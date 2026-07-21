Lock Upp 2: Dheeraj Dhoopar Breaks Down In Tears After Emotional Reunion With Son Zayn

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dheeraj Dhoopar tearfully reunited with son Zayn on Lock Upp.

Host Riteish Deshmukh revealed Dheeraj allegedly violated show rules.

Family member allegedly sent unauthorized letters to Dheeraj.

Dheeraj denied allegations, asserting fair play in the game.

An emotional moment unfolded in the latest episode of Lock Upp 2 as television actor Dheeraj Dhoopar reunited with his son, Zayn, after days apart. The heartfelt meeting left the actor in tears, creating one of the most touching moments of the season. However, the emotional reunion was soon followed by a surprising allegation that left Dheeraj stunned.

Dheeraj Dhoopar Gets Emotional After Meeting Zayn

The recent episode of Lock Upp 2 featured a heartwarming surprise for Dheeraj Dhoopar. Host Riteish Deshmukh called the actor into the office room before entering with Dheeraj's son, Zayn, in his arms.

ALSO READ | ‘Students Shouldn’t Have Been Subject To Violence’: Elvish Yadav On Delhi Police Action During CJP Protest

The moment Dheeraj saw his son, he struggled to hold back his emotions. He embraced Zayn tightly, showered him with kisses, and broke down in tears. The emotional reunion instantly became one of the standout highlights of the episode.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar)

Dheeraj later shared a video of the touching moment on his Instagram account. The clip captures his special reunion with Zayn and their adorable bond. Since being posted, the video has gone viral on social media, with fans pouring in love and heartfelt reactions.

Riteish Deshmukh Reveals Alleged Rule Violation

Soon after the emotional reunion, Riteish Deshmukh made a surprising revelation. He informed Dheeraj that letters had allegedly been sent inside the house in violation of the show's rules.

Riteish explained that contestants are not permitted to receive any messages or letters from their family members while inside the house, as it goes against the format of the show.

ALSO READ | ‘Is Monogamy Law Of Heart Or Of Society?’ Toxic’s ‘Madhosh’ Featuring Yash, Tara Sutaria And Kiara Advani Has An Answer

He further stated that a member of Dheeraj's family had allegedly sent letters into the house. According to Riteish, the production team overlooked the first incident, but when it reportedly happened again, they were compelled to take action.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taruna Arora (@taruna_arora88)

Reacting to the allegation, Dheeraj said, "Please don't do this. I am playing the game in my own way."

The emotional reunion, followed by the unexpected accusation, made the episode one of the most talked-about moments of Lock Upp 2.