Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom The Boys creator Eric Kripke reacted to a real-life statue resembling show's Homelander.

A golden statue of Donald Trump, nicknamed

The real-life statue was installed at Trump National Doral Miami, Florida.

The show's season five episode featured a giant golden statue of Homelander.

Art imitating life is nothing new but what happens when life starts echoing fiction almost beat for beat? That’s the question swirling online after a striking real-world moment appeared to mirror a scene from The Boys, leaving even its creator momentarily lost for words.

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Kripke Reacts To Uncanny Similarity

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Kripke (@erickripke1)

Eric Kripke, the mind behind The Boys, didn’t hold back when he spotted the resemblance. Sharing a side-by-side image on Instagram, he responded bluntly: "Seriously what the f***?"

The post compared a golden statue of Donald Trump with a similar towering figure featured in the show, an image that quickly grabbed attention across social media.

A Scene That Hit Too Close To Reality

In the series’ fifth season, episode six titled “Though the Heavens Fall,” viewers are introduced to a massive golden statue of Homelander. The character, portrayed as increasingly unhinged, declares himself a messianic figure following a vision earlier in the season.

What was intended as satire now feels uncomfortably aligned with real-world imagery. The has led to intensifying conversations around the show’s long-running reputation for reflecting or even anticipating, current events.

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The Real Statue Behind The Buzz

The real-life statue, nicknamed “Don Colossus,” was unveiled at Trump National Doral Miami in Florida. Installed ahead of the PGA Tour’s 2026 Cadillac Championship, the structure stands 22 feet tall atop a pedestal and weighs approximately 3.1 tonnes.

Constructed from bronze and finished with gold leaf, the statue has already sparked debate and divided opinion.