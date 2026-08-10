Ranchi Exam Row: Students Breach Barricades; Police Use Water Cannons

Ranchi, Jharkhand: Students protesting over recruitment examination issues breached barbed-wire barricades and moved towards the Vidhan Sabha during their protest march.

Student protester Devendra Nath Mahto said, "The government will have to take a decision, otherwise students will continue to rise in protest like this. By putting up barbed-wire barricades, the government has invited confrontation. Despite being on hunger strike for nine days and in a condition that required hospitalisation, I could not stop myself. What hurt me the most was seeing the barbed-wire barricades."

VIDEO | Ranchi, Jharkhand: Students breach barbed-wire barricades and move towards the Vidhan Sabha during their protest over recruitment examination issues.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/Y3N2GWmYzC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2026

Meanwhile, Dy SP Ranchi Arvind Kumar Verma said the protest was peaceful and appealed to the students to raise their demands peacefully.

READ: JPSC-JSSC Exam Row: Talks Fail, Student Protesters Begin March To Jharkhand Assembly

"The students are protesting peacefully, and we will also handle the situation peacefully. Wherever there is an issue, they will be counselled and made to understand. They should put forward their demands before the government, but they should do so peacefully."

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READ: https://t.co/qPWP3wAJnS… pic.twitter.com/XgYC1IpBYK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2026

Police Use Water Cannons To Disperse Protesting Students

Police used water cannons to disperse the protesting students during their march towards the Vidhan Sabha. The action came after the students breached the barbed-wire barricades during the protest over recruitment examination issues.

VIDEO | Ranchi, Jharkhand: Police use water cannons to disperse the protesting students.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/R4db3zsGKO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2026

Sixth Round Of Talks Ends Without Breakthrough

According to reports, the sixth round of talks between the Jharkhand government and students protesting alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations ended without a breakthrough on Sunday. Both sides accused each other of not taking sufficient steps to resolve the issue.

ALSO READ: JPSC Exam Row: ED Registers ECIR, Starts Probe Into Alleged Irregularities

The government panel said it was unfortunate that the students continued their agitation despite the authorities conceding to "98 per cent of their demands". The protesting students, however, rejected the claim and continued to demand a CBI probe into the alleged examination irregularities.

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