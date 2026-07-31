The ABP Network Auto Awards 2026 concluded with the country's leading automobile manufacturers, vehicles and industry leaders being recognised for their contributions to innovation, design, performance and electric mobility.

This year's awards honoured standout models across the passenger vehicle, electric vehicle and two-wheeler segments, while also recognising leading personalities and manufacturers shaping India's automotive landscape.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris Dominates Top Categories

Maruti Suzuki emerged as one of the biggest winners of the evening. The Maruti Suzuki Victoris was crowned both Car of the Year and SUV of the Year, while Maruti Suzuki also bagged the Car Manufacturer of the Year award.

The Tata Sierra received the Design of the Year honour for its styling and design.

Electric Mobility Takes Centre Stage

Electric vehicles continued to make a strong impact at the awards.

The VinFast VF7 was named EV of the Year, while VinFast was recognised as the EV Manufacturer of the Year. The VinFast VF6 won the Value for Money Car of the Year title.

The Tesla Model Y secured two major honours, winning both Lifestyle Car of the Year and Luxury EV of the Year.

Other notable winners included the BMW iX1 LWB, which was named Luxury Car of the Year, the MG Cyberster as Performance EV of the Year, and the Mahindra XEV 9e, which received the Technology Car of the Year award.

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Hyundai, Audi, Volkswagen And MG Among Major Winners

Hyundai secured multiple accolades at the event. The Hyundai Venue was named Subcompact SUV of the Year, while the Hyundai Creta Electric won Premium Family Car of the Year.

The Audi RSQ8 claimed the Performance SUV of the Year award, while the Volkswagen Golf GTI was recognised as the Performance Car of the Year.

The MG M9 was awarded MPV of the Year.

Two-Wheelers Shine At Auto Awards 2026

The two-wheeler segment also saw several notable winners.

The TVS RTX 310 was named Bike of the Year, while the TVS Orbiter won EV Scooter of the Year.

The BMW R1300 GSA secured the Premium Bike of the Year award, and the Hero Glamour X 125 was recognised as the Commuter of the Year.

Neelgiri MotoCorp Private Limited received the Emerging EV Brand honour.

Industry Leaders Recognised

The awards also celebrated key personalities and teams driving the automotive industry forward.

Partho Banerjee was named Business Leader of the Year, while Tarun Garg received the Automotive Personality of the Year award.

Hyundai Motor India was recognised as the PR Team of the Year, acknowledging its contribution to automotive communications.