Ranchi Exam Row: Students Breach Barricades; Police Use Water Cannons

India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEducationRanchi Exam Row: Students Breach Barricades, March Towards Vidhan Sabha; Police Use Water Cannons

Ranchi Exam Row: Students Breach Barricades, March Towards Vidhan Sabha; Police Use Water Cannons

Ranchi students protesting recruitment exam issues breached barricades and marched towards the Vidhan Sabha as police used water cannons to disperse them.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 12:58 PM (IST)

Ranchi, Jharkhand: Students protesting over recruitment examination issues breached barbed-wire barricades and moved towards the Vidhan Sabha during their protest march.

Student protester Devendra Nath Mahto said, "The government will have to take a decision, otherwise students will continue to rise in protest like this. By putting up barbed-wire barricades, the government has invited confrontation. Despite being on hunger strike for nine days and in a condition that required hospitalisation, I could not stop myself. What hurt me the most was seeing the barbed-wire barricades."

Meanwhile, Dy SP Ranchi Arvind Kumar Verma said the protest was peaceful and appealed to the students to raise their demands peacefully.

READ: JPSC-JSSC Exam Row: Talks Fail, Student Protesters Begin March To Jharkhand Assembly

"The students are protesting peacefully, and we will also handle the situation peacefully. Wherever there is an issue, they will be counselled and made to understand. They should put forward their demands before the government, but they should do so peacefully."

Police Use Water Cannons To Disperse Protesting Students

Police used water cannons to disperse the protesting students during their march towards the Vidhan Sabha. The action came after the students breached the barbed-wire barricades during the protest over recruitment examination issues.

Sixth Round Of Talks Ends Without Breakthrough

According to reports, the sixth round of talks between the Jharkhand government and students protesting alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations ended without a breakthrough on Sunday. Both sides accused each other of not taking sufficient steps to resolve the issue.

ALSO READ: JPSC Exam Row: ED Registers ECIR, Starts Probe Into Alleged Irregularities

The government panel said it was unfortunate that the students continued their agitation despite the authorities conceding to "98 per cent of their demands". The protesting students, however, rejected the claim and continued to demand a CBI probe into the alleged examination irregularities.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 10 Aug 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Breaking News Ranchi Protest ABP Live Jharkhand Protest Ranchi News Ranchi Exam Row Students Breach Barricades
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
Ranchi Exam Row: Students Breach Barricades, March Towards Vidhan Sabha; Police Use Water Cannons
Ranchi Exam Row: Students Breach Barricades; Police Use Water Cannons
Education
BITSAT Counselling 2026 Dates: Check Complete Iteration-Wise Schedule, Seat Allotment
BITSAT Counselling 2026 Dates: Check Complete Iteration-Wise Schedule, Seat Allotment
Education
JPSC Exam Row: Ex-CM Babulal Marandi, BJP Leaders Detained Amid Protest Outside CM Soren's Residence
JPSC Exam Row: LoP Marandi, BJP Leaders Detained Amid Protest Outside CM Residence
Education
JPSC-JSSC Exam Row: Talks Fail, Student Protesters Begin March To Jharkhand Assembly
JPSC-JSSC Exam Row: Talks Fail, Student Protesters Begin March To Jharkhand Assembly
Advertisement

Videos

JHARKHAND EXAM ROW: Students Halted 300 Metres From Old Assembly, Demand March Ahead
JHARKHAND EXAM ROW: Students Break 3 Barricades, March Toward Assembly
Assembly March: Fasting protester Devendra Mahto reaches the march site by ambulance
Ranchi Protest: Students refuse to back down, continue peaceful sit-in after police barricading
Jharkhand Student Protest: Students stage a sit-in demanding cancellation of JSSC CGL and a CBI probe
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget