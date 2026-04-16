Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Battleground 2 promo reveals celebrity team owners and mentors.

Four teams led by Khesari, Abhishek, Rahul, Priyanka.

Shikhar Dhawan oversees teams, 16 contestants compete.

Promo highlights verbal sparring and brewing rivalries.

The makers of Battleground 2 have dropped a high-energy promo, and it's already sparking conversations. The upcoming season promised a great mix of celebrity mentors, competitive spirit, and sharp exchanges along with fitness.

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Star-Studded Line-Up Takes Charge

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The promo confirms an exciting line-up of team owners. Khesari Lal Yadav will be leading Haryana Bulls, while Abhishek Malhan takes charge of Delhi Dominators. Rahul Chaudhary will guide UP Dabangs, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary steps in as the owner of Mumbai Strikers.

Overseeing all four teams is Shikhar Dhawan, adding star power and credibility to the competitive format. The show will feature 16 contestants battling it out in daily challenges, with one male and one female participant eventually crowned as the ultimate fitness stars.

Verbal Sparring Sets The Tone

While the format promises intense physical tasks, it’s the fiery exchanges in the promo that have truly grabbed attention. The team leaders are seen taking playful yet pointed digs at one another, setting the stage for a season packed with tension and entertainment.

Khesari Lal Yadav questions the credibility of his rival, saying, “The atmosphere is great, and the players are excellent. But where have they brought this mentor from? This is a serious battleground, not a show where you say ‘Hello guys.’”

Abhishek Malhan Hits Back

Not one to stay silent, Abhishek Malhan responds with equal sharpness, turning the spotlight back on Khesari with a witty comeback saying, “By that logic, we could also say this show isn’t about climbing onto a bed and swaying your hips. Tell them they’re new here, they should chill a bit.”

The exchange hints at a brewing rivalry that could become one of the season’s biggest talking points.

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Priyanka And Rahul Add More Fire

The tension doesn’t end there. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary weighs in with her own remark, adding another layer to the ongoing banter.

She says, “'Tell them they’re new here, they should chill a bit.?' My foot. They’re the kind of people who mock others first and then get triggered if someone says anything back.”

Meanwhile, Rahul Chaudhary brings his own perspective into the mix, saying, “Just because Priyanka is an ‘ichchadhari naagin’, does that mean she can say whatever she wants?”

Shikhar Dhawan’s Grounded Take

Amid the heated exchanges, Shikhar Dhawan offers a more balanced outlook, reminding everyone what truly matters in the competition, “The one who stays grounded will be the one who takes the medal home.”

With strong personalities, competitive stakes, and early signs of rivalry, Battleground 2 appears set to deliver a compelling mix of fitness and drama