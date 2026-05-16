Captagon was originally a stimulant drug, now illicit versions contain amphetamine and other stimulants. It's called 'Jihadi Drug' due to alleged links with extremist networks using it to sustain combat.
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NCB Busts Rs 182 Crore Captagon Racket: Why Is It Called ‘Jihadi Drug’?
Amit Shah said NCB seized India’s first Captagon haul worth Rs 182 crore under Operation RAGEPILL, busting a Middle East-bound drug racket and arresting a Syrian national.
- NCB's 'Operation RAGEPILL' seizes first-ever Captagon, valued at Rs 182 crore.
- Consignment, destined for Middle East, seized in Delhi and Gujarat.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Captagon and why is it called the 'Jihadi Drug'?
What was seized in 'Operation RAGEPILL'?
In 'Operation RAGEPILL', the NCB made its first-ever seizure of Captagon tablets and powder, valued at Rs 182 crore. This operation targeted drugs transiting through India.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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