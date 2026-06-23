Raj Babbar celebrated his 74th birthday on June 23. He was born on June 23, 1952, in Tundla, Uttar Pradesh.
When Rekha Ran Barefoot On Mumbai Streets For Raj Babbar After Her Split With Amitabh Bachchan
On Raj Babbar's 74th birthday, an old anecdote about his reported relationship with Rekha resurfaced, including claims that she once ran barefoot on a Mumbai street after an argument.
- Raj Babbar's 74th birthday sparks discussion of Rekha connection.
- Rekha and Raj grew close during their personal struggles.
- Unconfirmed report: Rekha ran barefoot after an argument.
Rekha has long been one of Hindi cinema's most fascinating personalities. While her memorable performances and timeless beauty have earned her a special place in the hearts of audiences, her personal life has often attracted just as much attention. Over the decades, stories about her alleged relationships with some of Bollywood's biggest stars, including Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Mehra, have frequently made headlines. Among the names linked to the legendary actress was veteran actor Raj Babbar.
On Raj Babbar's 74th birthday, an old story associated with the two actors has once again resurfaced.
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Raj Babbar Celebrates His 74th Birthday
Raj Babbar, one of Hindi cinema's most versatile actors, turned 74 on June 23. Born in Tundla, Uttar Pradesh, on June 23, 1952, the actor built a remarkable career by effortlessly switching between heroic and villainous roles. Over the years, he established himself as a dependable performer who left a lasting impression in every role he played.
Rekha And Raj Babbar's Emotional Bond
According to reports, Rekha and Raj Babbar grew close during a particularly difficult phase in their lives. Following her reported split from Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha was said to be dealing with emotional heartbreak. Raj, meanwhile, was grieving the loss of his wife, actress Smita Patil.
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As they began working together, the two reportedly found comfort in each other's company. Their shared experiences and emotional struggles are believed to have brought them closer.
As reported by IB Times, Raj Babbar once reflected on that phase in an interview. He reportedly said that Rekha had supported him during a challenging period, adding that both of them were trying to heal from personal setbacks. Since they understood each other's pain, they eventually became emotional pillars for one another.
When Rekha Allegedly Ran Barefoot On A Mumbai Street
One incident involving the two actors has often been discussed over the years, although it has never been officially confirmed.
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According to an IB Times report, Rekha and Raj Babbar allegedly had a heated argument on one occasion. The report claimed that, in the heat of the moment, the actress ran barefoot onto a busy Mumbai street. An eyewitness quoted in the report said they were shocked to see the star running without footwear in such a crowded area.
While the authenticity of the incident remains unverified, the story continues to be remembered as one of the many intriguing anecdotes associated with Rekha's much-talked-about personal life.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When did Raj Babbar celebrate his 74th birthday?
Why did Rekha and Raj Babbar reportedly grow close?
They grew close during difficult phases in their lives. Rekha was dealing with heartbreak, and Raj was grieving his wife, Smita Patil, finding comfort in each other's company.
What unconfirmed incident is associated with Rekha and Raj Babbar?
An unconfirmed story claims Rekha allegedly ran barefoot on a Mumbai street after a heated argument with Raj Babbar. The authenticity of this incident remains unverified.