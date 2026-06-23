Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesWhen Rekha Ran Barefoot On Mumbai Streets For Raj Babbar After Her Split With Amitabh Bachchan

When Rekha Ran Barefoot On Mumbai Streets For Raj Babbar After Her Split With Amitabh Bachchan

On Raj Babbar's 74th birthday, an old anecdote about his reported relationship with Rekha resurfaced, including claims that she once ran barefoot on a Mumbai street after an argument.

Written By : ABP Live Entertainment |  Edited By: Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 08:47 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Raj Babbar's 74th birthday sparks discussion of Rekha connection.
  • Rekha and Raj grew close during their personal struggles.
  • Unconfirmed report: Rekha ran barefoot after an argument.

Rekha has long been one of Hindi cinema's most fascinating personalities. While her memorable performances and timeless beauty have earned her a special place in the hearts of audiences, her personal life has often attracted just as much attention. Over the decades, stories about her alleged relationships with some of Bollywood's biggest stars, including Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Mehra, have frequently made headlines. Among the names linked to the legendary actress was veteran actor Raj Babbar.

On Raj Babbar's 74th birthday, an old story associated with the two actors has once again resurfaced.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Ibrahim Keeps Birthday Celebrations Low-Key; Dipika And Ruhaan Surprise Him With Homemade Cake

Raj Babbar Celebrates His 74th Birthday

Raj Babbar, one of Hindi cinema's most versatile actors, turned 74 on June 23. Born in Tundla, Uttar Pradesh, on June 23, 1952, the actor built a remarkable career by effortlessly switching between heroic and villainous roles. Over the years, he established himself as a dependable performer who left a lasting impression in every role he played.

Rekha And Raj Babbar's Emotional Bond

According to reports, Rekha and Raj Babbar grew close during a particularly difficult phase in their lives. Following her reported split from Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha was said to be dealing with emotional heartbreak. Raj, meanwhile, was grieving the loss of his wife, actress Smita Patil.

ALSO READ | ‘Naachte Hue Mari, Toh Misaal Ban Jaungi’: Shraddha Kapoor Returns To Perform After Giving Birth In 'Eetha' Teaser - WATCH

As they began working together, the two reportedly found comfort in each other's company. Their shared experiences and emotional struggles are believed to have brought them closer.

As reported by IB Times, Raj Babbar once reflected on that phase in an interview. He reportedly said that Rekha had supported him during a challenging period, adding that both of them were trying to heal from personal setbacks. Since they understood each other's pain, they eventually became emotional pillars for one another.

When Rekha Allegedly Ran Barefoot On A Mumbai Street

One incident involving the two actors has often been discussed over the years, although it has never been officially confirmed.

ALSO READ | Trisha Unfollows Vijay On Instagram? Fans Question Her Absence On Tamil Nadu CM's Birthday

According to an IB Times report, Rekha and Raj Babbar allegedly had a heated argument on one occasion. The report claimed that, in the heat of the moment, the actress ran barefoot onto a busy Mumbai street. An eyewitness quoted in the report said they were shocked to see the star running without footwear in such a crowded area.

While the authenticity of the incident remains unverified, the story continues to be remembered as one of the many intriguing anecdotes associated with Rekha's much-talked-about personal life.

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

When did Raj Babbar celebrate his 74th birthday?

Raj Babbar celebrated his 74th birthday on June 23. He was born on June 23, 1952, in Tundla, Uttar Pradesh.

Why did Rekha and Raj Babbar reportedly grow close?

They grew close during difficult phases in their lives. Rekha was dealing with heartbreak, and Raj was grieving his wife, Smita Patil, finding comfort in each other's company.

What unconfirmed incident is associated with Rekha and Raj Babbar?

An unconfirmed story claims Rekha allegedly ran barefoot on a Mumbai street after a heated argument with Raj Babbar. The authenticity of this incident remains unverified.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read More
Published at : 23 Jun 2026 08:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Raj Babbar Birthday Rekha Raj Babbar Affair Rekha Love Life
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
When Rekha Ran Barefoot On Mumbai Streets For Raj Babbar After Her Split With Amitabh Bachchan
When Rekha Ran Barefoot On Mumbai Streets For Raj Babbar After Her Split With Amitabh Bachchan
Celebrities
‘To The Person Who Makes It All Worth It’: Amid Split Rumours, Trisha Krishnan’s Birthday Post For Vijay Goes Viral
‘To The Person Who Makes It All Worth It’: Amid Split Rumours, Trisha Krishnan’s Birthday Post For Vijay Goes Viral
Celebrities
Prakash Raj Calls Viral NBW Reports ‘Fake News’, Says Critics Are ‘Hurting’
Prakash Raj Calls Viral NBW Reports ‘Fake News’, Says Critics Are ‘Hurting’
Celebrities
'Pay Me Rs 1 More Than Akshay Kumar': Sanjeev Kapoor Reveals Why He Turned Down MasterChef India
'Pay Me Rs 1 More Than Akshay Kumar': Sanjeev Kapoor Reveals Why He Turned Down MasterChef India
Advertisement

Videos

Shiv Sena UBT Row: MP Sanjay Dina Patil Cites Internal Issues Behind Party Discontent
Pune Lohagad Death Case: Alleged Conspiracy Angle Emerges in Ketan Agarwal Fall Incident
Breaking: SIT Flags Irregularities in Ram Mandir Donation Theft Probe, Raises Monitoring Concerns
Lucknow Fire: SIT Inspects Death Trap Building as Families Demand Accountability
Lucknow Fire Tragedy: LDA Revives Demolition Action After 15 Deaths Expose Decade-Old Lapses
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget