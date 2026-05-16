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HomeEducationNEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: CBI Arrests Key Accused In Biology Leak Probe

NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: CBI Arrests Key Accused In Biology Leak Probe

The accused, Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, a senior Botany teacher from Pune, was arrested in Delhi after detailed questioning by the CBI.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 16 May 2026 03:46 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • CBI arrests Pune botany teacher, a NEET-UG expert.
  • Teacher allegedly held coaching, leaked Botany/Zoology questions.
  • Students paid lakhs for coaching with leaked questions.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested another key accused in the alleged leak of the Biology question paper for the NEET-UG 2026 examination.

The accused, Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, a senior Botany teacher from Pune, was arrested in Delhi after detailed questioning by the CBI.

NTA-Appointed Expert Had Full Access To Papers

According to the CBI, Mandhare was involved in the NEET-UG 2026 examination process and had been appointed as an expert by the National Testing Agency.

Investigators said she had full access to the Botany and Zoology question papers.

The agency alleged that during April 2026, she organised prospective NEET candidates through Pune-based Manisha Wagmare, who had already been arrested on May 14, 2026.

Special Coaching Sessions

The CBI said Mandhare conducted special coaching classes for students at her residence in Pune.

During these sessions, she allegedly explained several questions from Botany and Zoology and instructed students to write them in their notebooks and mark them in textbooks.

According to investigators, most of these questions matched the actual NEET-UG 2026 examination paper held on May 3, 2026.

Raids Conducted At Six Locations

Over the past 24 hours, the CBI carried out searches at six locations across the country.

The agency said it had seized several incriminating documents, laptops, bank statements and mobile phones. Detailed analysis of the seized material is currently underway.

Case Registered On May 12

The CBI registered the case on May 12, 2026, based on a written complaint from the Department of Higher Education under the Government of India’s Education Ministry regarding the alleged leak of the NEET-UG 2026 question paper.

Following the registration of the case, special teams were formed and raids were conducted at multiple locations across the country. Several suspects were detained and questioned during the investigation.

Nine Arrested Across Multiple Cities

So far, nine accused have been arrested in the case from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nashik, Pune and Ahilyanagar.

Of them, five accused have already been produced before a court and remanded to seven days of police custody for detailed interrogation.

The two accused arrested on Thursday were produced before a court in Pune and later sent to Delhi on transit remand. They are now being produced before a Delhi court.

Probe Traces Alleged Source Of Leaked Papers

According to the CBI, the investigation has so far identified the alleged original source of the Chemistry and Biology paper leaks, along with middlemen accused of arranging students for special coaching sessions.

The agency said students allegedly paid lakhs of rupees to attend these sessions, where questions expected to appear in the NEET-UG 2026 examination were discussed and taught.

The CBI said it remains committed to conducting a comprehensive, impartial and professional investigation into the matter.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was recently arrested in connection with the NEET-UG 2026 Biology paper leak?

Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, a senior Botany teacher from Pune, was arrested by the CBI in Delhi. She was an NTA-appointed expert involved in the NEET-UG 2026 examination process.

What was Manisha Mandhare's alleged role in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak?

Mandhare allegedly organized prospective NEET candidates and conducted special coaching classes. She is accused of explaining questions from Botany and Zoology that matched the actual exam paper.

How many people have been arrested so far in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case?

As of the report, nine accused have been arrested from various cities including Delhi, Jaipur, and Pune. Some have been remanded to police custody for interrogation.

What actions has the CBI taken in its investigation into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak?

The CBI registered the case on May 12, 2026, based on a complaint. They have conducted searches at six locations, seized documents and electronic devices, and identified alleged sources of the paper leaks.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 May 2026 03:46 PM (IST)
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NEET UG-2026 Paper Leak Case
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