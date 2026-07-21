Aamir Khan's '3 Idiots' To Re-Release In Theatres After 17 Years; Here's When You Can Watch It

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aamir denied his character based on Wangchuk, sparking debate.

One of Bollywood's most loved coming-of-age dramas, 3 Idiots, is reportedly set to return to cinemas 17 years after its original release. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the Rajkumar Hirani-directed classic will be re-released in theatres on September 4, giving audiences another chance to experience the iconic film on the big screen.

3 Idiots To Hit Cinemas This September

The report states that NH Studioz has acquired the rights to the film as part of its expanding catalogue of classic titles. Originally released on December 25, 2009, 3 Idiots became a cultural phenomenon, starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani, Omi Vaidya, Parikshit Sahni and Mona Singh.

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Made on a reported budget of Rs 55 crore, the film went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of its time, earning approximately Rs 202.95 crore at the Indian box office and nearly Rs 400 crore worldwide.

However, its return to theatres may face stiff competition, as Mirzapur: The Movie, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Ravi Kishan, is also scheduled to release on September 4. A week later, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's Haivan is also expected to arrive in cinemas.

Re-Release Comes Amid Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike

The reported re-release comes at a time when 3 Idiots has once again found itself in public discussion.

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The film has long been associated with education reformer Sonam Wangchuk, with many believing that Aamir Khan's character, Ranchoddas "Rancho" Shamaldas Chanchad, was inspired by his life. However, Aamir recently stated in an interview that the character was not directly based on Wangchuk, a remark that sparked debate on social media.

The renewed attention coincides with ongoing discussions surrounding education reforms and Wangchuk's recent activism, bringing the film back into the spotlight ahead of its reported theatrical return.

For those who cannot wait for the re-release, 3 Idiots is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.