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HomeNewsIndiaNCB Busts Rs 182 Crore Captagon Racket: Why Is It Called ‘Jihadi Drug’?

NCB Busts Rs 182 Crore Captagon Racket: Why Is It Called ‘Jihadi Drug’?

Amit Shah said NCB seized India’s first Captagon haul worth Rs 182 crore under Operation RAGEPILL, busting a Middle East-bound drug racket and arresting a Syrian national.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 16 May 2026 03:56 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • NCB's 'Operation RAGEPILL' seizes first-ever Captagon, valued at Rs 182 crore.
  • Consignment, destined for Middle East, seized in Delhi and Gujarat.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has made its first-ever seizure of Captagon, dubbed as “Jihadi drug”, valued at Rs 182 crore under ‘Operation RAGEPILL’.

Calling the crackdown a major success, Shah said the seizure of the consignment, allegedly bound for the Middle East, along with the arrest of a foreign national, reflects the government’s zero-tolerance policy against narcotics.

In a post on X, Shah asserted that authorities would act firmly against every gram of drugs entering or transiting through India, while praising NCB officials for the operation.

"Modi govt is resolved for a ‘Drug-Free India’. Glad to share that through ‘Operation RAGEPILL’, our agencies have achieved the first-ever seizure of Captagon, the so-called “Jihadi Drug”, worth ₹182 crore. The busting of the drug consignment destined for the Middle East and the arrest of a foreign national stand out as shining examples of our commitment to zero tolerance against drugs. I repeat we will clamp down on every gram of drugs entering India or leaving the country using our territory as the transit route. Kudos to the brave and vigilant warriors of the NCB," Amit Shah said in a post.

How Officers Tracked Captagon?

Acting on intelligence shared by a foreign drug law enforcement agency about India being used as a transit route for Captagon trafficking, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) identified a rented house in Neb Sarai, New Delhi. A search conducted on May 11, 2026 led to the seizure of around 31.5 kg of Captagon tablets concealed inside a commercial chapati-cutting machine, allegedly meant for export to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused, a Syrian national, had entered India on a tourist visa on November 15, 2024. His visa expired on January 12, 2025, following which he allegedly continued to stay in India illegally and rented the Neb Sarai premises.

Further interrogation of the accused led investigators to a container stationed at the Container Facilitation Station (CFS) in Mundra, Gujarat, where officials recovered nearly 196.2 kg of Captagon powder on May 14, 2026. The container, imported from Syria and declared as carrying sheep wool, was thoroughly searched, leading to the discovery of three bags containing the narcotic substance.

Investigators suspect the consignment was intended for transshipment to Gulf countries, particularly Saudi Arabia and neighbouring Middle Eastern nations, where Captagon abuse has become a major law enforcement and public health challenge.

India's First-Ever Captagon Seizure

Officials said the operation marks India’s first-ever Captagon seizure and highlights attempts by international drug syndicates to use the country as a transit hub for narcotics trafficking. The case also underscores the importance of global intelligence-sharing and coordinated law enforcement efforts in dismantling transnational drug cartels operating across multiple jurisdictions.

The seizure gains further significance in the backdrop of another recent major NCB operation in Mumbai, where 349 kg of cocaine concealed inside a container originating from Ecuador was intercepted, pointing to a growing trend of international drug syndicates exploiting commercial cargo and container trade routes for trafficking narcotics.

What is Captagon?

Captagon was originally the brand name for Fenethylline, a synthetic stimulant developed in the 1960s to treat conditions such as ADHD and narcolepsy. Due to its high addiction risk and misuse potential, the drug was internationally banned by the 1980s.

Today, illicit Captagon tablets sold in black markets reportedly contain mixtures of amphetamine, methamphetamine, caffeine and other synthetic stimulants, produced in clandestine laboratories.

The drug is widely abused in parts of West Asia for its stimulant and euphoric effects, including increased alertness, prolonged wakefulness, reduced fatigue and heightened aggression. Repeated use can also lead to impaired judgment, impulsive behaviour and psychological dependence. It is often referred to as the “Poor Man’s Cocaine”.

Why is it called the ‘Jihadi Drug’?

Captagon has frequently been labelled the “Jihadi Drug” in international security discourse because of alleged links between its trafficking and extremist networks operating in conflict-hit regions of West Asia.

Investigations over the years have suggested that militant groups, including Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, allegedly used the stimulant to help fighters stay awake for long periods, suppress fear and exhaustion, and sustain aggressive combat activity.

International agencies have identified the Captagon trade as one of the fastest-growing synthetic drug threats in West Asia, involving covert manufacturing units, hawala financing, forged trade documents and sophisticated trafficking routes. Syria has historically been considered a major hub for illegal Captagon production.

According to sources, the massive profits generated through Captagon trafficking have also reportedly been used to finance extremist-linked networks.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Captagon and why is it called the 'Jihadi Drug'?

Captagon was originally a stimulant drug, now illicit versions contain amphetamine and other stimulants. It's called 'Jihadi Drug' due to alleged links with extremist networks using it to sustain combat.

What was seized in 'Operation RAGEPILL'?

In 'Operation RAGEPILL', the NCB made its first-ever seizure of Captagon tablets and powder, valued at Rs 182 crore. This operation targeted drugs transiting through India.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 16 May 2026 03:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Syria NCB Drug-Free India AMIT SHAH Captagon Drugs Jihadi Drug Operation Ragepill
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