed military campaign against Iran as “Operation Sledgehammer” if large-scale strikes resume.

The earlier campaign, known as “Operation Epic Fury”, had been paused last month after Washington shifted to a port blockade strategy against Iran.

Tehran responded by saying it would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz unless the US ended the blockade.

The Trump administration later announced the end of Operation Epic Fury after the US and Iran agreed to a ceasefire in early April to continue diplomatic engagement.

Nuclear Dispute Remains Unresolved

Reports said Iran’s proposal included certain nuclear concessions, but Trump has repeatedly maintained that he wants highly enriched uranium removed from Iran and seeks to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.

Iran, however, has continued to insist that its nuclear programme is intended for peaceful purposes.

NBC reported that discussions around replacing “Operation Epic Fury” with “Operation Sledgehammer” may indicate that the administration is seriously evaluating the possibility of restarting the conflict.

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The report added that “Operation Sledgehammer” is one among several names being considered.

US And Israel Preparing For Renewed Strikes

Trump has not yet announced a final decision on future military action against Iran.

However, The New York Times reported, citing officials involved in diplomatic discussions, that the US and Israel have begun preparing for the possibility of renewed strikes against Iran.

The report said these preparations are the most extensive since the ceasefire came into effect and could potentially lead to military action as early as next week.

Officials involved in discussions are reportedly attempting to broker a compromise that could persuade Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz while allowing Trump to declare a diplomatic victory.

Military Options Under Discussion

According to the report, one option being considered involves expanded bombing operations targeting Iranian military sites and infrastructure.

Another option under discussion reportedly includes deploying Special Operations forces to target nuclear material believed to be hidden deep underground.

Senior Pentagon officials and military commanders have also said the US used the month-long pause in bombing operations to replenish weapons supplies aboard warships and aircraft stationed in the region.

Iran Warns Against ‘Any Aggression’

Meanwhile, Iranian parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said this week that Iran’s armed forces were prepared to “teach a lesson for any aggression”.

Ghalibaf had previously served as a chief negotiator in discussions with Washington.

Hormuz Reopening Remains Key Concern

Negotiations between the US and Iran remain stalled despite the ceasefire, keeping tensions elevated across West Asia amid fears of a renewed military confrontation and a worsening global energy crisis.

Trump and Xi, who concluded their discussions on Friday, also agreed that the Strait of Hormuz should be reopened.

China, however, continued to maintain its trade ties with Iran.

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