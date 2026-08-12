Mumbai Landslide: 6 Dead After Hill Portion Collapses On Homes In Ghatkopar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hill collapsed in Mumbai, killing two and trapping others.

NDRF, fire brigade, police continue extensive search operations.

Heavy overnight rainfall reportedly caused the hill to collapse.

Officials warned residents about vulnerable, illegally built structures.

At least six people have died after a portion of a hill collapsed on homes in Mumbai’s Ashok Nagar area early Wednesday, triggering a large-scale rescue operation. The landslide occurred near Gausia Chawl, close to Rathod Medical, between Ghatkopar and Sakinaka.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), it received information about the incident at around 3:48 am. Initial information suggested that three to four people could be trapped under the debris.

As soon as the incident was reported, teams from the BMC fire brigade, police, the electricity distribution company, 108 ambulance services and the civic ward reached the site and began rescue and relief operations. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) also joined the operation.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Landslide occurred at Gaushiya Chawl, Chirag Nagar, near Rathod Medical in Kurla, at around 3:48 am. Three to four people are suspected to be trapped. Rescue operation underway. pic.twitter.com/uLeHolcD70 — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2026

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Six Dead, Several Feared Trapped

Local MLA Dilip Lande initially said two people had died in the incident, which increased to six as rescue operations progressed including one woman and two children. A portion of the hill reportedly collapsed onto two to three houses in the Gausia Chawl area, with preliminary information suggesting that five to six people could be trapped beneath the debris.

The names of people reportedly trapped under the rubble include Yadav Vicky, Wajid Ali, Arif Sheikh, Mannat, Aban Sheikh and Saddam Sheikh. Rescue teams are continuing efforts to locate and evacuate those who may still be trapped.

BMC has announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 3 lakh to the families of those who died in the incident.

The incident reportedly took place between 3 am and 4 am on Wednesday, August 12. A substantial section of the hill came down onto the houses, leaving residents in the area facing a sudden and dangerous situation in the early hours.

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Heavy Rain Preceded Landslide

Mumbai experienced heavy rainfall overnight, which was reported to have preceded the collapse in the area. The hill portion fell on homes in the densely populated settlement, prompting authorities to immediately mobilise emergency teams.

Officials and disaster-response teams have previously visited areas considered vulnerable to such incidents, while residents are also advised to remain alert and avoid staying in houses located in potentially dangerous locations. However, many people continue to live in such homes, including structures described as illegally constructed.

The rescue operation remains underway as teams from the fire brigade, NDRF, police and other agencies search through the debris. Civic authorities are working to determine the full extent of the damage and account for residents who may have been caught in the collapse.