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English NewsNewsIndia'Back In My Village': Sonam Wangchuk Hopes Govt Will Fulfil Promises Made During CJP Protest

'Back In My Village': Sonam Wangchuk Hopes Govt Will Fulfil Promises Made During CJP Protest

Sonam Wangchuk returned to his village after his 20-day hunger strike, saying he remains committed to the cause and hopes the government fulfils pending promises after Pradhan's resignation.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 11:14 PM (IST)

Environmentalist and activist Sonam Wangchuk on Friday said he had returned to his village but remained committed to the causes he has been campaigning. He also expressed hope that the government would fulfil its remaining promises.

In a post on X, Wangchuk wrote: "Back In My Village… But haven’t forgotten the causes. With hopes that government will fulfil the remaining promises too…"

His remarks came after he returned home following a hunger strike that lasted more than 20 days over the NEET paper leak. During the protest, he demanded accountability from the government and sought the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Also Read: J&K: One Migrant Worker Killed, Another Injured As Terrorists Open Fire In Kulgam

CJP Lists Pending Demands

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday said that while one of its key demands had been met with the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, its protest would continue until the remaining demands were fulfilled.

In a post on X, the party shared an updated list of its demands, marking Pradhan's resignation as completed while stating that three demands remain pending.

According to the updated list, the pending demands include ₹1 crore compensation for the families of students who died by suicide, no action against student protesters, and a public apology from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Delhi Police.

The party wrote:

"CJP's Demand Rooster Has Been Updated:

1. Dharmendra Pradhan must resign 

2. ₹1 crore compensation to the families of all students who died by suicide – Pending

3. No action against any of the student protesters – Pending

4. Public apology from RAF & Delhi Police – Pending

Jantar Mantar and the entire country are still waiting for the rest of the demands."

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke welcomed Pradhan's resignation, describing it as a significant victory for the student movement. "It was often said that ministers do not resign in this government. Jhukti hai duniya, jhukaane vaala chahiye. We have done it," Dipke said, claiming it was the first ministerial resignation under the Narendra Modi government.

Also read: ABP Exclusive: Girl Accused Of Abusing PM Modi In CJP protest Says 'I'm 15', Apologises; How Did Complainant Respond?

Pradhan's Resignation

Visuals from Jantar Mantar showed protesters celebrating after news of Pradhan's resignation broke.

Pradhan announced his resignation earlier in the day, saying he was stepping down to ensure that the country's youth was not "trapped in a web of confusion".

In his resignation letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Pradhan said he had dedicated more than four decades to students, teachers and education reforms, adding that he had always believed a strong and inclusive education system was the foundation of a strong nation.

Before You Go

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About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 31 Jul 2026 10:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sonam Wangchuk Breaking News ABP Live NEET Paper Leak CJP Protest
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