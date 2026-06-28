Anirudh Ravichander To Marry SRH CEO Kavya Maran? Singer's Uncle Says ‘They’re A Good Pair’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Anirudh's uncle reignited wedding rumours, hinting at marriage.

The uncle said Anirudh is getting into a very big wedding.

He praised Kavya's leadership, noting her capacity to manage.

Uncle suggested Anirudh and Kavya make a strong match.

Rumours surrounding music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran have once again taken over social media, after a fresh and unexpected comment from within the family reignited speculation about their alleged relationship. While neither of them has publicly confirmed being together, recent remarks by Anirudh’s uncle have pushed the conversation back into the spotlight.

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Uncle’s Statement Sparks Viral Speculation

In a recent interview with KPTV, actor Y Gee Mahendra, who is Anirudh Ravichander’s uncle, appeared to strongly hint at an upcoming wedding. Praising the composer, he described him as “a very soft boy” and went on to make comments that quickly went viral online.

“I would like to take this moment to congratulate him. He is getting into a very big wedding,” he said.

He further added, “Based on what I’ve been told, it’s a sure thing. They are getting married.”

Although he did not share any details about timing or location, his remarks have triggered widespread discussion across social media platforms.

Praise For Kavya Maran’s Leadership

Y Gee Mahendra also spoke positively about Kavya Maran. He talked about her professional capabilities and leadership qualities. He said she is not an “ordinary girl” and praised her ability to manage a major cricket franchise like Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“That girl is not just another ordinary girl. She has the capacity to handle such a big team (SRH). She has inherited her father’s business genes,” he said.

He further added that the pair would make a strong match, even suggesting they could collaborate in a business linked to music.

“They’re a good pair. Both of them should get together and indulge in musical business,” he said.

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Who Are Anirudh Ravichander And Kavya Maran?

Anirudh Ravichander, one of India’s most popular music composers, rose to fame with the viral hit Why This Kolaveri Di and has since delivered blockbuster soundtracks including Jailer, Jawan, Leo, and more. He is also part of a well-known film family, with superstar Rajinikanth as his uncle.

Kavya Maran, on the other hand, is the daughter of media baron Kalanithi Maran. She serves as the Executive Director of Sun TV Network and is the CEO and co-owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad, along with its franchises in SA20 and The Hundred. Her presence during IPL matches has made her a recognisable figure among cricket fans.