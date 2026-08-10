Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Students demanded JSSC-CGL cancellation and a CBI probe.

Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM) leader and fasting activist Devendra Nath Mahto on Monday joined the JPSC-JSSC Reform Morcha's 'Vidhan Sabha Gherao' march despite being on a nine-day hunger strike, declaring that the state government would have to listen to the demands of protesting students.

Mahto, who arrived at the protest site in an ambulance, carried a portrait of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren and joined the students as they marched towards the state Assembly against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

"Despite being on hunger strike, the barbed wires will not be able to stop us. I came here in an ambulance. The government will have to listen to us," Mahto said.

Mahto Slams Barricades, Warns Against Confrontation

Speaking during the protest, Mahto said the government's decision to put up barbed-wire barricades had only intensified the situation and said students would continue to raise their demands.

"The government will have to take a decision, otherwise students will continue to rise in protest like this. By putting up barbed-wire barricades, the government has invited confrontation," he said.

"Despite being on hunger strike for nine days and in a condition that required hospitalisation, I could not stop myself. What hurt me the most was seeing the barbed-wire barricades," Mahto added.

VIDEO | Ranchi, Jharkhand: Students hold a protest march towards the Vidhan Sabha over recruitment examination issues.



Student protester Devendra Nath Mahto says, "The government will have to take a decision, otherwise students will continue to rise in protest like this. By… pic.twitter.com/8hDZnR9xx1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 10, 2026

He also appealed to people not to portray him as a hero, saying he was an ordinary person.

"I am no God or messiah; I am a common man. There will be no change in my personal life. But the barbed wires hurt more than the hunger strike," he said.

"Students crossed three layers of barricading. Why does the government want anarchy and not agree to students' demands?" Mahto asked.

ALSO READ: Ranchi Exam Row: Students Breach Barricades, March Towards Vidhan Sabha; Police Use Water Cannons

Mahto Appeals To CM Hemant Soren To Avoid Police Action

Mahto urged Chief Minister Hemant Soren not to allow police action against the protesters and referred to the violence that had occurred during protests at Jantar Mantar.

"Today it's CM Hemant Soren's birthday, and he should not take such a step where some unfortunate events like at the Jantar Mantar take place here. Do not do anything that causes someone to bleed or get injured and makes the crowd even more agitated," he said.

"Arrest is a legal process, but there should be no bloodshed. If the government does not agree to the demands, it will be remembered as the one which killed democracy. I will not end the fast," Mahto said.

ALSO READ: 28 Vehicles Following Atiq Ahmed's Son's Convoy Booked For Breaking Toll Barrier In Prayagraj

Students Demand JSSC-CGL Cancellation, CBI Probe

A large number of students gathered near the Vidhan Sabha and formed a human chain as they marched towards the Assembly amid heavy security and multiple layers of barricading.

The protesters reiterated their demand for cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination and a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations.

"We are not going to stop today. Our first demand is to cancel the JSSC-CGL exam, secondly, a CBI probe," one protester told ANI.

Another protester said the students would remain at the spot until the barricading was removed.

"We will move ahead when the barricading is opened; till then we will sit here," he said.

Protesters also alleged that security personnel were stopping vehicles as people attempted to join the march.

The Assembly march comes amid a prolonged student agitation over alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations, with protesters continuing to demand cancellation of the JSSC-CGL examination and a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities.