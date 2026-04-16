Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ranbir Kapoor named in TIME 100 Most Influential People.

He is the sole Indian actor on global list.

Wife Alia Bhatt shared a sweet reaction online.

Kapoor will next star in Ramayana and Love & War.

himself among the world’s most influential personalities. The actor has been named in the prestigious TIME 100 Most Influential People list, making him the only Indian actor to feature this year on the global compilation.

While the recognition itself has placed him in an elite international league, it was wife Alia Bhatt who added a touch of warmth and charm to the moment with her adorable reaction that quickly went viral.

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Ranbir Kapoor Joins Global Icons In TIME 100

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TIME (@time)

The TIME 100 list celebrates individuals who are shaping culture, conversations, and global impact across fields. Ranbir’s inclusion marks a significant milestone, positioning him alongside influential Indian names such as Google CEO Sundar Pichai and chef Vikas Khanna.

This recognition comes at a busy phase in the actor’s career, as he continues to make headlines for his upcoming big-screen projects.

Alia Bhatt's Reaction Wins Hearts

(Image Source: Instagram/@aliabhatt)

On April 16, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to celebrate her husband’s achievement. Sharing his TIME 100 portrait on her story, she kept her reaction simple yet affectionate, writing:

“Looking good baby” followed by an ice cream emoji.

The light-hearted post instantly caught fans’ attention, adding a personal and playful touch to Ranbir’s global recognition moment.

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What’s Next For Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt?

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for Ramayana, where he will portray Lord Rama. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Yash, and Ravi Dubey in key roles.

He is also set to reunite with Alia Bhatt in Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, marking their second collaboration after Brahmastra.

Meanwhile, Alia continues to balance a strong slate of projects, including the YRF spy thriller Alpha.