India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesAmitabh Bachchan Shares Cryptic ‘The Game Has Ended’ Post; Reflects On Surgery, ICU And Recovery

Amitabh Bachchan Shares Cryptic ‘The Game Has Ended’ Post; Reflects On Surgery, ICU And Recovery

Amitabh Bachchan shared a reflective blog on hospitalisation, surgery and recovery before posting a cryptic message saying 'The game has ended'. Here's what the veteran actor wrote.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 01:38 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Amitabh Bachchan blogged about challenging recovery post-hospitalization experiences.
  • He detailed returning home struggles, not specifying personal experience.
  • He posted cryptically on X:
  • Fans wondered, recalling Bachchan's past significant health challenges.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has sparked fresh concern among fans after sharing a deeply reflective blog post about hospitalisation, surgery and life after discharge. While the 83-year-old star spoke at length about the emotional and physical challenges of recovering from serious medical treatment, he did not clarify whether he was referring to a personal experience or making a broader observation. Soon afterwards, he posted a cryptic message on X that simply read, "The game has ended! But the work is still going on."

ALSO READ: Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 Song By Arijit Singh Gets Mixed Reviews: 'Pure Magic' Or 'Weak'?

Amitabh Bachchan Reflects On Life After Hospitalisation

In his latest personal blog, Amitabh Bachchan described the often-overlooked struggles that begin after a patient leaves the hospital. He suggested that returning home can be more demanding than the treatment itself, with recovery affecting a person physically, mentally and practically.

He wrote, ".. in Hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient Doctors and medical Staff .. a discharge .. and a homecoming ..this homecoming period is the most difficult phase .. physically, psychologically and practically .... you are a revered Champion and one day a defeat stares at you .. this is the most difficult phase of your life ..”

The actor further reflected on how individuals respond differently to adversity.

He added, “.. some brave it .. some succumb .. they that strive and be brave ever remain Champions .. they that do not , get reconciled and live, exist in the past glory .. a choice each makes individually ..nothing wrong by either ..be well be happy ..(sic)"

Notably, Bachchan did not specify whether the thoughts were inspired by his own circumstances.

'The Game Has Ended' Post Raises Questions

Shortly after publishing the blog, the legendary actor shared another message on X (formerly Twitter), prompting widespread curiosity among his followers.

His post read, "T 5806 - The game has ended! But the work is still going on."

The brief statement did not provide any additional context, leaving fans to interpret its meaning on their own.

Amitabh Bachchan Has Previously Spoken About His Health

Over the years, Amitabh Bachchan has candidly discussed his health challenges. During an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, he revealed that only around 25 per cent of his liver remains functional following the life-threatening injuries he suffered during the filming of Coolie in 1982.

The accident caused severe internal injuries, leaving the actor critically ill for months. He underwent emergency surgery and an extended period of hospitalisation before making a remarkable recovery.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan's '3 Idiots' To Re-Release In Theatres After 17 Years; Here's When You Can Watch It

Professionally Active Despite Health Challenges

Despite facing several health setbacks over the decades, Amitabh Bachchan has continued to maintain an active professional career across films, television and social media.

He was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD and is currently preparing for the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the subject of Amitabh Bachchan's recent blog post?

His blog post reflected on the emotional and physical challenges of recovery after hospitalisation, surgery, and discharge. He described the homecoming period as the most difficult phase for a patient.

Did Amitabh Bachchan clarify if his blog post was about a personal experience?

No, he did not specify whether his reflections on hospitalisation and recovery were inspired by his own circumstances. He kept the post a broader observation.

What cryptic message did Amitabh Bachchan share on X (formerly Twitter)?

Shortly after his blog post, he shared a message that read, 'The game has ended! But the work is still going on.' The brief statement lacked additional context, leaving fans curious.

What health revelation has Amitabh Bachchan previously made?

He once revealed that only about 25% of his liver remains functional due to life-threatening injuries sustained during the filming of 'Coolie' in 1982. The accident caused severe internal injuries.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 21 Jul 2026 01:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
Amitabh Bachchan Kaun Banega Crorepati ENtertainment News Amitabh Bachchan Surgery
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
Amitabh Bachchan Shares Cryptic ‘The Game Has Ended’ Post; Reflects On Surgery, ICU And Recovery
Amitabh Bachchan Shares Cryptic ‘The Game Has Ended’ Post; Reflects On Surgery, ICU And Recovery
Celebrities
Lock Upp 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar Breaks Down In Tears After Emotional Reunion With Son Zayn
Lock Upp 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar Breaks Down In Tears After Emotional Reunion With Son Zayn
Celebrities
Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade Meet IAS Tukaram Mundhe Ahead Of 'The India Story' Release; Actress Calls Him An Inspiration
Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade Meet IAS Officer Ahead Of 'The India Story' Release; Actress Calls Him An Inspiration
Celebrities
'Ramayana' Release Date Leaked? Ranbir Kapoor's Epic May Clash With 'Godzilla Minus Zero'
'Ramayana' Release Date Leaked? Ranbir Kapoor's Epic May Clash With 'Godzilla Minus Zero'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: JP Nadda Visits RML Hospital, Meets Students and Police Personnel Injured in Protest
Political Heat: Akhilesh Yadav Attacks Government Over Student Protest, Demands Accountability
Breaking News: Rahul Gandhi Demands Accountability Over Student Protest, Targets Government
Breaking: Dimple Yadav Targets Government Over Alleged Police Action During Student Protest
Breaking News: PM Modi Assures NDA MPs, Strict Action Against Paper Leak Accused
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget