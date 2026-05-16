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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesVijay Deverakonda Praises Suriya’s ‘Karuppu’ Success As Theatres Turn ‘Loud And Noisy’; Trisha Krishnan Reacts

Vijay Deverakonda Praises Suriya’s ‘Karuppu’ Success As Theatres Turn ‘Loud And Noisy’; Trisha Krishnan Reacts

Vijay Deverakonda praises Suriya’s ‘Karuppu’ success, calling theatres “loud and noisy again” as the film wins hearts across Tamil and Telugu audiences.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 16 May 2026 04:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Vijay Deverakonda celebrates Suriya's 'Karuppu' success, packed theaters.
  • Deverakonda praises Suriya's performance and theatrical comeback.
  • Film faced brief delay but opened strong May 15.
  • 'Karuppu' blends fantasy, action, social justice themes.

As the Suriya and Trisha Krishnan starrer gathers momentum at the box office, actor Vijay Deverakonda has stepped forward with a heartfelt message that captures the mood of cinema halls right now: energetic, packed, and full of life again.

ALSO READ: Trisha Krishnan Blushes As Fans Mention ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay At Karuppu Screening: WATCH

Vijay Deverakonda Praises The Film

Taking to X, Vijay Deverakonda didn’t hold back his excitement as he reacted to the film’s growing popularity across languages.

He wrote, “So happy to see the overwhelming love for @Suriya_offl na's #Karuppu in Tamil and #Veerabhadrudu in Telugu. Hearing it is huuuuge.”

His message went beyond just praise. It reflected a deeper emotion tied to the theatrical experience making a strong comeback.

He added, “Love love love the news, for the brilliance he has been showing us on screen, giving his everything every year.. finally when the theaters are loud and noisy it fills all of us with Joy. Big congratulations Anna, please take a nice holiday and congratulations to director @RJ_Balaji and dearest @trishtrashers.”

Director RJ Balaji responded warmly, saying, “Thank you so much Vijay, means a lot.”

The film's actor Trisha Krishnan also replied to the tweet and said, "Thank you so much"

Delayed Release, Strong Comeback

The film’s journey to cinemas wasn’t entirely smooth. Initially slated for release on May 14, Karuppu faced a last-minute setback due to financial complications linked to producer SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures.

However, the delay proved short-lived. The film arrived in theatres a day later on May 15 and judging by the turnout, the wait may have only heightened anticipation. Fans flooded theatres, creating a celebratory atmosphere from day one.

ALSO READ: Karuppu Opens Strong At Rs 20.66 Cr Worldwide, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Lags, Aakhiri Sawal Misses Rs 1 Cr Mark

About Karuppu

Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu blends fantasy with action while grounding itself in a socially driven narrative. The story centres on marginalised communities seeking justice through the legal system, only to find themselves failed by it.

In a powerful twist, Lord Karuppu Swamy is believed to take human form, stepping in to confront injustice and restore balance. Suriya’s character is portrayed as both a fighter and a legal mind, adding layers to the storytelling.

Alongside Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, the film features a strong ensemble including Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maaya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, and Yogi Babu.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Vijay Deverakonda say about the film Karuppu?

Vijay Deverakonda expressed his happiness about the overwhelming love for the film and praised Suriya's brilliance on screen. He stated that loud and noisy theaters fill everyone with joy.

What is the plot of the film Karuppu?

Karuppu blends fantasy and action with a socially driven narrative. It centers on marginalized communities seeking justice and Lord Karuppu Swamy taking human form to confront injustice.

Why was the release of Karuppu delayed?

The film's release was delayed due to financial complications linked to producer SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures. It was rescheduled to release a day later.

Who are the main actors in Karuppu?

The film stars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in lead roles. It also features a strong ensemble cast including Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, and Yogi Babu.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 May 2026 04:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Suriya Vijay Deverakonda Trisha Krishnan RJ Balaji Karuppu
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