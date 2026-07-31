ABP Network Auto Awards 2026: VinFast, Tesla Lead EV Honours

The ABP Network Auto Awards 2026 celebrated the rapid evolution of electric mobility, honouring the standout electric cars, scooters and manufacturers that have pushed the boundaries of innovation, technology and performance.

From premium electric SUVs to high-performance roadsters and value-for-money offerings, this year's awards recognised the brands shaping the future of sustainable mobility.

VinFast Emerges As The Biggest EV Winner

Vietnamese automaker VinFast enjoyed a standout evening at the ABP Network Auto Awards 2026, securing multiple honours across categories.

The VinFast VF7 was crowned EV of the Year, while the company was also recognised as the EV Manufacturer of the Year. Adding to its success, the VinFast VF6 was named Value for Money Car of the Year.

Tesla Secures Double Honour

Tesla also made a strong statement at this year's awards.

The Tesla Model Y won Lifestyle Car of the Year and Luxury EV of the Year, underlining its appeal across both premium and lifestyle segments.

Innovation And Performance In Focus

Several electric vehicles were recognised for setting new benchmarks in technology and performance.

The MG Cyberster received the Performance EV of the Year award, while the Mahindra XEV 9e was honoured as the Technology Car of the Year.

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The BMW iX1 LWB was named Luxury Car of the Year, recognising its premium offering in the electric mobility space.

Electric Two-Wheelers Also Shine

The two-wheeler EV segment also featured prominently at this year's awards.

The TVS Orbiter won the EV Scooter of the Year award, while Neelgiri MotoCorp Private Limited was recognised as the Emerging EV Brand.

Complete List Of EV Winners