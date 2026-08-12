Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom AIADMK leader Udayakumar sarcastically asked when Trisha would be Deputy CM.

He criticized CM Vijay's appointments, prompting a police complaint.

This follows Udhayanidhi Stalin's recent controversial remarks involving Trisha.

AIADMK leader R B Udayakumar has triggered a fresh political controversy in Tamil Nadu after invoking actor Trisha's name while taking a swipe at Chief Minister Joseph Vijay. The former minister’s sarcastic question about when Trisha would be made Deputy Chief Minister drew sharp criticism from TVK functionaries and the actor’s fans, with a police complaint also being filed over the remarks.

His remarks comes just days after Udhayanidhi Stalin's controversial remarks on Trisha Krishnan and CM Vijay.

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Udayakumar Targets Vijay Over Government Appointments

In a video that has since gone viral, Udayakumar alleged that the TVK government was handing important positions to people closely associated with Vijay from his film career, including producers and members of technical crews.

The former minister referred to appointments to posts such as temple trustee, the Tamil Nadu government’s special representative in New Delhi, the Chief Minister’s personal secretary, the head of the state film training institute and government advisers.

He then used Trisha’s name to make a sarcastic political attack on Vijay.

"Tamil Nadu awaits to see when Vijay's Trisha will be appointed as Deputy Chief Minister," Udayakumar had said in the viral video, according to PTI.

There was no official response from those named or targeted in his remarks.

Looks like Opposition leaders in Tamil Nadu have found their hack to trigger CM Vijay!



In yet another jibe, AIADMK leader RB Udhayakumar asked whether actor Trisha would be made “Deputy CM”



Upset TVK has now filed a police complaint against Udhayakumar over his remarks… pic.twitter.com/rHq2XXYmoL — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) August 11, 2026

TVK Functionary Files Police Complaint

The comments quickly sparked backlash. A Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam functionary lodged a complaint with the Tuticorin district police, seeking legal action against Udayakumar for allegedly making derogatory remarks.

Meanwhile, Trisha’s fans in Madurai strongly condemned the AIADMK leader’s comments. Members associated with the Trisha Fans’ Welfare Association put up posters across parts of the city, warning that they would not tolerate such remarks and could launch protests across Tamil Nadu.

The latest controversy comes just days after another political row involving Trisha’s name.

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Udhayanidhi Stalin Was Recently Questioned In Trisha Remark Case

A week earlier, former Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin was arrested and questioned in Thanjavur over an alleged double-meaning remark that was said to allude to Trisha and insult her modesty. He was later released on station bail.

After leaving the Sengipatti police station following around an hour of questioning, Udhayanidhi rejected the allegation. He maintained that he had made a "single-meaning" remark while demanding Cauvery water for Tamil Nadu.

Udhayanidhi had been arrested following a complaint filed at the Thanjavur East Police Station by S Bairavi, TVK’s Central District Women’s Wing organiser. The complaint concerned remarks allegedly made during a protest meeting in Thanjavur on August 3.