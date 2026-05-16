Who Got What In CM Vijay’s New Tamil Nadu Cabinet? Check Full Portfolio List

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Chief Minister Vijay retains Home, Police, and Public Administration portfolios.

Ten ministers assigned key departments in new TVK government.

The Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan on Saturday announced the portfolio allocation for the newly formed Cabinet led by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, days after the actor-turned-politician took oath following his party’s historic victory in the 2026 Assembly elections.

According to the official notification, portfolios were distributed among 10 ministers, including Vijay, who retained several key departments such as Home, Police and Public Administration. The allocation marks a major administrative step for the new Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government, which ended decades of alternating rule by the DMK and AIADMK in the state.

Vijay was sworn in as Chief Minister earlier this month after TVK emerged as the single-largest party and secured the backing of alliance partners to form the government. The Cabinet includes a mix of senior leaders and first-time legislators overseeing departments ranging from education and energy to municipal administration and social welfare.

Who Got What In Vijay’s Cabinet?

Chief Minister Vijay will oversee Public Administration, General Administration, Police, Women Welfare and Youth Development. He has also carved out Sports Development as a standalone ministry, a departure from the previous DMK government structure.

Aadhav Arjuna has been assigned the Public Works Department along with Sports Development.

has been assigned the Public Works Department along with Sports Development. N Anand will head the Rural Development portfolio.

will head the Rural Development portfolio. Veteran leader KA Sengottaiyan has been appointed Finance Minister.

has been appointed Finance Minister. KG Arunraj will handle the Health portfolio.

will handle the Health portfolio. R Nirmalkumar has been given charge of Energy Resources and the Law Department.

has been given charge of Energy Resources and the Law Department. Rajmohan will oversee School Education, Information and Publicity, Tamil Development and Archaeology.

will oversee School Education, Information and Publicity, Tamil Development and Archaeology. Selvi S Keerthana has been allocated the Industries portfolio.

has been allocated the Industries portfolio. P Venkataramanan will manage Food and Civil Supplies.

will manage Food and Civil Supplies. TK Prabhu has been appointed Minister for Natural Resources.