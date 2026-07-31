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English NewsAutoABP Network Auto Awards 2026: VinFast, Tesla Lead EV Honours

ABP Network Auto Awards 2026: VinFast, Tesla Lead EV Honours

The Tesla Model Y won Lifestyle Car of the Year and Luxury EV of the Year, underlining its appeal across both premium and lifestyle segments.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 10:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • VinFast secured major honors, including EV of the Year award.
  • Tesla Model Y won both Luxury and Lifestyle EV awards.
  • Performance, Technology, Luxury cars, and scooters were recognized.

The ABP Network Auto Awards 2026 celebrated the rapid evolution of electric mobility, honouring the standout electric cars, scooters and manufacturers that have pushed the boundaries of innovation, technology and performance.

From premium electric SUVs to high-performance roadsters and value-for-money offerings, this year's awards recognised the brands shaping the future of sustainable mobility.

VinFast Emerges As The Biggest EV Winner

Vietnamese automaker VinFast enjoyed a standout evening at the ABP Network Auto Awards 2026, securing multiple honours across categories.

The VinFast VF7 was crowned EV of the Year, while the company was also recognised as the EV Manufacturer of the Year. Adding to its success, the VinFast VF6 was named Value for Money Car of the Year.

Tesla Secures Double Honour

Tesla also made a strong statement at this year's awards.

The Tesla Model Y won Lifestyle Car of the Year and Luxury EV of the Year, underlining its appeal across both premium and lifestyle segments.

Innovation And Performance In Focus

Several electric vehicles were recognised for setting new benchmarks in technology and performance.

The MG Cyberster received the Performance EV of the Year award, while the Mahindra XEV 9e was honoured as the Technology Car of the Year.

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The BMW iX1 LWB was named Luxury Car of the Year, recognising its premium offering in the electric mobility space.

Electric Two-Wheelers Also Shine

The two-wheeler EV segment also featured prominently at this year's awards.

The TVS Orbiter won the EV Scooter of the Year award, while Neelgiri MotoCorp Private Limited was recognised as the Emerging EV Brand.

Complete List Of EV Winners

  • EV of the Year: VinFast VF7
  • EV Manufacturer of the Year: VinFast
  • Value for Money Car of the Year: VinFast VF6
  • Luxury EV of the Year: Tesla Model Y
  • Lifestyle Car of the Year: Tesla Model Y
  • Performance EV of the Year: MG Cyberster
  • Technology Car of the Year: Mahindra XEV 9e
  • Luxury Car of the Year: BMW iX1 LWB
  • EV Scooter of the Year: TVS Orbiter
  • Emerging EV Brand: Neelgiri MotoCorp Private Limited
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Frequently Asked Questions

What were the ABP Network Auto Awards 2026 celebrating?

The awards celebrated the rapid evolution of electric mobility. They honoured standout electric cars, scooters, and manufacturers pushing boundaries in innovation, technology, and performance.

Which manufacturer was the biggest winner at the ABP Network Auto Awards 2026?

Vietnamese automaker VinFast was the biggest EV winner. Their VF7 model won EV of the Year, and VinFast was also named EV Manufacturer of the Year.

What awards did Tesla receive at the ABP Network Auto Awards 2026?

Tesla secured a double honour with the Model Y. It won both Lifestyle Car of the Year and Luxury EV of the Year, underlining its broad appeal.

What other vehicles won top awards?

The MG Cyberster won Performance EV of the Year, while the Mahindra XEV 9e was Technology Car of the Year. The BMW iX1 LWB was named Luxury Car of the Year.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Jul 2026 10:39 PM (IST)
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TESLA VinFast ABP Network Auto Awards 2026 EV Awards
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