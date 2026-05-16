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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'No Better Chief Minister Than Him': Mithun Chakraborty Praises Suvendu Adhikari

'No Better Chief Minister Than Him': Mithun Chakraborty Praises Suvendu Adhikari

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty called Suvendu Adhikari “the best chief minister West Bengal can have,” praising his early work after the BJP leader’s swearing‑in and ahead of his district‑tour.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 16 May 2026 05:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Mithun Chakraborty endorsed Suvendu Adhikari as best CM.
  • Adhikari visited Chakraborty's residence, discussed state changes.
  • Adhikari sworn in as West Bengal's first BJP Chief Minister.
  • Meeting shows symbolic support for new CM's governance.

Veteran actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty warmly welcomed Suvendu Adhikari at his Kolkata residence on Saturday, and called him “the best chief minister West Bengal can have.” The meeting lasted nearly an hour as Adhikari prepared to begin a district tour, and Chakraborty expressed confidence that Adhikari would bring “real changes” to the state following his recent oath as West Bengal’s first BJP chief minister. 

Meeting And Quotes

Suvendu Adhikari met Mithun Chakraborty at the actor’s New Town home, and the two held discussions for almost an hour before Adhikari set off on his district visits, starting with Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas. After the meeting, Mithun told reporters, “I can guarantee the people that there can be no better CM than him. He is the best.”  He also said he was confident Adhikari would bring “real changes” in the state in the coming days. 

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Political Context

Suvendu Adhikari was sworn in last week as West Bengal’s first chief minister from the Bharatiya Janata Party after a landmark election win that unseated Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, a major political shift in the state. The visit to Mithun’s residence and the actor’s public praise came as Adhikari began engaging in a district tour and directed officials to focus on problems such as syndicates and illegal activities, according to related reporting. 

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Reaction And Significance

Observers say meetings with well-known figures like Mithun Chakraborty, who is also a senior BJP leader, carry symbolic weight and can help shape public perception as Adhikari moves from taking oath to governing. Mithun’s explicit endorsement, “He has already begun working from day one after taking the oath,” he told reporters, signals strong intra-party support for the new chief minister’s early actions. 

BJP leaders described the meeting as a “courtesy visit” and an expression of gratitude to Mithun for his contribution during the recent election campaign. Speaking after the meeting, Suvendu said that Mithun had been working “day and night” for the past five to six years for the party and had played an important role in helping bring about political change in the state.

 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who met Mithun Chakraborty at his residence?

Suvendu Adhikari, the first BJP chief minister of West Bengal, met Mithun Chakraborty at the actor's Kolkata residence.

What did Mithun Chakraborty say about Suvendu Adhikari?

Mithun Chakraborty called Suvendu Adhikari the 'best chief minister West Bengal can have' and expressed confidence that he would bring 'real changes' to the state.

Why did Suvendu Adhikari visit Mithun Chakraborty?

The visit was described as a 'courtesy visit' and an expression of gratitude for Mithun Chakraborty's contribution to the BJP during the recent election campaign.

What is the political significance of this meeting?

The meeting carries symbolic weight and helps shape public perception as Adhikari transitions from taking the oath to governing, signaling strong intra-party support.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 16 May 2026 05:04 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mithun Chakraborty Mamata Banerjee West Bengal BJP Suvendu Adhikari
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