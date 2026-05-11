Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The Punisher: One Last Kill special premieres May 12 on Disney+.

It concludes Frank Castle's story, directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green.

A dedicated Disney+ hub links past and future MCU projects.

Castle seeks purpose beyond revenge, drawn into a final fight.

The Punisher: One Last Kill is set to premiere as a one-time Marvel special ahead of the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and co-written by Green and Jon Bernthal, the one-hour special is expected to serve as the final chapter in Frank Castle’s story within the MCU.

The Punisher: One Last Kill - When And Where To Watch

Fans can stream The Punisher: One Last Kill on Disney+ starting May 12 at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT. For viewers in India, the special will be available from 6:30 am IST on May 13. At launch, the Marvel special will be exclusively available on Disney+ and will not stream on any other platform.

ALSO READ| ‘The Boys’ Predicts Reality? Creator Reacts As Trump’s Gold ‘Don Colossus’ Statue Mirrors Homelander

Disney+ Hub Connects Frank Castle’s Story

Disney+ has created a dedicated hub for The Punisher: One Last Kill, featuring trailers, synopsis details, and curated watchlists linked to Frank Castle’s earlier appearances. The hub connects the new special with Netflix’s The Punisher, Daredevil: Born Again, and upcoming MCU projects.

According to Marvel’s official synopsis, “Frank Castle is searching for a purpose beyond revenge, but an unexpected force pulls him back into the fight.”

ALSO READ| Yogi Adityanath Declares ‘Krishnavataram’ Tax-Free In UP After Grand Screening At Lok Bhavan

The special is also expected to act as a bridge leading into future MCU stories, including Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The Punisher: One Last Kill Cast

Jon Bernthal reprises his role as Frank Castle, aka The Punisher. The trailer hints that Castle attempts to leave his violent past behind before being drawn back into action once again.

The Punisher: One Last Kill Trailer

Marvel released the official trailer for The Punisher: One Last Kill on April 9, offering fans a glimpse into Frank Castle’s brutal final mission.