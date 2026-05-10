Disha Patani is reportedly set to star in the Hollywood film Holligards Saga: The Portal of Force, where she will play a powerful role alongside international stars.
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Disha Patani Goes Global: Bollywood Star Set For Hollywood Debut With ‘Holligards Saga’
Disha Patani is set for a major Hollywood debut with Holligards Saga: The Portal of Force, marking her global leap after Bollywood success. The film features international stars.
- Disha Patani to make Hollywood debut in
- She will star alongside Kevin Spacey, Dolph Lundgren.
- Patani previously appeared in Chinese film
- She transitioned from engineering to modeling and acting.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Disha Patani's upcoming major international project?
Has Disha Patani appeared in international films before?
Yes, Disha Patani had her first international appearance in the Chinese film Kung Fu Yoga, where she starred alongside Jackie Chan.
What was Disha Patani's acting debut in Indian cinema?
Disha Patani made her acting debut in Telugu cinema with the film Lofer, opposite Varun Tej.
What film gave Disha Patani widespread recognition in Bollywood?
Her big break in Bollywood came with the film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, which brought her significant widespread recognition.
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