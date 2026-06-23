Legendary actor Mammootty received the prestigious Padma Bhushan. This is India's third-highest civilian honour, recognizing distinguished service across various fields.
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PM Modi Meets Mammootty And Family After Padma Ceremony, Shares Special Moments
Mammootty received the Padma Bhushan at Rashtrapati Bhavan, with Narendra Modi sharing special moments from the ceremony. The veteran actor’s latest honour adds another milestone.
- Mammootty received Padma Bhushan honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
- PM Modi congratulated Mammootty and family, sharing special moments.
- Alka Yagnik, R. Madhavan also honoured with Padma awards.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What award did Mammootty receive?
Where was the Padma Awards ceremony held?
The Padma Awards ceremony, where Mammootty and other personalities were honored, was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Prime Minister Modi shared moments from the event.
Who accompanied Mammootty to the Padma Awards ceremony?
Mammootty was accompanied by his family to the ceremony. His son Dulquer Salmaan, daughter-in-law Amal Sufiya, daughter Surumi, and wife Sulfath Kutty were present.
Which other notable personalities were honored at the ceremony?
Besides Mammootty, singer Alka Yagnik received the Padma Bhushan. Actor-filmmaker R. Madhavan was conferred with the Padma Shri at the same ceremony.
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