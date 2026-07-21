Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Amitabh Bachchan blogged about challenging recovery post-hospitalization experiences.

He detailed returning home struggles, not specifying personal experience.

He posted cryptically on X:

Fans wondered, recalling Bachchan's past significant health challenges.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has sparked fresh concern among fans after sharing a deeply reflective blog post about hospitalisation, surgery and life after discharge. While the 83-year-old star spoke at length about the emotional and physical challenges of recovering from serious medical treatment, he did not clarify whether he was referring to a personal experience or making a broader observation. Soon afterwards, he posted a cryptic message on X that simply read, "The game has ended! But the work is still going on."

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Amitabh Bachchan Reflects On Life After Hospitalisation

In his latest personal blog, Amitabh Bachchan described the often-overlooked struggles that begin after a patient leaves the hospital. He suggested that returning home can be more demanding than the treatment itself, with recovery affecting a person physically, mentally and practically.

He wrote, ".. in Hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient Doctors and medical Staff .. a discharge .. and a homecoming ..this homecoming period is the most difficult phase .. physically, psychologically and practically .... you are a revered Champion and one day a defeat stares at you .. this is the most difficult phase of your life ..”

The actor further reflected on how individuals respond differently to adversity.

He added, “.. some brave it .. some succumb .. they that strive and be brave ever remain Champions .. they that do not , get reconciled and live, exist in the past glory .. a choice each makes individually ..nothing wrong by either ..be well be happy ..(sic)"

Notably, Bachchan did not specify whether the thoughts were inspired by his own circumstances.

'The Game Has Ended' Post Raises Questions

Shortly after publishing the blog, the legendary actor shared another message on X (formerly Twitter), prompting widespread curiosity among his followers.

His post read, "T 5806 - The game has ended! But the work is still going on."

The brief statement did not provide any additional context, leaving fans to interpret its meaning on their own.

T 5806 - खेल समाप्त हो गया ! पर काम चल रहा है — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 20, 2026

Amitabh Bachchan Has Previously Spoken About His Health

Over the years, Amitabh Bachchan has candidly discussed his health challenges. During an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, he revealed that only around 25 per cent of his liver remains functional following the life-threatening injuries he suffered during the filming of Coolie in 1982.

The accident caused severe internal injuries, leaving the actor critically ill for months. He underwent emergency surgery and an extended period of hospitalisation before making a remarkable recovery.

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Professionally Active Despite Health Challenges

Despite facing several health setbacks over the decades, Amitabh Bachchan has continued to maintain an active professional career across films, television and social media.

He was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD and is currently preparing for the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

(With inputs from IANS)