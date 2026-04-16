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HomeEntertainmentCelebrities'This Isn't A Show To Say Hello Guys': Khesari Lal Yadav Targets Abhishek Malhan In Battleground 2 Promo

'This Isn't A Show To Say Hello Guys': Khesari Lal Yadav Targets Abhishek Malhan In Battleground 2 Promo

Battleground 2 promo reveals team owners as Khesari Lal Yadav and Abhishek Malhan exchange sharp remarks, sparking excitement among fans.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 01:04 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Battleground 2 promo reveals celebrity team owners and mentors.
  • Four teams led by Khesari, Abhishek, Rahul, Priyanka.
  • Shikhar Dhawan oversees teams, 16 contestants compete.
  • Promo highlights verbal sparring and brewing rivalries.

The makers of Battleground 2 have dropped a high-energy promo, and it's already sparking conversations. The upcoming season promised a great mix of celebrity mentors, competitive spirit, and sharp exchanges along with fitness.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi Yet To Lock Release Date, Makers Rule Out OTT Premiere: Reports

Star-Studded Line-Up Takes Charge

 
 
 
 
 
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The promo confirms an exciting line-up of team owners. Khesari Lal Yadav will be leading Haryana Bulls, while Abhishek Malhan takes charge of Delhi Dominators. Rahul Chaudhary will guide UP Dabangs, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary steps in as the owner of Mumbai Strikers.

Overseeing all four teams is Shikhar Dhawan, adding star power and credibility to the competitive format. The show will feature 16 contestants battling it out in daily challenges, with one male and one female participant eventually crowned as the ultimate fitness stars.

Verbal Sparring Sets The Tone

While the format promises intense physical tasks, it’s the fiery exchanges in the promo that have truly grabbed attention. The team leaders are seen taking playful yet pointed digs at one another, setting the stage for a season packed with tension and entertainment.

Khesari Lal Yadav questions the credibility of his rival, saying, “The atmosphere is great, and the players are excellent. But where have they brought this mentor from? This is a serious battleground, not a show where you say ‘Hello guys.’”

Abhishek Malhan Hits Back

Not one to stay silent, Abhishek Malhan responds with equal sharpness, turning the spotlight back on Khesari with a witty comeback saying, “By that logic, we could also say this show isn’t about climbing onto a bed and swaying your hips. Tell them they’re new here, they should chill a bit.”

The exchange hints at a brewing rivalry that could become one of the season’s biggest talking points.

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Priyanka And Rahul Add More Fire

The tension doesn’t end there. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary weighs in with her own remark, adding another layer to the ongoing banter.

She says, “'Tell them they’re new here, they should chill a bit.?' My foot. They’re the kind of people who mock others first and then get triggered if someone says anything back.”

Meanwhile, Rahul Chaudhary brings his own perspective into the mix, saying, “Just because Priyanka is an ‘ichchadhari naagin’, does that mean she can say whatever she wants?”

Shikhar Dhawan’s Grounded Take

Amid the heated exchanges, Shikhar Dhawan offers a more balanced outlook, reminding everyone what truly matters in the competition, “The one who stays grounded will be the one who takes the medal home.”

With strong personalities, competitive stakes, and early signs of rivalry, Battleground 2 appears set to deliver a compelling mix of fitness and drama

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Battleground 2 promising for the upcoming season?

Battleground 2 promises a mix of celebrity mentors, competitive spirit, sharp exchanges, and fitness challenges. The promo indicates a high-energy and dramatic season.

Who are the team owners and mentors in Battleground 2?

Team owners include Khesari Lal Yadav (Haryana Bulls), Abhishek Malhan (Delhi Dominators), Rahul Chaudhary (UP Dabangs), and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary (Mumbai Strikers). Shikhar Dhawan oversees all four teams.

What is the format of the competition in Battleground 2?

The show will feature 16 contestants competing in daily challenges. One male and one female participant will be crowned the ultimate fitness stars.

What kind of interactions can viewers expect between the team leaders?

Viewers can expect playful yet pointed digs and fiery exchanges between the team leaders. These verbal sparring matches set a tone of tension and entertainment for the season.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 01:04 PM (IST)
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Khesari Lal Yadav ENtertainment News Abhishek Malhan Battleground 2
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