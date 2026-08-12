'Had A Crush On Me': Mallika Sherawat's Claim About Tom Cruise On The Traitors 2 Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actress Mallika Sherawat claimed Tom Cruise has a crush.

She revealed this on 'The Traitors Season 2.'

Sherawat also attended a White House Christmas dinner previously.

Sherawat has made a surprising claim involving one of Hollywood's biggest stars. The actress, currently seen on the reality show The Traitors, has said that Tom Cruise has a crush on her and regularly sends her messages.

The revelation came during a conversation on the latest episode of the show, where Mallika spoke about her alleged connection with the Mission: Impossible star.

ALSO READ: ‘Drama At This Age…’: Trisha Krishnan Shares Cryptic Post After Vijay’s Wife Withdraws Divorce Plea; Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Remark

Mallika Sherawat Makes A Bold Tom Cruise Claim

During the conversation, stand-up comedian Aditya Kulshrestha asked Mallika, “Have you ever had a crush on anyone? No. Or everyone has had a crush on you?”.

Mallika responded with a striking claim, saying, “Everyone has had a crush on me. Tom Cruise has had a crush on me recently. I'm not lying. If I had a phone, I would've shown you his videos”.

‘When We Were Partying Together And All’

When Aditya asked about the kind of videos Cruise had allegedly sent her, Mallika offered a brief explanation of their interaction.

She said, “No, when we were partying together and all. He's fabulous”.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut's Sharp Dig At Naseeruddin Shah Over Jharkhand Protest: ‘Khaate Iss Desh Ka, Ladte Padosi Desh Ke Liye’

Mallika Sherawat's White House Christmas Dinner Experience

Mallika has previously shared another memorable experience involving prominent names in the United States. The actress had expressed her excitement after being invited to the White House Christmas dinner.

Describing the occasion as “completely surreal”, Mallika shared photographs from the event on Instagram. The images showed her posing against the White House's festive Christmas decorations, surrounded by sparkling lights and decorated Christmas trees.

She also shared a video of US President Donald Trump delivering Christmas and New Year wishes to those attending the reception, with Mallika visible among the guests. Another post offered a glimpse of the elaborate Christmas meal served at the White House.

Sharing her experience, Mallika wrote, “Being invited to the White House Christmas dinner feels completely surreal - Grateful #whitehouse #xmasdinner”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mallika Sherawat (@mallikasherawat)

The White House Christmas reception was held on December 18, 2025.

(With inputs from IANS)