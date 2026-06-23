Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom President Droupadi Murmu conferred 65 Padma Awards at ceremony.

Mammootty, Alka Yagnik received the Padma Bhushan awards.

R Madhavan and late Satish Shah received Padma Shri.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the Padma Awards 2026 during the second Civil Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday. The ceremony honoured several prominent personalities from the worlds of cinema, music, arts and public service, with celebrated names such as Mammootty, Alka Yagnik and R. Madhavan receiving national recognition.

A total of 65 Padma Awards were presented during the event, comprising two Padma Vibhushan honours, seven Padma Bhushan awards and 56 Padma Shri recognitions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan and other dignitaries attended the ceremony.

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Mammootty And Alka Yagnik Receive Padma Bhushan

Veteran Malayalam superstar Mammootty was conferred the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian honours. The actor, who has spent more than five decades in cinema and appeared in over 400 films, was accompanied by his wife Sulfath, son and actor Dulquer Salmaan, and daughter Surumi during the ceremony.

#PadmaAwards 🏅



Legendary Malayali actor Mammootty receives #PadmaBhushan from President Droupadi Murmu.



He is widely respected as a goodwill ambassador for numerous social causes and a patron of several charitable initiatives.#PeoplesPadma2026 #PadmaAwards2026 #PadmaAwards… pic.twitter.com/K5bot9XcKt — PIB India (@PIB_India) June 23, 2026

Acclaimed playback singer Alka Yagnik was also awarded the Padma Bhushan for her contribution to Indian music. Before receiving the honour, she greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and touched his feet. The singer, who has recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages over a career spanning more than four decades, was escorted to the stage by an usher.

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Indian Playback Singer Alka Yagnik receives #PadmaBhushan from President Droupadi Murmu



One of the India's most eminent playback singers, in her remarkable four-decade career, she has rendered thousands of songs in several Indian languages, left an enduring… pic.twitter.com/8Jb2pdqLEH — PIB India (@PIB_India) June 23, 2026

R Madhavan, Rajendra Prasad Honoured With Padma Shri

Actor-filmmaker R Madhavan received the Padma Shri in recognition of his contribution to the entertainment industry. Popularly known as Maddy, he has built a successful career across television and cinema, featuring in more than 1,200 television episodes and around 75 films in multiple languages.

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Acclaimed Actor Madhavan Ranganathan (@ActorMadhavan) receives #PadmaShri from President Droupadi Murmu



Distinguished actor, popularly known as "Maddy", producer, director and public figure. Impacted Indian cinema across multiple languages. Acted in more than… pic.twitter.com/kM6vNsVcsP — PIB India (@PIB_India) June 23, 2026

Veteran Telugu actor Gadde Rajendra Prasad was also honoured with the Padma Shri during the ceremony.

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President Droupadi Murmu confers #PadmaShri to Gadde Babu Rajendra Prasad in the field of #Art



Famous Telugu actor with a prolific repertoire of work in a career spanning over four decades. Acted in over 286 films across six languages. Contributes to the… pic.twitter.com/e2LdxmFJ83 — PIB India (@PIB_India) June 23, 2026

Other Padma Shri recipients included actor Maganti Murali Mohan, folk artist Guru Sangyusang Pongener and actor Anil Kumar Rastogi.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Rohit Sharma Receives Padma Shri! India Great Adds Another Milestone To Glittering Career

Satish Shah Honoured Posthumously

Late actor Satish Shah was posthumously awarded the Padma Shri. Widely admired for his work across theatre, television and films, he enjoyed a career spanning more than four decades and became known for his versatility and memorable comic performances.

His brother, Arvind Shah, accepted the honour on his behalf at the ceremony.

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One of India's most respected and beloved actors Satish Shah (Posthumous) receives #PadmaShri in the field of #Art



Celebrated for versatility and comic timing, in a career spanning four decades. Starred in a large number of films and iconic television shows… pic.twitter.com/UKTesJlgYQ — PIB India (@PIB_India) June 23, 2026

Earlier this year, the President approved 131 Padma Awards, including five Padma Vibhushan honours, 13 Padma Bhushan awards and 113 Padma Shri recognitions.

Announced every year on Republic Day, the Padma Awards celebrate exceptional contributions across diverse fields, including art, literature, education, medicine, science, sports, public affairs, trade and industry, social work and civil services.