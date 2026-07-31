'Back In My Village': Sonam Wangchuk Hopes Govt Will Fulfil Promises Made During CJP Protest
Sonam Wangchuk returned to his village after his 20-day hunger strike, saying he remains committed to the cause and hopes the government fulfils pending promises after Pradhan's resignation.
Environmentalist and activist Sonam Wangchuk on Friday said he had returned to his village but remained committed to the causes he has been campaigning. He also expressed hope that the government would fulfil its remaining promises.
In a post on X, Wangchuk wrote: "Back In My Village… But haven’t forgotten the causes. With hopes that government will fulfil the remaining promises too…"
Back In My Village…— Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) July 31, 2026
But haven’t forgotten the causes.
With hopes that government will fulfil the remaining promises too…
No copyrights share freely #cjp #sonamwangchuknews pic.twitter.com/785UObJNqA
His remarks came after he returned home following a hunger strike that lasted more than 20 days over the NEET paper leak. During the protest, he demanded accountability from the government and sought the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
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