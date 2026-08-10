Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP leaders detained amid student protests over exam irregularities.

All three JPSC members resigned amid CID questioning on Sunday.

Students continue Assembly march, government deploys tight security.

Leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Assembly and ex-Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi and several other BJP leaders were detained amid protests outside Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) examinations. BJP state unit chief Aditya Sahu was also detained.

This comes as students protesting the alleged irregularities in Jharkhand's recruitment examinations began their march towards the state Assembly on Monday, the 17th day of their agitation, after the sixth round of talks with the government failed to resolve their demand for a CBI probe.

The BJP leaders' protest demanding a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations in the state coincided with 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march by the JPSC-JSSC Reform Morcha and was launched following a party meeting in Ranchi.

BJP's Jharkhand unit spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo says he and several other leaders were under house arrest since 7 am.

#WATCH | Ranchi, Jharkhand: BJP leaders, protesting outside the CM residence, detained by the Police. Theu are protesting over JPSC-JSSC alleged irregularities. pic.twitter.com/WA2pcfZa4L — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2026

ALSO READ: JPSC-JSSC Exam Row: Talks Fail, Student Protesters Begin March To Jharkhand Assembly

Students Reject Government's 98% Demands Met Claim

The student protesters have refused to withdraw their agitation despite the government claiming that it has accepted 98 per cent of their demands.

Student leaders said the government had agreed to cancel only three of the 13 examinations they want scrapped and continued to insist on an independent investigation into alleged irregularities, including in the JSSC-CGL examination.

"We will not compromise till our demand for a CBI probe is fulfilled," JPSC-JSSC Reforms Manch leader Ravindra Paswan said after Sunday's meeting, urging students to participate in the Assembly march.

All Three JPSC Members Resign

The agitation coincided with a major shake-up in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), which is at the centre of the controversy. All three JPSC members, inncluding Ajeeta Bhattacharya, Anima Hansda and Jamal Ahmad, resigned on Sunday.

Their resignations came after the Jharkhand CID summoned them for questioning over allegations of examination irregularities, including paper leaks. Bhattacharya is scheduled to appear before investigators on Monday, followed by Ahmad on August 12 and Hansda on August 14. JPSC chairperson L Khiangte had resigned on July 22.

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Tight Security Ahead Of Assembly March

The proposed march has prompted the administration to make extensive security arrangements in Ranchi. Prohibitory orders have been imposed within a 750-metre radius of the Assembly until August 12, while more than 1,500 personnel from the Rapid Action Police, Indian Reserve Battalion, district police and Quick Reaction Teams have been deployed along the route from Kutchery Chowk to the Assembly.

Ranchi SSP Rakesh Ranjan said the route would be monitored through CCTV cameras and drones. Most schools in the city remained closed on Monday amid concerns over possible disruption.

The student groups have maintained that the march will remain peaceful and democratic and appealed to political parties and the public to extend moral support without giving the agitation a political colour. They also warned against attempts by anti-social elements to disrupt the protest.

(With inputs from PTI)

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