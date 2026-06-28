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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKala Hiran Producer Amit Jani Seeks FIR Against Gangster Rohit Godara After Alleged Death Threats; Shares Call Recording

Kala Hiran Producer Amit Jani Seeks FIR Against Gangster Rohit Godara After Alleged Death Threats; Shares Call Recording

Kala Hiran producer Amit Jani has sought an FIR against gangster Rohit Godara over alleged criminal intimidation and death threats. The producer has also shared an alleged call recording.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 28 Jun 2026 03:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Producer Amit Jani sought FIR against gangster Rohit Godara.
  • Godara allegedly threatened Jani's family regarding the film Kala Hiran.
  • Jani requested police protection and electronic evidence preservation.
  • Jani had previously claimed threats from Pakistani terrorist groups.

The controversy surrounding Kala Hiran has intensified after producer Amit Jani approached the Ghaziabad Police Commissioner seeking legal action against gangster Rohit Godara. The latest complaint comes after Jani had earlier claimed he was receiving death threats from Pakistani terrorist Shahzad Bhatti and had also alleged receiving threats from D-Company over the film.

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Amit Jani Seeks Registration Of FIR

According to the letter submitted by Jani, he has requested the registration of an FIR and immediate legal action over alleged criminal intimidation, death threats and extortion-like intimidation.

The subject of the complaint states, "Complaint under Section 173 BNSS seeking registration of FIR and immediate legal action regarding criminal intimidation, death threats and extortion-like intimidation received from gangster Rohit Godara through international WhatsApp number."

In the complaint, Jani also outlined a timeline of events, stating that he allegedly received multiple calls between approximately 4:00 pm and 6:04 pm. He further mentioned that one call, received at around 6:04 pm, lasted nearly 18 minutes.

Producer Requests Protection During Investigation

Apart from seeking the registration of an FIR against Rohit Godara and other unidentified associates, Jani has also requested that investigators preserve and seize all electronic evidence connected to the case. His letter additionally asks authorities to obtain subscriber details, IP logs, device information and other relevant digital records.

The producer has further appealed for immediate protection during the course of the investigation and requested preventive measures to safeguard both himself and his family members.

Amit Jani Shared A Call Recording

Jani has also shared what he claims is a call recording of a conversation with Rohit Godara, in which the gangster can allegedly be heard issuing threats over the film.

Godara said, "Let me tell you one thing, I am the first person dealing with a fake guy like him. You’re putting your family and everyone else into trouble. You think this is just a fight for a couple of days. For us, this is for life."

He continued, "If this film gets made, you can make him look like a black hero or any kind of hero you want. Twist the story however you want. But remember one thing, we won’t leave you. Why would you put your entire family in danger just to make this film? You earn money for your family, don’t you? If your family suffers because of this, why get involved in this mess?"

The alleged conversation then shifted towards Jani's family and security. Godara claimed that official protection would not prevent harm to those close to the producer and warned him against continuing with the film.

He said, "Think about it. Those guards and security you’re relying on won’t help. Will they protect your family, your relatives, your children, or your daughter’s future family? Will they protect everyone? If your family is going to suffer because of your actions, why are you getting into this? Why are you promoting this man as a hero? Stop this. End it as soon as possible and call me, my brother. If you don’t call, then because of him, our enmity with you will begin. And you won’t be able to handle it. If you think you can, then go ahead.”

ALSO READ: Huma Qureshi's 'Baby Do Die Do' Heads For Global Release Across GCC, Australia And Amsterdam

About Kala Hiran

Kala Hiran has attracted attention because its story is based on the 1998 blackbuck poaching case involving Salman Khan. Although the actor is not named in the film's teaser, viewers have noticed similarities between him and the character Ayaan Khan, including the signature turquoise bracelet and a hairstyle resembling the Bollywood star.

The film is directed by Bharat S Shrinate and produced by Amit Jani under the banner of Jani FireFox Films.

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About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Jun 2026 03:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Salman Khan Amit Jani Rohit Godara Kala Hiran Kala Hiran FIR Amit Jani FIR
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