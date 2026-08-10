Allu Arjun Mobbed By Fans In Vizag After Waving From Sunroof; Shares Update On ‘Raaka’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Allu Arjun received massive fan welcome launching Vizag cinema.

Arjun discussed his strong Vizag connection, noting city changes.

He provided Raaka update, taking break from Mumbai shoot.

Allu Arjun received a massive welcome from fans in Visakhapatnam during his visit to launch AAA Cinemas at Inorbit Mall. Large crowds gathered along Beach Road, with some fans following his car as security personnel tried to manage the situation. The actor briefly came out through the sunroof to wave at the crowd before heading to the mall. During his interaction with fans, Arjun also spoke about his long association with Vizag and shared an update on his upcoming sci-fi film Raaka. He revealed that the shoot is currently taking place in Mumbai and that he requested a break specifically to meet his Vizag fans.

Allu Arjun’s Car Mobbed By Vizag Fans

Allu Arjun visited Inorbit Mall in Visakhapatnam on Sunday for the launch of AAA Cinemas. His arrival turned into a major fan gathering, with crowds lining Beach Road to see the actor. Videos circulating online show Arjun travelling with police and security personnel as fans surrounded his vehicle. At one point, he came out through the sunroof and waved at the crowd, seemingly trying to settle the excitement.

Another video showed fans following the actor’s car along Beach Road. Police personnel were seen attempting to keep the crowd away from the vehicle, while fans occupied both sides of the road, causing temporary traffic disruption. The Allu Arjun Fans Association of Vizag had earlier planned a rally but cancelled it after failing to receive police permission. A message shared by the fan page on Saturday said, “No rally or celebration by the Vizag team due to security reasons. Please cooperate and follow the security guidelines.”

Allu Arjun Recalls His Vizag Connection

At the multiplex launch, Arjun spoke about his long-standing connection with Visakhapatnam and recalled the days when he could freely walk around the city during film shoots. He told fans, “My association with Vizag goes back years. I never dreamt while shooting here years ago that one day a mall might come up here and I would have a multiplex there. There was a time I would roam the streets while shooting Gangotri, and now I can’t step out. I am extremely proud.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allu Arjun (@alluarjunonline)

The actor also addressed repeated questions about Raaka. He revealed that he had travelled from Mumbai, where the film is currently being shot, after requesting a break from the schedule. “Raaka? I’ve come here from the Raaka shoot. The shooting is going on in Mumbai, and I asked for a break to come here. I said I need to go to Vizag, see my fans and return.”

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When fans interrupted his speech to ask for photographs, Arjun paused the interaction and met them on stage for selfies.

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Allu Arjun’s Raaka Shoot Underway

Raaka is an upcoming science-fiction film directed by Atlee and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. The project stars Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles, with music composed by Sai Abhyankar. The film is currently in production, with the latest schedule taking place in Mumbai. Raaka is expected to reach theatres in December 2027. Following his Vizag appearance, Arjun also shared pictures from the AAA Cinemas launch on social media.