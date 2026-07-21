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English NewsEntertainmentMoviesEmraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 Song By Arijit Singh Gets Mixed Reviews: 'Pure Magic' Or 'Weak'?

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 Song By Arijit Singh Gets Mixed Reviews: 'Pure Magic' Or 'Weak'?

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 title track Yeh Awarapan, sung by Arijit Singh, has finally been released. While many fans praised the emotional melody, others felt the song didn't meet expectations.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 21 Jul 2026 01:07 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 title track received mixed reception.
  • Arijit Singh's song generated online debate on its quality.
  • Awarapan 2 thriller releases globally August 14, 2026.
  • Hashmi stars, exploring redemption in film's criminal underworld.

Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 has taken another step towards its theatrical release wirh the launch of its title track, Yeh Awarapan. Sung by Arijit Singh, with music by Amaal Malik and lyrics by Rashmi Virag, the song has quickly become a talking point online. While many listeners have praised its emotional depth, others believe it falls short of expectations, leading to a wave of mixed reactions across social media.

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Fans Share Mixed Reactions To 'Yeh Awarapan'

Soon after the song dropped, fans took to social media to express their views, with opinions ranging from heartfelt admiration to disappointment.

One user wrote, "Yeh awarapan holds so much of pain in it that tears roll out of my eyes, pure magic by arijit singh, amaal mallik & rashmi virag."

Another listener offered a more critical take, saying, "(Yeh Awarapan) is one of the weakest songs on A2. I'd rate it 5/10—not because the lyrics are bad, but because it wasn't sung very well."

A different fan praised the collaboration behind the track, writing, "yeh awarapan happens when arijit singh , amaal mallik & rashmi virag joins hands together for a melody."

Another reaction described the song simply as, "This is not a song but MADNESS OF EMOTIONS."

Not everyone was convinced, however. One social media user commented, "Somehow songs of #Awarapan2 are not clicking....they are not catchy....movie had great hype before assets release...but hype has decreased now."

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About Awarapan 2

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and backed by Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 is an upcoming Hindi-language action-romantic thriller scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

The sequel sees Emraan Hashmi return as Shivam Pandit, alongside Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi. Serving as a continuation of the 2007 cult favourite Awarapan, the film follows Shivam's journey as it explores themes of redemption, love and sacrifice within the backdrop of the criminal underworld.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the recent update regarding Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2?

The title track,

How has the song

The song has received mixed reactions online. Some praise its emotional depth, while others believe it falls short of expectations.

When is Awarapan 2 scheduled for release and who are the main actors?

Awarapan 2 is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026. Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit, joined by Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi.

What kind of film is Awarapan 2 and what themes does it explore?

It is a Hindi-language action-romantic thriller, continuing the 2007 film. It explores themes of redemption, love, and sacrifice within the criminal underworld.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 21 Jul 2026 01:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Emraan Hashmi Arijit Singh Amaal Malik Awarapan 2 Yeh Awarapan
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