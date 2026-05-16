Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vijay Deverakonda celebrates Suriya's 'Karuppu' success, packed theaters.

Deverakonda praises Suriya's performance and theatrical comeback.

Film faced brief delay but opened strong May 15.

'Karuppu' blends fantasy, action, social justice themes.

As the Suriya and Trisha Krishnan starrer gathers momentum at the box office, actor Vijay Deverakonda has stepped forward with a heartfelt message that captures the mood of cinema halls right now: energetic, packed, and full of life again.

ALSO READ: Trisha Krishnan Blushes As Fans Mention ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay At Karuppu Screening: WATCH

Vijay Deverakonda Praises The Film

So happy to see the overwhelming love for @Suriya_offl na's #Karuppu in Tamil and #Veerabhadrudu in Telugu. Hearing it is huuuuge ❤️



Love love love the news, for the brilliance he has been showing us on screen, giving his everything every year.. finally when the theaters are… — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) May 16, 2026

Taking to X, Vijay Deverakonda didn’t hold back his excitement as he reacted to the film’s growing popularity across languages.

He wrote, “So happy to see the overwhelming love for @Suriya_offl na's #Karuppu in Tamil and #Veerabhadrudu in Telugu. Hearing it is huuuuge.”

His message went beyond just praise. It reflected a deeper emotion tied to the theatrical experience making a strong comeback.

He added, “Love love love the news, for the brilliance he has been showing us on screen, giving his everything every year.. finally when the theaters are loud and noisy it fills all of us with Joy. Big congratulations Anna, please take a nice holiday and congratulations to director @RJ_Balaji and dearest @trishtrashers.”

Director RJ Balaji responded warmly, saying, “Thank you so much Vijay, means a lot.”

The film's actor Trisha Krishnan also replied to the tweet and said, "Thank you so much"

Delayed Release, Strong Comeback

The film’s journey to cinemas wasn’t entirely smooth. Initially slated for release on May 14, Karuppu faced a last-minute setback due to financial complications linked to producer SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures.

However, the delay proved short-lived. The film arrived in theatres a day later on May 15 and judging by the turnout, the wait may have only heightened anticipation. Fans flooded theatres, creating a celebratory atmosphere from day one.

ALSO READ: Karuppu Opens Strong At Rs 20.66 Cr Worldwide, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Lags, Aakhiri Sawal Misses Rs 1 Cr Mark

About Karuppu

Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu blends fantasy with action while grounding itself in a socially driven narrative. The story centres on marginalised communities seeking justice through the legal system, only to find themselves failed by it.

In a powerful twist, Lord Karuppu Swamy is believed to take human form, stepping in to confront injustice and restore balance. Suriya’s character is portrayed as both a fighter and a legal mind, adding layers to the storytelling.

Alongside Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, the film features a strong ensemble including Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maaya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, and Yogi Babu.