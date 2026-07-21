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English NewsEntertainmentCelebritiesLock Upp 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar Breaks Down In Tears After Emotional Reunion With Son Zayn

Lock Upp 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar Breaks Down In Tears After Emotional Reunion With Son Zayn

Dheeraj Dhoopar broke down after reuniting with son Zayn on Lock Upp 2, but the emotional moment was followed by allegations of letters being sent into the house

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 01:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dheeraj Dhoopar tearfully reunited with son Zayn on Lock Upp.
  • Host Riteish Deshmukh revealed Dheeraj allegedly violated show rules.
  • Family member allegedly sent unauthorized letters to Dheeraj.
  • Dheeraj denied allegations, asserting fair play in the game.

An emotional moment unfolded in the latest episode of Lock Upp 2 as television actor Dheeraj Dhoopar reunited with his son, Zayn, after days apart. The heartfelt meeting left the actor in tears, creating one of the most touching moments of the season. However, the emotional reunion was soon followed by a surprising allegation that left Dheeraj stunned.

Dheeraj Dhoopar Gets Emotional After Meeting Zayn

The recent episode of Lock Upp 2 featured a heartwarming surprise for Dheeraj Dhoopar. Host Riteish Deshmukh called the actor into the office room before entering with Dheeraj's son, Zayn, in his arms.

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The moment Dheeraj saw his son, he struggled to hold back his emotions. He embraced Zayn tightly, showered him with kisses, and broke down in tears. The emotional reunion instantly became one of the standout highlights of the episode.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar)

Dheeraj later shared a video of the touching moment on his Instagram account. The clip captures his special reunion with Zayn and their adorable bond. Since being posted, the video has gone viral on social media, with fans pouring in love and heartfelt reactions.

Riteish Deshmukh Reveals Alleged Rule Violation

Soon after the emotional reunion, Riteish Deshmukh made a surprising revelation. He informed Dheeraj that letters had allegedly been sent inside the house in violation of the show's rules.

Riteish explained that contestants are not permitted to receive any messages or letters from their family members while inside the house, as it goes against the format of the show.

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He further stated that a member of Dheeraj's family had allegedly sent letters into the house. According to Riteish, the production team overlooked the first incident, but when it reportedly happened again, they were compelled to take action.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taruna Arora (@taruna_arora88)

Reacting to the allegation, Dheeraj said, "Please don't do this. I am playing the game in my own way."

The emotional reunion, followed by the unexpected accusation, made the episode one of the most talked-about moments of Lock Upp 2.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in the latest episode of Lock Upp 2 involving Dheeraj Dhoopar?

Dheeraj Dhoopar had an emotional reunion with his son, Zayn, after days apart. The heartwarming moment left the actor in tears.

Who facilitated Dheeraj Dhoopar's reunion with his son?

Host Riteish Deshmukh brought Dheeraj's son, Zayn, into the office room where Dheeraj was waiting, surprising him.

What unexpected allegation was made against Dheeraj Dhoopar after his reunion?

Riteish Deshmukh alleged that a member of Dheeraj's family had sent letters into the house, which is against the show's rules.

Why was sending letters into the Lock Upp 2 house considered a violation?

Show rules prohibit contestants from receiving messages or letters from family members while inside the house. Production had overlooked an initial incident.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 01:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Dheeraj Dhoopar Zayn Dhoopar Lock Upp 2 Dheeraj Dhoopar Son Zayn
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