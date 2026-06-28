Huma Qureshi's 'Baby Do Die Do' Heads For Global Release Across GCC, Australia And Amsterdam

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Huma Qureshi's 'Baby Do Die Do' is heading for global release across GCC, Australia and Amsterdam

Zack Snyder praised action, boosting film's global excitement.

Nachiket Samant directed, releases worldwide July 3, 2026.

Huma Qureshi's upcoming action entertainer Baby Do Die Do is gearing up for a major international rollout after creating substantial buzz across digital platforms. Ever since its trailer dropped, the film has sparked widespread conversation on social media, with audiences showing particular excitement over Qureshi's bold new avatar as India's first desi hitwoman. The high-energy promotional campaign and striking action sequences have helped the film build strong momentum even before release.

Now, the makers are taking that excitement beyond Indian shores. Baby Do Die Do is set to hit cinemas across several international territories, including GCC countries, Australia and Amsterdam, significantly expanding its global theatrical reach.

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Overseas Release Planned Across Multiple International Markets

The makers have confirmed that the film will release theatrically across GCC countries, Australia and Amsterdam alongside its wider global launch. The expansion reflects the growing anticipation surrounding the film, which has steadily built attention since the trailer was unveiled.

Huma Qureshi leads the project in the role of India's first desi hitwoman, a character that has already sparked widespread curiosity among audiences.

Zack Snyder's Praise Adds To Global Excitement

The film's international profile has received an additional boost after acclaimed filmmaker Zack Snyder praised its action sequences. His appreciation has further strengthened the excitement surrounding the project and contributed to the growing global interest ahead of its theatrical debut.

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Backed By Saqib Saleem And Directed By Nachiket Samant

Baby Do Die Do is directed by Nachiket Samant and produced by actor-producer Saqib Saleem. The film is backed by the Saleem Siblings banner in association with Pune 04 Film, bringing together a team focused on delivering a stylised action entertainer with a distinctive premise. With Huma Qureshi leading the cast as India's first desi hitwoman, the project has steadily gained attention for its unique concept and high-energy presentation.

The film is slated for a worldwide cinema release on 3 July 2026, marking the beginning of its global journey on the big screen.