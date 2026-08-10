8th Pay Commission: Central Govt Teachers Want OPS Back, Retirement Age Raised To 65

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Central teachers demand OPS, higher retirement age, and service benefits.

Proposals include restoring Old Pension Scheme and increasing retirement age.

Teachers also seek improved leave, promotion, and healthcare provisions.

For central government teachers, the 8th Pay Commission is turning into a discussion that goes well beyond a routine salary revision. Employee representatives have put forward demands covering pension, retirement age, career progression and other service benefits, seeking changes that could affect both their working years and post-retirement security.

Among the prominent proposals are the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and an increase in the retirement age of central government school teachers from 60 to 65 years, reported Outlook Money.

The demands have been placed before the 8th Central Pay Commission as it continues its consultations with employee associations, unions and other stakeholders before preparing its recommendations.

Teachers Want A Return To The Old Pension Scheme

One of the key demands raised by the teachers' representatives is the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme for central government teachers currently covered by the National Pension System (NPS).

The demand comes amid the wider debate over pension security for government employees. The All India NPS Employees' Federation has also previously sought an option for NPS subscribers to switch to OPS.

The teachers' side has argued for a return to the earlier pension framework rather than continuing under the existing arrangements.

The issue is part of a larger set of pension-related demands being placed before the 8th Pay Commission, which has been tasked with considering pay, pensions, allowances and other service-related matters.

Retirement Age Demand: From 60 To 65

Another major proposal concerns the age at which central government school teachers retire.

The teachers' representatives have sought an increase from 60 years to 65 years, pointing to the retirement age applicable to teachers covered by the University Grants Commission (UGC) as a comparison.

For the teachers' body, the proposal is therefore not limited to pay revision. It seeks to alter the broader terms governing the length of service and retirement.

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Other Benefits Also On The Table

The demands being presented to the 8th Pay Commission extend into areas such as leave, promotions and healthcare.

Teachers' representatives have sought changes to provisions governing career progression and service benefits, along with improvements in healthcare facilities.

Earlier proposals from central government teachers' bodies have also included changes to promotion timelines, leave provisions, gratuity and other benefits. Mint reported in April that the PSNM had sought, among other measures, restoration of OPS, a higher retirement age, assured promotions and changes to allowances and gratuity.

These proposals reflect the broader scope of the 8th Pay Commission, where employee organisations are putting forward demands that go beyond basic salary and the fitment factor.

8th Pay Commission Still Gathering Employee Feedback

The Commission is continuing its nationwide consultation exercise before it prepares its recommendations.

The 8th Central Pay Commission was constituted by the Centre on November 3, 2025. Its official website shows that it has been conducting meetings with associations and unions as well as visits to different states and Union Territories to gather stakeholder views.

The consultation process has included meetings in several locations. The Commission held its scheduled visit to Kolkata on July 9 and 10, 2026, according to its official calendar.

It has also announced further stakeholder interactions in Delhi on August 7 and 10, followed by meetings in Chennai on September 7 and 8 and Puducherry on September 9.

The Commission's continuing consultations mean employee associations still have an opportunity to put their concerns and proposals before the panel.

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What This Means For The 8th Pay Commission

The latest demands underline how wide-ranging the 8th Pay Commission exercise could be. While salary revision and the fitment factor remain major points of interest for central government employees, the consultation process is also bringing pension security, retirement age, promotions, leave and healthcare into focus.

However, these are demands submitted by employee organisations and do not represent decisions of the 8th Pay Commission or the government. The Commission will have to consider the representations received from different stakeholders before finalising its recommendations.