President Droupadi Murmu presented the Padma Awards 2026 during the second Civil Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
Padma Awards 2026: Mammootty, Alka Yagnik And R Madhavan Among Stars Honoured By President Murmu - WATCH
President Droupadi Murmu presented Padma Awards 2026 at Rashtrapati Bhavan, honouring Mammootty, Alka Yagnik, R Madhavan, Rajendra Prasad and late actor Satish Shah. Check the complete winners list.
- President Droupadi Murmu conferred 65 Padma Awards at ceremony.
- Mammootty, Alka Yagnik received the Padma Bhushan awards.
- R Madhavan and late Satish Shah received Padma Shri.
President Droupadi Murmu presented the Padma Awards 2026 during the second Civil Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday. The ceremony honoured several prominent personalities from the worlds of cinema, music, arts and public service, with celebrated names such as Mammootty, Alka Yagnik and R. Madhavan receiving national recognition.
A total of 65 Padma Awards were presented during the event, comprising two Padma Vibhushan honours, seven Padma Bhushan awards and 56 Padma Shri recognitions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan and other dignitaries attended the ceremony.
ALSO READ: Padma Awards 2026: Mammootty, R Madhavan Arrive In Delhi Ahead Of Ceremony
Mammootty And Alka Yagnik Receive Padma Bhushan
Veteran Malayalam superstar Mammootty was conferred the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian honours. The actor, who has spent more than five decades in cinema and appeared in over 400 films, was accompanied by his wife Sulfath, son and actor Dulquer Salmaan, and daughter Surumi during the ceremony.
#PadmaAwards 🏅— PIB India (@PIB_India) June 23, 2026
Legendary Malayali actor Mammootty receives #PadmaBhushan from President Droupadi Murmu.
He is widely respected as a goodwill ambassador for numerous social causes and a patron of several charitable initiatives.#PeoplesPadma2026 #PadmaAwards2026 #PadmaAwards… pic.twitter.com/K5bot9XcKt
Acclaimed playback singer Alka Yagnik was also awarded the Padma Bhushan for her contribution to Indian music. Before receiving the honour, she greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and touched his feet. The singer, who has recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages over a career spanning more than four decades, was escorted to the stage by an usher.
#PadmaAwards 🏅— PIB India (@PIB_India) June 23, 2026
Indian Playback Singer Alka Yagnik receives #PadmaBhushan from President Droupadi Murmu
One of the India's most eminent playback singers, in her remarkable four-decade career, she has rendered thousands of songs in several Indian languages, left an enduring… pic.twitter.com/8Jb2pdqLEH
R Madhavan, Rajendra Prasad Honoured With Padma Shri
Actor-filmmaker R Madhavan received the Padma Shri in recognition of his contribution to the entertainment industry. Popularly known as Maddy, he has built a successful career across television and cinema, featuring in more than 1,200 television episodes and around 75 films in multiple languages.
#PadmaAwards 🏅— PIB India (@PIB_India) June 23, 2026
Acclaimed Actor Madhavan Ranganathan (@ActorMadhavan) receives #PadmaShri from President Droupadi Murmu
Distinguished actor, popularly known as "Maddy", producer, director and public figure. Impacted Indian cinema across multiple languages. Acted in more than… pic.twitter.com/kM6vNsVcsP
Veteran Telugu actor Gadde Rajendra Prasad was also honoured with the Padma Shri during the ceremony.
#PadmaAwards 🏅— PIB India (@PIB_India) June 23, 2026
President Droupadi Murmu confers #PadmaShri to Gadde Babu Rajendra Prasad in the field of #Art
Famous Telugu actor with a prolific repertoire of work in a career spanning over four decades. Acted in over 286 films across six languages. Contributes to the… pic.twitter.com/e2LdxmFJ83
Other Padma Shri recipients included actor Maganti Murali Mohan, folk artist Guru Sangyusang Pongener and actor Anil Kumar Rastogi.
ALSO READ: WATCH: Rohit Sharma Receives Padma Shri! India Great Adds Another Milestone To Glittering Career
Satish Shah Honoured Posthumously
Late actor Satish Shah was posthumously awarded the Padma Shri. Widely admired for his work across theatre, television and films, he enjoyed a career spanning more than four decades and became known for his versatility and memorable comic performances.
His brother, Arvind Shah, accepted the honour on his behalf at the ceremony.
#PadmaAwards 🏅— PIB India (@PIB_India) June 23, 2026
One of India's most respected and beloved actors Satish Shah (Posthumous) receives #PadmaShri in the field of #Art
Celebrated for versatility and comic timing, in a career spanning four decades. Starred in a large number of films and iconic television shows… pic.twitter.com/UKTesJlgYQ
Earlier this year, the President approved 131 Padma Awards, including five Padma Vibhushan honours, 13 Padma Bhushan awards and 113 Padma Shri recognitions.
Announced every year on Republic Day, the Padma Awards celebrate exceptional contributions across diverse fields, including art, literature, education, medicine, science, sports, public affairs, trade and industry, social work and civil services.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who presented the Padma Awards 2026 at the recent ceremony?
How many Padma Awards were presented at this specific ceremony?
A total of 65 Padma Awards were presented. This included two Padma Vibhushan, seven Padma Bhushan, and 56 Padma Shri recognitions.
Which prominent personalities received the Padma Bhushan award?
Veteran Malayalam superstar Mammootty and acclaimed playback singer Alka Yagnik were conferred with the Padma Bhushan.
Who received the Padma Shri for their contributions to the entertainment industry?
Actor-filmmaker R Madhavan received the Padma Shri. Veteran Telugu actor Gadde Rajendra Prasad also received the Padma Shri.
Was anyone honored posthumously at the Padma Awards ceremony?
Yes, the late actor Satish Shah was posthumously awarded the Padma Shri for his work across theatre, television, and films. His brother accepted the honor on his behalf.