PM Modi Meets Panchayat’s Binod And Bhushan, Fans Call It The Most Unexpected Collab

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi met Panchayat stars Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak.

PM shared interaction reel featuring show's popular theme music.

The online interaction quickly became a widely-discussed viral moment.

Narendra Modi gave fans an unexpected pop-culture crossover on Tuesday when he met the stars of Panchayat at the Republic Summit. The interaction quickly caught attention online, not just because of the popular show’s growing fan base, but also because of PM Modi’s warm gesture towards actors Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak. Known to audiences as Bhushan and Binod from the hit series, the two actors were seen sharing a light moment with the Prime Minister. The wholesome interaction has now become one of the most talked-about viral moments online.

PM Modi Meets Panchayat Stars

PM Modi shared a reel on Instagram featuring his interaction with the stars of Panchayat during the Republic Summit. The video captured the Prime Minister greeting Durgesh Kumar and Ashok Pathak with a handshake, as both actors smiled during the brief exchange. Also present at the summit were Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela. What made the reel even more interesting was PM Modi’s choice of background music.

The reel used the instantly recognisable theme music of Panchayat, which added a playful and unexpected layer to the interaction. The caption of the post read, “A few moments with Binod.” That small detail was enough to delight fans of the series, many of whom were surprised to see the Prime Minister referencing the show so casually.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

Fans React Online

The interaction sparked a wave of reactions across social media. Ashok Pathak himself responded to the reel in Hindi, writing, “Grateful for the love and blessings.” Fans also flooded the comments with humorous responses. One user wrote, “Most unexpected collab of this year.” Another joked, “Ab hoga Phulera ka vikas.” Many called the crossover wholesome and completely unexpected.

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About Bhushan And Binod

Bhushan and Binod have emerged as two of the most loved characters from Panchayat. Though both began as supporting antagonistic characters in Phulera village, their comic timing and unique screen presence gradually turned them into fan favourites. Their popularity has only grown with each new season.

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Durgesh Kumar, an alumnus of NSD, gained early recognition with Highway and later appeared in films like Sultan, Sanju, and Bhakshak. Meanwhile, Ashok Pathak has featured in films such as Shanghai, 102 Not Out, and A Death in the Gunj. For both actors, Panchayat proved to be a major career-defining project.

Panchayat Season 5 Update

Season 4 of Panchayat was released in 2025 and received a strong response from audiences. The makers have already confirmed that Season 5 is in development and is expected to premiere in 2026. Fans can now look forward to another return to Phulera. PM Modi’s interaction with the Panchayat stars delivered an unexpected but memorable crossover moment. For fans of the show, seeing Binod and Bhushan share screen space with the Prime Minister was both amusing and heartwarming.