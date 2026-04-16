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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'Looking Good Baby': Alia Bhatt's Sweet Reaction Goes Viral As Ranbir Kapoor Enters TIME 100 List

'Looking Good Baby': Alia Bhatt's Sweet Reaction Goes Viral As Ranbir Kapoor Enters TIME 100 List

Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor entering the TIME 100 Most Influential People list, calling him “Looking good baby” in a viral Instagram post.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ranbir Kapoor named in TIME 100 Most Influential People.
  • He is the sole Indian actor on global list.
  • Wife Alia Bhatt shared a sweet reaction online.
  • Kapoor will next star in Ramayana and Love & War.

himself among the world’s most influential personalities. The actor has been named in the prestigious TIME 100 Most Influential People list, making him the only Indian actor to feature this year on the global compilation.

While the recognition itself has placed him in an elite international league, it was wife Alia Bhatt who added a touch of warmth and charm to the moment with her adorable reaction that quickly went viral.

ALSO READ: Aamir Khan To Play Ashneer Grover In Upcoming Biopic: Report

Ranbir Kapoor Joins Global Icons In TIME 100

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TIME (@time)

The TIME 100 list celebrates individuals who are shaping culture, conversations, and global impact across fields. Ranbir’s inclusion marks a significant milestone, positioning him alongside influential Indian names such as Google CEO Sundar Pichai and chef Vikas Khanna.

This recognition comes at a busy phase in the actor’s career, as he continues to make headlines for his upcoming big-screen projects.

Alia Bhatt's Reaction Wins Hearts

(Image Source: Instagram/@aliabhatt)
(Image Source: Instagram/@aliabhatt)

On April 16, Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to celebrate her husband’s achievement. Sharing his TIME 100 portrait on her story, she kept her reaction simple yet affectionate, writing:

“Looking good baby” followed by an ice cream emoji.

The light-hearted post instantly caught fans’ attention, adding a personal and playful touch to Ranbir’s global recognition moment.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Doubles Down On ‘Tapori’ Remark For Rahul Gandhi, Questions His Parliament Conduct

What’s Next For Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt?

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for Ramayana, where he will portray Lord Rama. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Yash, and Ravi Dubey in key roles.

He is also set to reunite with Alia Bhatt in Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, marking their second collaboration after Brahmastra.

Meanwhile, Alia continues to balance a strong slate of projects, including the YRF spy thriller Alpha.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Ranbir Kapoor included in the TIME 100 Most Influential People list?

Ranbir Kapoor was recognized for his significant influence on culture, conversations, and global impact. He is the only Indian actor to be featured on this year's list.

How did Alia Bhatt react to Ranbir Kapoor's TIME 100 honor?

Alia Bhatt shared Ranbir's TIME 100 portrait on her Instagram story, writing

What are Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming projects?

Ranbir Kapoor is set to play Lord Rama in Ramayana. He will also reunite with Alia Bhatt in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War.

What is Alia Bhatt's next project?

Alia Bhatt is currently balancing a strong slate of projects, including the YRF spy thriller Alpha.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor ENtertainment News TIME 100 List
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