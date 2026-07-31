'They Abused Me And My Late Mother': PM Modi Breaks Silence On CJP Protest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the controversy over the abusive language allegedly used against him during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, saying he wanted to forgive the children involved and urging society to guide them instead of punishing them.

The Prime Minister shared a video message on X in which he spoke about the incident and appealed for compassion and unity.

'They Abused Me And My Late Mother'

Referring to the incident, PM Modi said the events at Jantar Mantar had been witnessed by the entire country and the world.

"Hi friends, today I just feel like talking to all of you. The entire country and the world saw what happened at Jantar Mantar. Some mischievous children used extremely abusive language. Words were used that have no place in any civilised society. They abused me, and they even abused my late mother. I cannot describe how vulgar it all was."

'Children Make Mistakes, They Should Be Guided'

The Prime Minister said childhood is a period when mistakes are made and there is an opportunity to learn from them.

"But today, I want to talk about something else. Children make mistakes, and childhood is also the time when there is an opportunity to learn from those mistakes—that is what being young is about."

He added that he understood the public anger over the incident.

"I can fully understand the anger that exists in society. It is a cultural shock that our daughters could use such language."

'Punishment Will Not Change The Situation'

PM Modi said the students should be shown the right path instead of being subjected to punishment.

"But this is the time to embrace these children and show them the right path. These children have been misguided, and it is our responsibility to guide them. Punishing them, making them run from one court to another, or subjecting them to harassment in society will not change the situation."

ALSO READ:

'I Want To Forgive Them'

The Prime Minister said he wanted to forgive the children involved and appealed to society to accept his view.

"I want to forgive them. I hope society will also accept my view because this is how I feel."

Drawing an analogy, he said, "Sometimes, our tongue gets bitten by our own teeth and it bleeds, but we do not break our teeth because both the teeth and the tongue are our own."

"These children are also our own. Guiding those who have gone astray is difficult, but we must take on difficult tasks."

'Let's Work Together For The Country'

Addressing the students directly, PM Modi urged them to learn from their mistakes and contribute to the nation's progress.

"So, I say to these children—come, let us move forward together for the country. Let us learn something new. Let us also learn from our mistakes. Let us pursue our dreams. The country is progressing rapidly, and it is my dream that all of you progress as well."

"I live for you. I dedicate myself to your bright future. Come, let us work together to take the country forward."

He concluded the message by saying, "Thank you very much, friends. Come, learn from your mistakes and move forward."

'Abuses Never Solve Anything'

Along with the video, the Prime Minister also posted a message on X.

"Abuses never solve anything.

Let's guide the misguided.

Let's work together.

Let's work for Bharat."