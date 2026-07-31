The awards celebrated the rapid evolution of electric mobility. They honoured standout electric cars, scooters, and manufacturers pushing boundaries in innovation, technology, and performance.
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ABP Network Auto Awards 2026: VinFast, Tesla Lead EV Honours
The Tesla Model Y won Lifestyle Car of the Year and Luxury EV of the Year, underlining its appeal across both premium and lifestyle segments.
- VinFast secured major honors, including EV of the Year award.
- Tesla Model Y won both Luxury and Lifestyle EV awards.
- Performance, Technology, Luxury cars, and scooters were recognized.
Frequently Asked Questions
What were the ABP Network Auto Awards 2026 celebrating?
Which manufacturer was the biggest winner at the ABP Network Auto Awards 2026?
Vietnamese automaker VinFast was the biggest EV winner. Their VF7 model won EV of the Year, and VinFast was also named EV Manufacturer of the Year.
What awards did Tesla receive at the ABP Network Auto Awards 2026?
Tesla secured a double honour with the Model Y. It won both Lifestyle Car of the Year and Luxury EV of the Year, underlining its broad appeal.
What other vehicles won top awards?
The MG Cyberster won Performance EV of the Year, while the Mahindra XEV 9e was Technology Car of the Year. The BMW iX1 LWB was named Luxury Car of the Year.
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