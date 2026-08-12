India At 2047NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentOTT'Had A Crush On Me': Mallika Sherawat's Claim About Tom Cruise On The Traitors 2 Goes Viral

'Had A Crush On Me': Mallika Sherawat's Claim About Tom Cruise On The Traitors 2 Goes Viral

Mallika Sherawat has claimed that Tom Cruise has a crush on her and regularly texts her. The actress made the revelation during a recent episode of The Traitors.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 12 Aug 2026 06:42 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actress Mallika Sherawat claimed Tom Cruise has a crush.
  • She revealed this on 'The Traitors Season 2.'
  • Sherawat also attended a White House Christmas dinner previously.

Sherawat has made a surprising claim involving one of Hollywood's biggest stars. The actress, currently seen on the reality show The Traitors, has said that Tom Cruise has a crush on her and regularly sends her messages.

The revelation came during a conversation on the latest episode of the show, where Mallika spoke about her alleged connection with the Mission: Impossible star.

ALSO READ: ‘Drama At This Age…’: Trisha Krishnan Shares Cryptic Post After Vijay’s Wife Withdraws Divorce Plea; Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Remark

Mallika Sherawat Makes A Bold Tom Cruise Claim

During the conversation, stand-up comedian Aditya Kulshrestha asked Mallika, “Have you ever had a crush on anyone? No. Or everyone has had a crush on you?”.

Mallika responded with a striking claim, saying, “Everyone has had a crush on me. Tom Cruise has had a crush on me recently. I'm not lying. If I had a phone, I would've shown you his videos”.

‘When We Were Partying Together And All’

When Aditya asked about the kind of videos Cruise had allegedly sent her, Mallika offered a brief explanation of their interaction.

She said, “No, when we were partying together and all. He's fabulous”.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut's Sharp Dig At Naseeruddin Shah Over Jharkhand Protest: ‘Khaate Iss Desh Ka, Ladte Padosi Desh Ke Liye’

Mallika Sherawat's White House Christmas Dinner Experience

Mallika has previously shared another memorable experience involving prominent names in the United States. The actress had expressed her excitement after being invited to the White House Christmas dinner.

Describing the occasion as “completely surreal”, Mallika shared photographs from the event on Instagram. The images showed her posing against the White House's festive Christmas decorations, surrounded by sparkling lights and decorated Christmas trees.

She also shared a video of US President Donald Trump delivering Christmas and New Year wishes to those attending the reception, with Mallika visible among the guests. Another post offered a glimpse of the elaborate Christmas meal served at the White House.

Sharing her experience, Mallika wrote, “Being invited to the White House Christmas dinner feels completely surreal - Grateful #whitehouse #xmasdinner”.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat)

The White House Christmas reception was held on December 18, 2025.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What surprising claim did Mallika Sherawat make recently?

Mallika Sherawat claimed that Hollywood star Tom Cruise has a crush on her and regularly sends her messages. She made this revelation on the reality show

Where did Mallika Sherawat make the claim about Tom Cruise?

She made the revelation on the reality show The Traitors 2.

How did Mallika Sherawat describe her interaction with Tom Cruise?

Mallika Sherawat stated that they were partying.

What other memorable experience did Mallika Sherawat share?

She shared her experience of being invited to the White House Christmas dinner.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 12 Aug 2026 06:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mallika Sherawat Tom Cruise The Traitors Aditya Kulshrestha
Advertisement

Top Headlines

OTT
'Had A Crush On Me': Mallika Sherawat's Claim About Tom Cruise On The Traitors 2 Goes Viral
'Had A Crush On Me': Mallika Sherawat's Claim About Tom Cruise On The Traitors 2 Goes Viral
OTT
ABP Exclusive | Sufi Motiwala Calls Shreya Kalra 'Overrated', Clears Air On Harshad-Shivangi Bond After Lock Upp 2
ABP Exclusive | Sufi Motiwala Calls Shreya Kalra 'Overrated', Clears Air On Harshad-Shivangi Bond After Lock Upp 2
OTT
The Traitors 2: Shweta Tiwari Takes Dig At Ex-Husbands Raja Chaudhary, Abhinav Kohli, Says ‘Apne Patiyon Ko Cheat Karte Hue...’
The Traitors 2: Shweta Tiwari Takes Dig At Ex-Husbands Raja Chaudhary, Abhinav Kohli, Says ‘Apne Patiyon Ko Cheat Karte Hue...’
OTT
OTT Releases This Friday: Operation Safed Sagar, Main Vaapas Aaunga And 5 More Titles
OTT Releases This Friday: Operation Safed Sagar, Main Vaapas Aaunga And 5 More Titles
Advertisement

Videos

JHARKHAND: Hemant Soren Government Faces Heat From Opposition and Alliance Partners
Ranchi: Ranchi Tensions Persist as ABVP Workers Detained During Assembly March
ABVP Protest in Ranchi: Workers Detained Amid Clash With Police
RANCHI: Ranchi Student Lathi-Charge Sparks Political Backlash Against Hemant Soren Government
Ranchi: Tyres Burned, Shops Shut as BJP Intensifies Protest
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget