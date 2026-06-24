Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Playback singer Alka Yagnik received the prestigious Padma Bhushan award.

She reflected on two years away, recovering from sensorineural hearing loss.

Yagnik thanked President Murmu, PM Modi, and the government.

She also expressed deep gratitude for unwavering fan support.

Veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik has shared a deeply personal message after being honoured with the Padma Bhushan. Marking a significant moment in her life and career, the singer reflected on her health challenges, her gradual recovery, and the support that has helped her through a difficult phase over the past two years.

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Alka Yagnik Reflects On Two Years Away From Public

The celebrated singer took to social media following the Padma Awards ceremony, where she received the honour from President Droupadi Murmu. Alongside a photograph from the event, Alka opened up about the period she spent away from public appearances while dealing with health issues.

She wrote, “For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey. Many of you knew I am going through difficult health and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alka Yagnik (@therealalkayagnik)

‘A Heart Full Of Gratitude’

Speaking about receiving the prestigious recognition, Alka described the moment as both humbling and emotional.

She added, “Today, as I stepped out to receive one of highest civilian honours in the country - the distinguished Padma Bhushan, I did so with a heart full of gratitude. This honour is deeply humbling, and while my name may be on it, it belongs just as much to every listener who welcomed my voice into their lives, carried my songs through generations, and stood by me through both the highs and the challenges.”

The singer also talked about how meaningful the occasion was during her ongoing recovery.

She said, “This moment feels especially meaningful because it marks not just a recognition of my work, but a reminder of the strength that comes from love, hope, and resilience. I am slowly finding my way back, and I wanted to be here today - not only for myself, but for each and every one of you who have been a part of this journey.”

Singer Thanks President Murmu, PM Modi And Government Of India

Alka also extended her gratitude to the country's leadership and the authorities responsible for conferring the honour.

She wrote, “I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Government of India for conferring upon me this extraordinary honour. I accept it with immense humility and respect.”

She concluded her note by thanking her fans for standing by her throughout the years.

“'Thank you for your warmth, your kindness, your prayers, and your faith in me over the years. I carry all of it with me. Today, I didn’t just accept an award - I felt the love of millions who have been a part of my journey. Thank you Love, Alka.”

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Health Battle Had Concerned Fans

In June 2024, Alka revealed that she had been diagnosed with a rare sensorineural nerve hearing loss triggered by a viral attack. The singer had shared that the condition led to a sudden loss of hearing after she stepped out of a flight.

At the time, she described the diagnosis as a major setback and urged fans as well as fellow musicians to remain mindful of prolonged exposure to loud music and headphones. She also sought prayers from supporters as she navigated the difficult phase.

(With inputs from IANS)