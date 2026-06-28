Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentMoviesHuma Qureshi's 'Baby Do Die Do' Heads For Global Release Across GCC, Australia And Amsterdam

Huma Qureshi's 'Baby Do Die Do' Heads For Global Release Across GCC, Australia And Amsterdam

Huma Qureshi's Baby Do Die Do is set for an international theatrical release across GCC countries, Australia and Amsterdam on 3 July 2026, following strong trailer buzz and praise.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 28 Jun 2026 01:46 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Huma Qureshi's 'Baby Do Die Do' is heading for global release across GCC, Australia and Amsterdam
  • Zack Snyder praised action, boosting film's global excitement.
  • Nachiket Samant directed, releases worldwide July 3, 2026.

Huma Qureshi's upcoming action entertainer Baby Do Die Do is gearing up for a major international rollout after creating substantial buzz across digital platforms. Ever since its trailer dropped, the film has sparked widespread conversation on social media, with audiences showing particular excitement over Qureshi's bold new avatar as India's first desi hitwoman. The high-energy promotional campaign and striking action sequences have helped the film build strong momentum even before release.

Now, the makers are taking that excitement beyond Indian shores. Baby Do Die Do is set to hit cinemas across several international territories, including GCC countries, Australia and Amsterdam, significantly expanding its global theatrical reach.

ALSO READ: OTT Releases This Week (1-7 July): Watch Super Subbu, Pritam & Pedro, Elle On Netflix, JioHotstar And Prime Video

Overseas Release Planned Across Multiple International Markets

The makers have confirmed that the film will release theatrically across GCC countries, Australia and Amsterdam alongside its wider global launch. The expansion reflects the growing anticipation surrounding the film, which has steadily built attention since the trailer was unveiled.

Huma Qureshi leads the project in the role of India's first desi hitwoman, a character that has already sparked widespread curiosity among audiences.

Zack Snyder's Praise Adds To Global Excitement

The film's international profile has received an additional boost after acclaimed filmmaker Zack Snyder praised its action sequences. His appreciation has further strengthened the excitement surrounding the project and contributed to the growing global interest ahead of its theatrical debut.

ALSO READ: 'Threatened To Kill Us': Laapataa Ladies Actor Satendra Soni Alleges Death Threats From Director Over Pending Payment

Backed By Saqib Saleem And Directed By Nachiket Samant

Baby Do Die Do is directed by Nachiket Samant and produced by actor-producer Saqib Saleem. The film is backed by the Saleem Siblings banner in association with Pune 04 Film, bringing together a team focused on delivering a stylised action entertainer with a distinctive premise. With Huma Qureshi leading the cast as India's first desi hitwoman, the project has steadily gained attention for its unique concept and high-energy presentation.

The film is slated for a worldwide cinema release on 3 July 2026, marking the beginning of its global journey on the big screen.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 28 Jun 2026 01:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Huma Qureshi Bollywood ENtertainment News Baby Do Die Do
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
Huma Qureshi's 'Baby Do Die Do' Heads For Global Release Across GCC, Australia And Amsterdam
Huma Qureshi's 'Baby Do Die Do' Heads For Global Release Across GCC, Australia And Amsterdam
Movies
OTT Releases This Week (1-7 July): Watch Super Subbu, Pritam & Pedro, Elle On Netflix, JioHotstar And Prime Video
OTT Releases This Week (1-7 July): Watch Super Subbu, Pritam & Pedro, Elle On Netflix, JioHotstar And Prime Video
Movies
Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle Gets A Strong Saturday Boost With Rs 57.5 Cr; Surpasses Bhooth Bangla, Jolly LLB 3
Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle Gets A Strong Saturday Boost With Rs 57.5 Cr; Surpasses Bhooth Bangla, Jolly LLB 3
Movies
Ketan Agarwal Murder Case Sparks Row Online Over Rashmika Mandanna's 'The Girlfriend', Director Rahul Ravindran Responds
Ketan Agarwal Murder Case Sparks Row Online Over Rashmika Mandanna's 'The Girlfriend', Director Rahul Ravindran Responds
Advertisement

Videos

NEWS FLASH: Police Recreate Lohagad Fort Murder Scene as Probe Intensifies in Chetan Agrawal Case
NEWS ALERT: Massive Blaze Erupts at Himalayan Cold Storage in Lucknow, Firefighters Battle Flames
NEWS UPDATE: Reports Claim Designated Militants Attended Funeral of Shoaib Akhtar's Brother in Islamabad
NEWS ALERT: POK Protests Enter Day 20 as Crackdown Deepens, Protesters Defy Threats and Blockade
NEWS FLASH: Police Raid Homes of Ram Temple Donation Theft Accused, Families Face Fresh Interrogation
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget