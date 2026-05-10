Disha Patani Goes Global: Bollywood Star Set For Hollywood Debut With ‘Holligards Saga’

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is once again making headlines as she prepares to step into Hollywood with a major international project. Known for her strong screen presence, fitness dedication and fashion-forward image, the actress is now gearing up for a global breakthrough that is already generating significant buzz in the entertainment industry.

Rising Excitement Around Her International Debut

The actress will reportedly be seen in the Hollywood film Holligards Saga: The Portal of Force, where she is set to play a powerful role. The film features an ensemble cast including Kevin Spacey, Dolph Lundgren, Tyrese Gibson, Briana Hildebrand and Eric Roberts, placing her alongside some well-known international names. The project is being viewed as a major milestone in her career and a step towards establishing herself on a global platform.

This is not her first international appearance. Earlier, she was seen in the Chinese film Kung Fu Yoga alongside Jackie Chan, marking her initial exposure to global cinema.

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Journey from Engineering Aspirant to Rising Star

Born on 13 June 1992 in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, Disha comes from a disciplined and educated family background. Her father, Jagdish Singh Patani, serves as a police officer, while her mother works as a health inspector. Initially pursuing engineering studies, her interest gradually shifted towards modelling and acting.

Her first major recognition came in 2013 when she participated in the Femina Miss India Indore pageant and finished as first runner-up. This opened doors to modelling assignments and brand collaborations.

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Breakthrough in Films and Growing Fame

Disha made her acting debut in Telugu cinema with Lofer, opposite Varun Tej. Although the film did not perform strongly, her big break came with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, which brought her widespread recognition in Bollywood.

She later appeared in popular projects such as Baaghi 2, Bharat, Malang, Radhe, Ek Villain Returns, Yodha, and Kalki 2898 AD. Her music video appearance in Befikra alongside Tiger Shroff also boosted her popularity significantly.

Today, she continues to maintain a strong presence on social media, where her fitness routines and workout videos frequently go viral. She is also associated with several lifestyle, beauty, and wellness brands, strengthening her image as a youth icon.