Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Lucky Ali became emotional discussing death at a recent concert.

He revealed carrying his Ihram, a burial cloth, while travelling.

Ali expressed personal preparedness for death, moving his audience.

Singer Lucky Ali became emotional during a recent live concert while speaking about death, his fans and the way he has personally prepared for the inevitable. The 67-year-old singer told the audience that he carries his Irham, while he is already prepared for the day he has to leave the world.

The candid moment, captured in a video shared by Lucky Ali on Instagram, moved several people in the audience. His comments came as he responded to the affection and decades-long support he continues to receive from his listeners.

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Lucky Ali Says He Travels With His 'Burial Cloth'

While interacting with the crowd, Lucky Ali acknowleged the love he receives from his fans before speaking about death. He made it clear that he wasn't trying to prepare his audience for his eventual passing, but had personally come to terms with it.

“I know, I love you all too. But one day, I have to go, na. I am not preparing you for it, but I am prepared, actually,” he said.

He then revealed that he keeps his Ihram with him while travelling, explaining that it is his burial cloth.

The singer said, “Whenever I travel, I travel with my Ihram, which is my burial cloth. Jaha bhi marr jau, wahi gaad do mujhe."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucky Ali (@officialluckyali)

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Lucky Ali's Music Continues To Resonate

Lucki Ali has remained a distinctive presence in Indian music. His debut solo album Sunoh was released in 1996, with O Sanam becoming one of his most recognised songs.

Over the years, Ali has been associated with songs including Gori Teri Aankhein Kahen, Teri Yaad Jab Aati Hai, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Hairat, Ek Pal Ka Jeena, Aahista Aahista and Safarnama.

The singer, who is the son of legendary actor Mehmood Ali and Mahelaka, also performed playback songs during his career.