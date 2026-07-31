PM Modi addressed the controversy over abusive language used against him and his late mother during a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. He shared a video message on X to discuss the incident.
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'They Abused Me And My Late Mother': PM Modi Breaks Silence On CJP Protest
The Prime Minister shared a video message on X in which he spoke about the incident and appealed for compassion and unity.
- PM Modi addressed abusive language from Jantar Mantar protest.
- He urged guiding misguided children, emphasizing compassion over punishment.
- Modi desired to forgive them, urging society's acceptance of his view.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What incident did Prime Minister Modi address recently?
What was PM Modi's response to those who used abusive language?
PM Modi expressed his desire to forgive the children involved and appealed to society to guide them. He believes that childhood is a period for making and learning from mistakes.
What did PM Modi ask society to do regarding the children involved?
He urged society to embrace and guide the children, emphasizing that punishing them would not change the situation. He compared them to 'our own' teeth and tongue, suggesting they need to be shown the right path.
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