A golden statue of Donald Trump, nicknamed 'Don Colossus,' installed in Florida has been compared to a statue of Homelander from the show.
‘The Boys’ Predicts Reality? Creator Reacts As Trump’s Gold ‘Don Colossus’ Statue Mirrors Homelander
The Boys creator Eric Kripke reacts after Donald Trump’s gold statue sparks comparisons with Homelander, leaving fans stunned by the show’s uncanny parallels.
- The Boys creator Eric Kripke reacted to a real-life statue resembling show's Homelander.
- A golden statue of Donald Trump, nicknamed
- The real-life statue was installed at Trump National Doral Miami, Florida.
- The show's season five episode featured a giant golden statue of Homelander.
Art imitating life is nothing new but what happens when life starts echoing fiction almost beat for beat? That’s the question swirling online after a striking real-world moment appeared to mirror a scene from The Boys, leaving even its creator momentarily lost for words.
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Kripke Reacts To Uncanny Similarity
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Eric Kripke, the mind behind The Boys, didn’t hold back when he spotted the resemblance. Sharing a side-by-side image on Instagram, he responded bluntly: "Seriously what the f***?"
The post compared a golden statue of Donald Trump with a similar towering figure featured in the show, an image that quickly grabbed attention across social media.
A Scene That Hit Too Close To Reality
In the series’ fifth season, episode six titled “Though the Heavens Fall,” viewers are introduced to a massive golden statue of Homelander. The character, portrayed as increasingly unhinged, declares himself a messianic figure following a vision earlier in the season.
What was intended as satire now feels uncomfortably aligned with real-world imagery. The has led to intensifying conversations around the show’s long-running reputation for reflecting or even anticipating, current events.
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The Real Statue Behind The Buzz
The real-life statue, nicknamed “Don Colossus,” was unveiled at Trump National Doral Miami in Florida. Installed ahead of the PGA Tour’s 2026 Cadillac Championship, the structure stands 22 feet tall atop a pedestal and weighs approximately 3.1 tonnes.
Constructed from bronze and finished with gold leaf, the statue has already sparked debate and divided opinion.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What real-world event has been compared to a scene from 'The Boys'?
How did 'The Boys' creator Eric Kripke react to the similarity?
Eric Kripke shared a side-by-side image of the two statues on Instagram and reacted with surprise, exclaiming 'Seriously what the f***?'
Which episode of 'The Boys' features a similar statue?
Season 5, episode 6, titled 'Though the Heavens Fall,' introduces a massive golden statue of the character Homelander.
What is the 'Don Colossus' statue made of and where is it located?
The 'Don Colossus' statue is made of bronze and coated in gold leaf. It is located at Trump National Doral Miami in Florida.