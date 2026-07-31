The Maruti Suzuki Victoris was crowned both Car of the Year and SUV of the Year. Maruti Suzuki also received the Car Manufacturer of the Year award, making it a big winner.
ABP Network Auto Awards 2026: Maruti Suzuki Victoris Named Car Of The Year, Tata Sierra Wins Design Honour
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris was crowned both Car of the Year and SUV of the Year, while Maruti Suzuki also bagged the Car Manufacturer of the Year award.
- Maruti Suzuki Victoris dominated ABP Auto Awards 2026 top categories.
- Electric vehicles like VinFast and Tesla secured major awards.
- Hyundai, Audi, TVS, BMW secured multiple vehicle segment awards.
Frequently Asked Questions
What were the top honors received by Maruti Suzuki at the ABP Network Auto Awards 2026?
Which electric vehicles and manufacturers were recognized at the awards?
The VinFast VF7 was named EV of the Year, and VinFast was recognized as the EV Manufacturer of the Year. The Tesla Model Y secured both Lifestyle Car of the Year and Luxury EV of the Year.
What were some notable awards in the two-wheeler segment?
The TVS RTX 310 was named Bike of the Year, and the TVS Orbiter won EV Scooter of the Year. The BMW R1300 GSA secured the Premium Bike of the Year award.
Which individuals and teams were honored at the Auto Awards 2026?
Partho Banerjee was named Business Leader of the Year, and Tarun Garg received the Automotive Personality of the Year. Hyundai Motor India was recognized as the PR Team of the Year.
Which models received specific design, performance, or technology awards?
The Tata Sierra received the Design of the Year honour. The MG Cyberster was Performance EV of the Year, and the Mahindra XEV 9e received the Technology Car of the Year award.