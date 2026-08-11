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English NewsNewsWorldTrump Warns Iran Of 'Massive Attack', Slams Tehran: 'They Are Dishonest People'

Trump Warns Iran Of 'Massive Attack', Slams Tehran: 'They Are Dishonest People'

Trump accused Iran of being dishonest during negotiations, alleging that Tehran agrees to terms privately before denying them publicly.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 11 Aug 2026 11:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • President Trump accused Iran of deceit, warning of potential military action.
  • Negotiations stalled as Iran demanded sanctions lifted, frozen assets.
  • Trump seeks compensation from Iran; Tehran demands sanctions, assets first.

US President Donald Trump has stepped up his criticism of Iran, questioning Tehran's intentions and warning of a "massive attack" if military action is needed to prevent the country from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Trump accused Iran of being dishonest during negotiations, alleging that Tehran agrees to terms privately before denying them publicly.

Trump Accuses Iran Of Backtracking On Talks

In an interview, Trump said Iran initially negotiates quietly but later retracts its statements in public.

"The Iranians will initially negotiate quietly, but then immediately retract their words and publicly declare that no such talks ever took place. They are very clever at negotiating. They agree on something, but then go out and tell the press that they did not do it. They are very dishonest people. The inflation rate there is 300%. They have no value left. Their currency is almost worthless. They cannot pay their soldiers. Soldiers are deserting their jobs. This situation cannot last long."

Trump also said, "We control Iran's money and have complete control over it."

His remarks come as negotiations aimed at ending the war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz remain stalled.

ALSO READ: Rawalpindi Checkpoint Firing: Man Allegedly Linked To PTI Shot Dead By Security Forces

Iran Maintains Demands For Any Agreement

Iran continues to insist that any major agreement must include the lifting of sanctions, access to its frozen assets and compensation for losses suffered during the conflict.

Trump, meanwhile, has maintained that military action was necessary to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. While he has said he prefers economic pressure over immediate military confrontation, Washington retains significant military capabilities and could launch a major attack against Iran.

However, Trump has continued to prioritise the possibility of diplomacy.

Trump Seeks Compensation From Iran

Trump has said he would demand compensation from Iran as part of any future peace agreement.

According to Trump, Tehran should pay not only for damage caused by the current conflict but also for alleged attacks linked to Iran over several decades. He has also said Iran should take responsibility for deaths in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Gaza.

Iran, however, has said it will not move towards a comprehensive agreement unless Washington first lifts sanctions, ends the blockade of Iranian ports, releases Iran's frozen assets and provides compensation for war-related losses.

ALSO READ: Trump Secretly Hid In A Catering Container To Escape Turkey Amid Iran Threat: Report

Before You Go

JHARKHAND: Hemant Soren Government Faces Heat From Opposition and Alliance Partners

Frequently Asked Questions

What has President Trump accused Iran of regarding negotiations?

President Trump has accused Iran of being dishonest during negotiations. He states they agree to terms privately but then publicly retract their statements, denying talks ever took place.

What are Iran's conditions for a major agreement?

Iran insists that any major agreement must include the lifting of sanctions, access to its frozen assets, and compensation for losses suffered during the conflict. They also demand an end to the blockade of Iranian ports.

What is Trump's position on military action against Iran?

Trump has stated military action might be necessary to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. While he prefers economic pressure, he warns of a

What compensation does Trump seek from Iran?

Trump demands compensation from Iran for damage caused by the current conflict and alleged attacks over several decades. He also believes Iran should take responsibility for deaths in Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and Gaza.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Aug 2026 11:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Strait Of Hormuz Trump Warns Iran Of Massive Attack Trump Demands Compensation Hormuz Deadlock
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