PM Modi Meets Mammootty And Family After Padma Ceremony, Shares Special Moments

Narendra Modi shared warm moments from the Padma Awards ceremony after congratulating legendary actor Mammootty on receiving the prestigious Padma Bhushan. Held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, the ceremony saw the Malayalam cinema icon accompanied by his family, making the occasion even more special. The event also honoured several distinguished personalities across fields, including singer Alka Yagnik and actor-filmmaker R. Madhavan. Mammootty’s recognition marks another milestone in his celebrated career, further cementing his legacy as one of Indian cinema’s most respected performers.

PM Modi Congratulates Mammootty

Following the ceremony, PM Modi took to Instagram to share pictures from the special occasion. The Prime Minister posted moments with Mammootty and his family after the awards ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. He wrote, “Met the noted actor Mammootty and his family after the Padma ceremony earlier today.” — Narendra Modi The post quickly gained attention, with fans celebrating the actor’s latest honour.

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Mammootty Receives Padma Bhushan

Mammootty attended the ceremony with his loved ones by his side. Among those present were his son Dulquer Salmaan, daughter-in-law Amal Sufiya, daughter Surumi and wife Sulfath Kutty. The family’s presence added an emotional touch to the prestigious recognition. The Padma Bhushan is India’s third-highest civilian honour and recognises distinguished service across fields.

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Alka Yagnik And R Madhavan Honoured

Apart from Mammootty, several other notable personalities were honoured at the ceremony. Alka Yagnik received the Padma Bhushan. The veteran singer, who has been dealing with hearing loss in recent years, was assisted to the stage during the ceremony. Before receiving the honour, she greeted PM Modi and sought his blessings. Meanwhile, R. Madhavan was conferred with the Padma Shri. He also shared a brief interaction with the Prime Minister before receiving the award. This year, 131 Padma Awards were approved, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri honours.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

Mammootty’s Career Journey

Mammootty remains one of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema. He began his acting journey with Vilkkanundu Swapnangal before gaining major recognition with Sandhyakku Virinja Poovu. Over the decades, Mammootty has built an extraordinary body of work across Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi cinema. Known for his versatility and commanding screen presence, he has earned multiple National Film Awards and Filmfare Awards. He was previously honoured with the Padma Shri in 1998 for his contribution to Indian cinema.

Mammootty receiving the Padma Bhushan is yet another defining moment in a remarkable career. With decades of unforgettable performances behind him, the actor continues to remain a towering figure in Indian cinema.