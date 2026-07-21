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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesKajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade Meet IAS Tukaram Mundhe Ahead Of 'The India Story' Release; Actress Calls Him An Inspiration

Kajal Aggarwal, Shreyas Talpade Meet IAS Tukaram Mundhe Ahead Of 'The India Story' Release; Actress Calls Him An Inspiration

Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade met IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe ahead of 'The India Story'. Calling him an inspiration, Kajal praised his honesty, integrity and commitment to public service.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 01:06 PM (IST)
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  • Kajal urged public awareness, saluting Mundhe's unwavering commitment.

Kajal Aggarwal and Shreyas Talpade recently met senior IAS officer Tukaram Mundhe in Mumbai ahead of the release of their upcoming film, The India Story. The meeting took place at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) office and was later shared by Kajal on social media.

Kajal Aggarwal Calls IAS Officer An Inspiration 

Reflecting on the interaction, Kajal described the meeting as deeply inspiring and said she had admired Mundhe's work for many years. She praised his honesty and dedication to public service, adding that one particular remark from the officer left a lasting impression on her.

Mundhe replied, "Honesty and integrity are part of my work and my DNA. If these qualities are considered extraordinary today, it only shows how rare they have become." She said his words prompted her to reflect on the growing importance of ethical leadership in public life.

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The India Story Echoes Issues Mundhe Has Long Championed

Kajal also highlighted how the themes explored in The India Story closely align with the causes Tukaram Mundhe has consistently worked to address during his career.

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She noted that the film aims to raise awareness about food adulteration, the excessive use of pesticides and the serious health risks these issues pose to people and future generations. Stressing the importance of public awareness, she said society should not remain silent while such concerns continue to affect everyday lives.

Concluding her post, Kajal saluted the IAS officer for his unwavering commitment to honesty and public welfare, saying officials like Tukaram Mundhe serve as a reminder that integrity should be the standard, not the exception in public service.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the memorable remark made by Tukaram Mundhe?

Tukaram Mundhe stated,

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 01:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
IAS Kajal Aggarwal Shreyas Talpade Tukaram Mundhe The India Story
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