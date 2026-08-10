Industrialist Anand Mahindra binged-watched Operation Safed Sagar, and shared his review of the Netflix series. He said that the show not only inspired him, but also deeply moved him with the emotions at its core. He further called the heroes of Operation Safed Sagar his “Monday Motivation” and ended his review of the film with a special salute to Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja.

Anand Mahindra Reviews ‘Operation Safed Sagar’

Anand Mahindra shared his review of Operation Safed Sagar in a long post on X, formerly Twitter. “I binge-watched Operation Safed Sagar over the weekend. And I want to say thank you to everyone who had a hand in making this series & to Netflix for commissioning it,” he wrote in a post on X, before listing several reasons for appreciating the film.

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Mahindra acknowledged the criticism surrounding the show’s CGI and performances but said he found the actors “competent and credible”. More importantly, he said the story and emotions behind the series left a deep impact on him.

He also reflected on the kind of war films he grew up watching, saying he wished there had been more Indian films documenting the achievements of the country’s armed forces. While he was familiar with the courage of soldiers such as Vikram Batra and the role of the Bofors gun during the Kargil War, he admitted that he knew “far too little about the critical role played by the Indian Air Force”.

In the next few lines, he shared lesser-known facts of the IAF’s operations that he learned about through the series. “The IAF acquired handheld GPS receivers, put them into MiGs & used them to calculate release points for ordinary “dumb” bombs. They conducted hurried trials, initially got disappointing results, refined the technique within a handful of sorties & took it into combat almost immediately,” he further wrote, before adding, “The Mirage story, dealt with more briefly in the series, was equally remarkable. The IAF had Mirage 2000s, Israeli Litening laser-designation pods and Paveway II guidance kits, but had not yet turned that combination into an established combat capability. When a required component could not be obtained from abroad due to the 1998 sanctions, IAF technicians displayed what I call ‘denial-driven innovation’ & engineered the solution themselves!”

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The 71-year-old industrialist further drew a parallel between the ongoing debate around artificial intelligence, adding that the series serves as a reminder that “it’s ultimately the humans behind the machines who make the difference”.

“So at a time when we are debating whether human intelligence will increasingly become a slave to machine intelligence, it’s incredibly valuable to be reminded that even in battle, where decisions are made in seconds & lives depend upon them, it’s ultimately the humans behind the machines who make the difference,” he went on to express.

He also urged people to take out time and watch the series so that those on the frontline know that their “courage will not be forgotten”.

“The men and women of our armed forces know that we know their stories & remember their sacrifices, they also know that their courage will not be forgotten. The heroes of Operation Safed Sagar are my Monday Motivation. With a special salute to Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja.”

I binge-watched Operation Safed Sagar over the weekend.



And I want to say thank you to everyone who had a hand in making this series & to Netflix for commissioning it.



For many reasons…



Because, despite some reviewers cribbing about inconsistent CGI & performances that could… pic.twitter.com/ORJlPvQILE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 10, 2026

Operation Safed Sagar X Reviews

Many, who also watched the series streaming on Netflix, shared their reviews. “A superb show Operation Safed Sagar. Big bow the Indian Airforce. And I also realized how unreliable the US has been. Atmanirbhar Bharat is the only way forward. Also, we have bright talent in our country to solve any problems! Jai Hind,” said one person.

Another added, “A rare & spectacular piece of cinematic experience that delivers flashes of extreme ingenuity beyond limits, compulsive innovation,restrained emotions,sky high aspirations,grounded realisations & all in credible calibrations. A true nail biting seat edged essay on real life saga.”

“Operation Safed Sagar finally gives the IAF the respect it deserves - the jugaad, the courage, the quiet brilliance. Thank you for amplifying it. Sqn Ldr Ajay Ahuja and every pilot who flew those missions remain the real,” read a third.