'Back In My Village': Sonam Wangchuk Hopes Govt Will Fulfil Promises Made During CJP Protest

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday said that while one of its key demands had been met with the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, its protest would continue until the remaining demands were fulfilled.

In a post on X, the party shared an updated list of its demands, marking Pradhan's resignation as completed while stating that three demands remain pending.

According to the updated list, the pending demands include ₹1 crore compensation for the families of students who died by suicide, no action against student protesters, and a public apology from the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Delhi Police.

The party wrote:

"CJP's Demand Rooster Has Been Updated:

1. Dharmendra Pradhan must resign

2. ₹1 crore compensation to the families of all students who died by suicide – Pending

3. No action against any of the student protesters – Pending

4. Public apology from RAF & Delhi Police – Pending

Jantar Mantar and the entire country are still waiting for the rest of the demands."

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke welcomed Pradhan's resignation, describing it as a significant victory for the student movement. "It was often said that ministers do not resign in this government. Jhukti hai duniya, jhukaane vaala chahiye. We have done it," Dipke said, claiming it was the first ministerial resignation under the Narendra Modi government.

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