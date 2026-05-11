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HomeEntertainmentMoviesThe Punisher: One Last Kill: When And Where To Watch TV Special Ahead Of Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

The Punisher: One Last Kill: When And Where To Watch TV Special Ahead Of Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

The Punisher: One Last Kill will be available to stream online this May. Read on to know when and where to watch the Marvel special.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 11 May 2026 09:31 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • The Punisher: One Last Kill special premieres May 12 on Disney+.
  • It concludes Frank Castle's story, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green.
  • A dedicated Disney+ hub links past and future MCU projects.
  • Castle seeks purpose beyond revenge, drawn into a final fight.

The Punisher: One Last Kill is set to premiere as a one-time Marvel special ahead of the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and co-written by Green and Jon Bernthal, the one-hour special is expected to serve as the final chapter in Frank Castle’s story within the MCU.

The Punisher: One Last Kill - When And Where To Watch

Fans can stream The Punisher: One Last Kill on Disney+ starting May 12 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. For viewers in India, the special will be available from 6:30 am IST on May 13. At launch, the Marvel special will be exclusively available on Disney+ and will not stream on any other platform.

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Disney+ Hub Connects Frank Castle’s Story

Disney+ has created a dedicated hub for The Punisher: One Last Kill, featuring trailers, synopsis details, and curated watchlists linked to Frank Castle’s earlier appearances. The hub connects the new special with Netflix’s The Punisher, Daredevil: Born Again, and upcoming MCU projects.

According to Marvel’s official synopsis, “Frank Castle is searching for a purpose beyond revenge, but an unexpected force pulls him back into the fight.”

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The special is also expected to act as a bridge leading into future MCU stories, including Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The Punisher: One Last Kill Cast

Jon Bernthal reprises his role as Frank Castle, aka The Punisher. The trailer hints that Castle attempts to leave his violent past behind before being drawn back into action once again.

The Punisher: One Last Kill Trailer

Marvel released the official trailer for The Punisher: One Last Kill on April 9, offering fans a glimpse into Frank Castle’s brutal final mission.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

When and where can I watch The Punisher: One Last Kill?

The special will stream on Disney+ starting May 12 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. In India, it will be available from 6:30 am IST on May 13.

Who stars in The Punisher: One Last Kill?

Jon Bernthal reprises his role as Frank Castle, also known as The Punisher, in this final chapter of his story.

What is The Punisher: One Last Kill about?

The story follows Frank Castle as he seeks a purpose beyond revenge, but an unexpected force draws him back into the fight.

What is the significance of The Punisher: One Last Kill?

This one-hour special is expected to be the final chapter for Frank Castle in the MCU and acts as a bridge to future MCU stories.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 May 2026 09:25 AM (IST)
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Breaking News Disney Plus ABP Live Spider Man Brand New Day The Punisher: One Last Kill
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